Western had three swimmers qualify for the finals on Saturday of the IHSAA Carmel Sectional in boys swimming Thursday.
Trey Shock qualified with seventh-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (22.94) and 100 freestyle (50.21). Cullen Dalpoas also placed seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:00.17). The top eight finishers in Thursday’s preliminary rounds reach Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight spots reach the consolation finals.
The Panthers also had all three relays qualify for the championship finals. The 200 freestyle relay team of Pete Bradshaw, Mason Hill, Clayton Palma and Palmer Harrell combined for a second-place finish in 1:32.21, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Shock, Hill, Palma and Dalpoas was also second in 3:31.59. Western’s team of Dalpoas, Palmer Harrell, Bradshaw and Shock placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:44.18).
Other Panthers placing in the consolation finals were Palma taking ninth in the 50 freestyle (23.01) and 11th in the 100 freestyle (51.44); Palmer Harrell in the 200 individual medley (10th, 2:10.55) and 100 breaststroke (10th, 1:04.42); Bradshaw got 10th in the 50 freestyle (23.09) and 100 butterfly (58.58); Hill placed 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:19.96) and 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.87) and Dalpoas was 12th in the 100 freestyle (51.72).
“The goal for [Thursday] was to get people through to Saturday,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Our guys did pretty well. We were trying to get three in each event, and the relay teams are sitting in a pretty good spot, but everyone will be faster.”
Maconaquah also had swimmers qualify for Saturday’s championship flight. All three Braves relay teams and Nolyn Tudd in the 50 freestyle (sixth) and 100 freestyle (eighth).
Qualifying for consolations were Walker Hayes in the 200 freestyle (14th) and 100 butterfly (15th); Cole Bretzman in the 200 individual medley (14th) and 100 breaststroke (12th); Bryant Teegarden in the 200 individual medley (15th) and 100 butterfly (13th); Luke Stage in the 200 individual medley (16th) and 100 backstroke (13th) and Coen Thompson in the 100 backstroke (16th).
Northwestern placed two individuals in the championship finals and all three relays.
NW’s Caleb Champion was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.26) and Drew Gingerich was eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.7). The 200 medley relay team of Gingerich, Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion and Austin Huskey was sixth (1:48.38), the 200 free relay team of Brodyn DeVault, Ethan Champion, Huskey and Mason Harrell was seventh (1:37.6), and the 400 free relay team of DeVault, Gingerich, Caleb Champion and Mason Harrell was fifth (3:39.38).
The Tigers also scored several spots in the consolation finals. Gingerich was 12th in the 200 free (1:57.49) and Ethan Champion 16th (2:00.75). Huskey was ninth in the 200 IM (2:10.4) and Caleb Champion 12th (2:14.33). Mason Harrell was 12th in the 50 free (23.26) and DeVault 14th (23.48). Patrick Bath was 14th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.67). Mason Harrell was 16th in the 100 free (52.94). Huskey was ninth in the 500 free (5:21.34), Ethan Champion 14th (5:37.48) and Will Baxter 16th (5:46.51). Bath was 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.72) and Kolby Ahnert 12th (1:04.01). And Caden Gaier was 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.99).
“Fabulous, fabulous evening,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Almost all of our men dropped time across the board. The Champion boys were on fire. Drew Gingerich is knocking at the door of breaking the minute in the 100 back. We’re super excited to have three back in the back[stroke], three back in the 500 free. Those 500 frees were spectacular. The guys moved up from their seeds which is really great.
“Relays have a little bit of wiggle room for improvement. Some of those relays are really close so I’d like to see the boys be a little more aggressive Saturday and move up on the podium.”
GIRLS HOOPS
ALL-NCC SQUAD
Kokomo’s Chloe McClain was named to the 14-member all-North Central Conference girls basketball squad, and tammate Sanighia Balentine was named to the 12-member second team. The NCC announced its girls hoops honor squads late Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.