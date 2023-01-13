Aviannah Pollard hit a 3-pointer with around 10 seconds remaining to lift Kokomo’s girls basketball team past Class 2A No. 13-ranked Triton Central 49-48 Thursday night at Memorial Gym.
Trailing by two, Kokomo looked to go inside before Triton Central’s defense forced the Kats to adjust.
“The play was supposed to be a screen from Regan McClain and Aijia Elliott to skip it and then look inside to the post player posting. They were doubling down and nobody was open so we moved to our regular zone offense and did some ball movement and they doubled on the wing and left Avi open,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said.
The shot capped a back-and-forth game that featured eight lead changes and four ties. Triton Central led 18-9 after the first quarter, Kokomo rallied to within 28-26 at halftime and the Kats took a 40-36 lead after three quarters. From there, the Kats made the plays for the win.
The Kats (8-11) snapped a six-game losing streak.
“It’s tough for anybody to lose that many games in a row, but the level of competition we’re playing this year has been very high,” Peckinpaugh said. “I told the girls, ‘You have to keep pushing through, keep getting better, keep competing. We’re going to win when it matters and that’s the sectional.’ [Thursday] gets us going in the right direction for the sectional.”
Triton Central (14-4) saw a 12-game winning streak come to an end.
McClain led the Kats with a big double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. She was 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-land.
“You have kids who work really hard and do all the right things and you love to see those kids succeed and Regan is one of them,” Peckinpaugh said. “She works super hard day in, day out and really deserves to have a game like that and to break out.”
Pollard finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting, Delaney Truax scored seven points, Elliott contributed six points and seven rebounds and Kamaria White had four points, five rebounds and four assists.
Brooklyn Bailey led Triton Central with 19 points and eight rebounds.
WESTERN 38, CASS 26
Mack York scored 18 points to lead Western past Cass in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Caroline Long backed her with nine points.
Tied 7-all after the first quarter, the Panthers pushed to a 17-11 lead at halftime and a 27-20 lead after the third quarter.
“Missing two starters really slowed us down,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “We got out to a slow start and never really picked up the pace until late in the second half. We pushed through and came out with the win.”
The Panthers (14-5 overall) improved to 2-1 in the division. They close division play against Northwestern (3-0) on Tuesday.
Elly Logan and Kinsey Mennen led Cass (6-13, 0-4) with six points apiece.
SOUTHWOOD 55, PERU 44
Peru’s four-game winning streak came to an end with the road loss to Southwood in Three Rivers Conference play.
Peru led 12-11 after the first quarter, but Southwood took control in the second quarter. The Knights took a 24-19 lead into halftime and went on to lead 38-31 after the third quarter.
Brianna Bennett led the Bengal Tigers (8-10 overall, 4-3 TRC) with 12 points. Emma Eldridge, Addison Robbins, Brooklyn Garner, Kaylene Kirk and Maddie Nordman scored six points apiece.
BOYS SWIM-DIVE
HC MEET
The Hoosier Conference swimming and diving meet kicked off Thursday with the diving program at West Lafayette High School. Swimming is Saturday at Purdue.
Hamilton Heights divers Ethan Swart and Nathan Cox finished 1-2. Swart posted an 11-dive score of 555.10 and Cox had a score of 539.90. Both scores broke the previous meet record,
Western’s Evan Butcher finished third in the 13-diver field with a score of 445.0. Also for Western, Milan Bennett finished sixth with 280.55 and Brian VanDall was 11th with 194.75.
“Evan had a solid night — not his best night, but also not a bad night either,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Milan, I think that is probably his best 11-dive meet and for Brian, that’s the first one he’s ever done and he completed everything and he beat a couple kids.
“It was a great start for our boys. That’s the start we needed to try to come home with a win Saturday.”
Northwestern’s Brady Correll (319.60) and Chase DeWitt (174.05) finished fourth and 12th, respectively.
EASTERN 93, ROCHESTER 84
Eastern won three events in a narrow victory at Rochester.
Charlie Kendall won the 500 freestyle, Philip Beedham won the 100 breaststroke, and the team of Obadiah Greene, Reagan Long, J.T. Atherton and Tim Cauthern won the 200 free relay.
“It was a tight meet,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “The guys were tired, but pushed through the fatigue to have a good showing.”
OAK HILL 126, KOKOMO 39
Gabe Booher notched a win for Kokomo, taking first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.12).
GIRLS SWIM-DIVE
EASTERN 101, ROCHESTER 80
Led by quadruple winner Ava Kantz and triple winners Grace VanBibber and Addie Conner, the Comets won at Rochester.
Individually, Kantz won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. The Comets also had individual wins from VanBibber (50 free), Conner (100 backstroke) and Johanna Hanneken (100 breaststroke).
Eastern also won a pair of relays. Conner, Kantz, VanBibber and Haven Gunderson won the 200 medley and VanBibber, Kantz, Conner and Lilly Shallenberger won the 400 free.
“I’m still trying some girls out in different things, and I’m really liking what I see from them,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “They are putting hard work into their practices and it’s paying off.”
HC MEET
The Hoosier Conference swimming and diving meet kicked off Thursday with the diving program at West Lafayette High School. Swimming is Saturday at Purdue.
Hamilton Heights’ Campbell Lively-Mason won with a score of 365.55. Northwestern’s Taylor Schmitt was third with 293.65 and Addison Sparling was eighth with 266.20.
OAK HILL 115, KOKOMO 66
Led by triple winners Milla Hawkins and Aubrey Simmons, the Katfish won five events.
Morgan Rakestraw, Paige Wilson, Hawkins and Simmons won the 200 free relay in 1:50.36. Simmons won the 200 IM (2:14.36) and 500 freestyle (5:24.94). And Hawkins won the 50 free (:27.22) and 100 butterfly (1:09.76).
“January is a tough month for us — several meets in a short amount of time,” Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman said. “It’s not only physically demanding but mentally draining as well. I’m incredibly proud of our swimmers and their mental toughness. Swimming requires a strong drive and the Katfish continue pushing forward and grinding it out each day. In my eyes that’s all you can ask for as a coach.
