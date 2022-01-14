Kokomo’s Emily Lucas swims the breaststroke portion of the girls 200 medley relay in Kokomo’s meet against Oak Hill on Thursday. Lucas helped the Katfish win the event.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chloe McClain
File photo | Kokomo Tribune
Katfish keeping busy
Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 14
Kokomo’s McClain reaches 1,000 career points
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s boys and girls swim teams continued a busy stretch of meets Thursday when they hosted Oak Hill for senior night.
Kokomo was coming off the North Central Conference meet on Saturday and a dual meet against Cass on Tuesday, with a visit to Anderson coming up Saturday.
Oak Hill swept Kokomo. The Golden Eagles took a 105-80 win on the girls side and a 108-71 win on the boys side.
In the girls meet, the Katfish won seven of the 12 events, but the Golden Eagles had the advantage in depth.
Kokomo’s Macee Reckard and Aubrey Simmons continued their undefeated seasons by winning both of their individual events. In addition, they teamed with Emily Lucas and Milla Hawkins to win the 200 medley relay. Paige Wilson won the 200 freestyle and Wilson, Reckard, Simmons and Hawkins teamed to win the 200 free relay.
In the boys meet, Kokomo had a strong start as Gabe Booher, Isaac Elkin, Isaac Flamino and Andrew Jay teamed to win the 200 medley relay, but Oak Hill took control as the meet progressed.
Other highlights for Kokomo included Jay winning the 500 free and Elkin winning the 100 breaststroke and taking second in diving.
Kokomo celebrated its seniors. Reckard, Lucas, Rilyn Wonnell, Lily Johnson, Julynne Spidell, Kylie Lewis and Arianna Fox are the seniors on the girls team and Elkin, Matias Ayala, Ashton Williams, Linken Brock, Alejandro Gee and Evan Crousure are the seniors on the boys team.
GIRLS SWIM
EASTERN 100, ROCHESTER 78
The Comets came from behind to beat the visiting Zebras.
“We were trailing Rochester after diving, but we’re always stronger in the back half. Their lead got a little bigger after the butterfly, but the girls responded with several 1-2 finishes at the end. They had one heck of a night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said.
Individually, Grace VanBibber led Eastern with victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Also for Eastern, Leah Jordan won the diving program, Lilly Shallenberger was first in the 100 free, Ava Kantz won the 500 free and Lola Williams touched first in the 100 backstroke.
The Comets won all three relays. Williams, Kantz, Cora Kendall and Shallenberger won the 200 medley. Williams, VanBibber, Addie Conner and Kendall won the 200 free. And Kendall, Kantz, Conner and Williams won the 400 free.
BOYS SWIM
ROCHESTER 99, EASTERN 83
Charlie Kendall and Eli Hueston led Eastern with two individual wins apiece. Kendall won the shortest (50 free) and longest (500 free) races. Hueston won the 200 and 100 free races.
“Eli had a great night and so did Charlie. I really rely on both those guys and they do a wonderful job meeting and exceeding my expectations in the pool,” coach Erin Stiner said.
Also for the Comets, Porter Brovont won the diving program and Brovont, Philip Beedham, Tim Cauthern and Hueston teamed to win the 200 free.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 48, LOGAN 29
Aijia Elliott turned in a dominant double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Kats past the Berries in an NCC game at Memorial Gym. Elliott also had three assists.
Chloe McClain provided a highlight for the Kats by reaching 1,000 career points. She entered the game with 998 and hit two free throws to reach the milestone. She is the 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and the first since Audrey McDonald in 2006.
McClain finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Brooke Hughes had eight points and five steals and Kamaria White had six points, seven boards and four steals.
Kokomo (11-5, 5-1 NCC) visits Arsenal Tech on Saturday for another NCC game. It’s varsity only with a noon tipoff.
FRANKTON 60, TIPTON 58, OT
The No. 10-ranked Eagles topped the No. 3 Blue Devils in a battle of Class 2A powers at Tipton.
Tipton (16-2) had a 14-game winning streak come to an end.
