Kokomo’s Macee Reckard swims to victory in the girls 200 freestyle against Oak Hill Thursday night at Oak Hill. Reckard was a triple winner though the Golden Eagles beat the Katfish 100-83.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
BOYS SWIMMING GIRLS SWIMMING WRESTLING GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 15
TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF
Oak Hill topped Kokomo’s boys and girls teams in swimming action Thursday night.
In the girls meet, Oak Hill beat the Katfish 100-83. Kokomo’s Jenaka Hawkins won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Macee Reckard won the 200 freestyle and 100 free. Paige Wilson won the 100 backstroke.
1 of 21
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Kaitlyn McGraw dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Macee Reckard swims the backstroke in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Jenaka Hawkins swims the breaststroke in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Paige Wilson swims the butterfly in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Emily Lucas swims the freestyle in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Logan Pitner swims the backstroke in the boys 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Isaac Elkin swims the breaststroke in the boys 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Benjamin Hillman swims the butterfly in the boys 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Macee Reckard swims to victory in the girls 200 freestyle against Oak Hill Thursday night at Oak Hill. Reckard was a triple winner though the Golden Eagles beat the Katfish 100-83.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Rachel Hillman swims in the girls 200 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Logan Pitner swims the boys 200 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Jenaka Hawkins swims the backstroke in the girls 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Jenaka Hawkins swims the breaststroke in the girls 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Andrew Jay swims the butterfly in the boys 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Andrew Jay swims the backstroke in the boys 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Emily Lucas swims in the girls 50 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Caleb Smith swims in the boys 50 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Cameron Harris dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Kaitlyn McGraw dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Isaac Elkin dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Ayden Groves dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo swimming
1 of 21
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Kaitlyn McGraw dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Macee Reckard swims the backstroke in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Jenaka Hawkins swims the breaststroke in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Paige Wilson swims the butterfly in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Emily Lucas swims the freestyle in the girls 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Logan Pitner swims the backstroke in the boys 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Isaac Elkin swims the breaststroke in the boys 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Benjamin Hillman swims the butterfly in the boys 200 yard medley relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Macee Reckard swims to victory in the girls 200 freestyle against Oak Hill Thursday night at Oak Hill. Reckard was a triple winner though the Golden Eagles beat the Katfish 100-83.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Rachel Hillman swims in the girls 200 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Logan Pitner swims the boys 200 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Jenaka Hawkins swims the backstroke in the girls 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Jenaka Hawkins swims the breaststroke in the girls 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Andrew Jay swims the butterfly in the boys 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Andrew Jay swims the backstroke in the boys 200 yard IM. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Emily Lucas swims in the girls 50 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Caleb Smith swims in the boys 50 yard freestyle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Cameron Harris dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Kaitlyn McGraw dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Isaac Elkin dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-14-21 Kokomo vs Oak Hill swimming Ayden Groves dives. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
In relays, the teams of Hawkins, Reckard, Wilson and Emily Lucas won the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Kokomo’s girls fell to 5-2 in dual action.
“Although we won seven of 12 events, we didn’t quite have enough depth to lock in points for third, fourth and fifth place,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “We had several sixth-place finishes which didn’t score points. Those sixth-place finishes need to be fourth or fifth if we wanted to have a chance to win.
“The ladies are swimming very well right now, and if we stay focused the next three weeks we’re going to continue that success all the way through sectionals.”
In the boys contest, Oak Hill topped Kokomo 102-79. Kokomo’s Logan Pitner won the 200 free and 100 free. Andrew Jay won the 500 free. Caleb Smith won the 50 free. Pitner and Smith teamed with Isaac Elkin and Ben Hillman to win the 200 medley relay. Hillman, Jay, Pitner and Smith won the 400 free relay. Kokomo fell to 4-3 in duals.
“Although we were missing nearly half of the team, we still put up a good fight against the Eagles,” Trimpe said. “The boys have a few weeks of hard training left before we start to taper for sectionals.”
BOYS SWIMMING
ROCHESTER 106, EASTERN 74
The Comets picked up five wins in the meet at Rochester. Matt Laubenstein won the 50 freestyle and 100 free, Eli Hueston won the 200 free, Porter Brovont won diving, and Caleb Vogl won the 100 butterfly.
“The guys had another good meet,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “This season has been all about setting PRs and improving every meet. They have all been doing that quite consistently.
“Matt has been amazing at leading by example. Caleb found his stride with the butterfly and is dropping time at every single meet. Eli and porter have been strong juniors to back up my seniors this season, and I know that I can rely on them.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
EASTERN 88, ROCHESTER 86
The Comets edged the host squad in the Rochester pool, with diving playing a key role.
Leah Jordan won the diving competition for the Comets. Ella Kantz won the 200 freestyle, Lauryn Shane won the 500 freestyle, Lilly Shallenberger won the 100 backstroke, and the team of Kantz, Ella Flanary, Shane and Cora Kendall won the 200 free relay.
“The girls had a great meet,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We kept going back and forth all night with Rochester and I was hoping my on-the-fly math was correct. What made the difference was diving. If we didn’t have Leah, we would have lost. She was the key to our win.”
HC MEET
The diving portion of the Hoosier Conference meet was held Thursday. Tipton’s Megan Phifer was the champ with a score of 396.9, followed by West Lafayette’s Alyson Haehl (378.15) and Tipton’s Sami Morris (295.5).
Northwestern’s Kayleigh Wiley took fifth (284.3), Cass’ Liberty Scott was ninth (256.55), Western’s Madi Connolly was 11th (238.95) and Tipton’s Riata Watson was 12th (228.9).
“I’m happy with how [Connolly] approached the meet,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “She was confident in her list of dives and performed them well. She did a great job of helping freshman Ava Wenger navigate the format and handle the pressure of her first championship meet.”
WRESTLING
MAC WINS 2
Maconaquah beat Southwood 63-10 and beat Caston 78-0 in a triple dual.
Maci Green, Emily Marcum, Wyatt Price, Drake Guyer, Jonah Hollars, Cory Bockover, Logan Farnell, Jared Blake, Collin Deckard, Gavin Nethercutt and Cameron Montgomery each went 2-0 for the Braves. Jaden Judson was 1-0 and Hayden Chance was 1-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TRI-CENTRAL 53, ROSSVILLE 38
Kenadie Fernung scored 19 points to pace the Trojans to a Hoosier Heartland Conference victory. Allie Younce added 11 and Brittany Temple eight.
The Trojans (9-6, 3-3 HHC) got up 15-7 after a quarter and held a slim 19-16 lead at halftime. TC asserted control in the third period to go up 37-28. Rossville fell to 4-11, 1-5 HHC.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and talked about believing that next shot is gonna fall,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “We came out and executed very well and shot the ball much better.
“We got a good second half from Kenadie Fernung after being held scoreless at halftime. Allie Younce gave us good energy around the rim, and defensively I thought we just defended the ball very well.”
FRANKTON 53, TIPTON 50
The Class 2A No. 3 Eagles (16-2) edged Tipton (12-4) and broke the Blue Devils’ eight-game winning streak.
Tipton’s Ella Wolf led all scorers with 20 points. Ashlee Schram had her 12th double-double of the season with 16 points and 17 boards.
Ava Gardner led the Eagles with 17 points. Frankton’s only losses this season have come to Class 4A squads Fishers and Pendleton Heights.
TIPPY VALLEY 55, MACONAQUAH 42
Tippecanoe Valley held a five-point lead at halftime, 32-27, then blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the home squad 18-6 to take a 50-33 advantage into the final period.
The teams were tied in the Three Rivers Conference standings entering the game. Tippy Valley improved to 3-1 in the league and 9-6 overall while Mac fell to 2-2 in the league, 6-6 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.