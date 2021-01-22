Eastern’s wrestling team scored eight pins in a commanding 54-30 victory over Frankton on Thursday night in Greentown. The Eagles entered the match ranked No. 6 in Class A in the Indiana Mat class rankings.
Caleb Melton (113 pounds, 1:50), Luke Hetzner (145, 1:00), Bradie Porter (152, 1:30), Tallan Morrisett (160, 2:30), Bryce Buckley (170, 3:40), Brodie Porter (182, :20), Nathan Herr (195, 3:30) and Elijah Buckley (220, 1:30) each scored pins for the Comets. Eastern also picked up a forfeit win.
“I was really pleased,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “We were aggressive, and our team’s pinners — we pin, and we showed up and did that. Looking at the book, there’s only three matches that made it to the second period, so we’re taking people down and pinning them.”
The Comets moved to 12-2 in duals this season.
“We had a slow start at the beginning of the year, mainly because of COVID,” Pence said, noting the school shut down in late fall. “Really since Christmas we’ve been pretty lucky. We’ve not had too many kids missing consistently so we’ve gotten back to where we should be at this point in the year. It was a little later than I would have liked, but I think things are coming together well with conference coming up this weekend and sectional next weekend.”
CASS 51, NW 25
The Tigers had the upper hand in matches wrestled, but gave up a lot of weight classes in a loss to the Kings.
Northwestern’s Blayne Leeman (132 pounds), Cole Cardwell (160) and Kyle Cardwell (182) each won by pin. Bodey Henry (152) won a major decision and Isaac Bumgardner (113) won a decision.
“I felt like we wrestled really well at Lewis Cass, winning five of the seven actual matches,” NW coach Steve Swinson said. “Obviously we were not at full strength due to COVID issues on our roster, but the guys that did wrestled competed at a very high level.”
BOYS DIVING
HC MEET
The diving portion of the Hoosier Conference swimming and diving meet took place Thursday. Hamilton Heights’ Nathan Cox took first with a score of 427.25. Cass’ Briceton Ellington was third (355.05), Western’s Evan Butcher fifth (327.95), Northwestern’s Brady Correll seventh (293.4), and Western’s Simha Sinkfield eighth (286.1).
“Both boys dove well,” Western coach Brad Bennett said of the Panther duo. “This was Evan’s first championship meet. He handled the pressure exceptionally well and was able to throw some great dives. It really helps when you’ve got a great mentor like Simha to go into championship meets with. [Sinkfield] is steady and doesn’t get rattled very easily. That’s a great advantage for a young diver to have a strong teammate like that to lean on.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 75, TC 58
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Carroll came into the Hoosier Heartland Conference game with the state’s No. 1 scoring offense at 68 points per game. But for three quarters, Tri-Central kept Carroll largely contained.
TC led 16-11 after the first quarter. Carroll led 32-31 at halftime and 51-49 after the third quarter. The Cougars then scored 24 points in the final quarter to break away.
“Credit [the Trojans] offensively for the first three quarters,” Carroll coach Brady Wiles said. “I thought we played with pretty low energy through three quarters. The difference in the fourth quarter was one of our freshmen, Laney Johnson. She came in, got us a couple stops defensively and then got some scores in transition. Ultimately, that was the difference in the game — we went up 10 right then. She really brought some energy.”
Johnson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Also for Carroll (15-3 overall, 5-1 HHC), Madison Wagner scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Megan Wagner had 14 points and six boards, Alli Harness had 12 points and five assists and Morgan Viney had 10 points and four blocks.
Kenadie Fernung led Tri-Central (10-8, 3-4) with 22 points. Karley Leininger had 13 points, Brittany Temple had nine and Allie Younce had seven.
“That was a high quality basketball game,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “They just hit more shots and got to the line more. I thought we did a great job executing on both ends, there was just a three-minute span early in the fourth where they made a run and we couldn’t answer.
“A lot of good play from everyone that played. That’s a good Carroll team.”
HARRISON 73, KOKOMO 39
Harrison led wire to wire in winning the North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo (6-8 overall, 3-3 NCC) with 10 points, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Kamaria White had eight points, Brooke Hughes and Aijia Elliott had six points apiece and Hughes had a team-high seven rebounds.
CP 46, EASTERN 23
Hoosier Heartland Conference leader Clinton Prairie (16-2, 7-0 HHC) took control early as the Class 2A No. 8 Gophers went up 16-4 after a quarter, then pitched a shutout second quarter to lead 27-4 at halftime.
Eastern fell to 0-17, 0-8 in the HHC.
MAC 67, WHITKO 31
The Braves put the game to rest early, opening a 45-12 lead by halftime. Mac evened its record at 8-8 overall and nosed above .500 in the Three Rivers Conference at 4-3. Whitko fell to 2-15, 0-6 in the TRC.
PIONEER 74, PERU 25
The Class A No. 6 Panthers (13-4) established a quick lead, going up 28-8 after a quarter and cruised to over the Bengal Tigers (4-13). Hailey Cripe and Olivia Brooke combined for 51 points for Pioneer, with Cripe hitting a school-record eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points.
