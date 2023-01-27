Western’s boys swim team won 11 events and cruised to a 137-38 victory over Kokomo in the Katfish tank Thursday night.
Charlie Brewer and Noah Broyles were triple winners for the Panthers. Brewer won the 100 butterfly (:59.06) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.37). Broyles won the 500 freestyle (5:44.84). They were both on the winning 200 medley relay team with Avery Berryman and Luke Mawbey (1:47.17). Broyles also teamed with Ashton Tso, Gavin Bourff and Andrew Jay to win the 400 free relay (3:48.55).
Berryman won the 200 free (2:01.71), Coley Bevington won the 50 free (:24.82), Evan Butcher won the diving program (245.45), Jonah Raab won the 100 free (:56.95), Wyatt Edwards won the 100 backstroke (1:05.33), and the team of Ty Frazier, Edwards, Cole Shock and Mawbey won the 200 free relay (1:40.52).
Western coach Brad Bennett said “versatility was the theme of the night” as he moved pieces around.
“Avery Berryman was solid in the 200 freestyle,” Bennet said. “He’s normally in sprint events. It’s a good win for Coley Bevington in the 50 free. Jonah Raab’s win I think was probably his first varsity win in the 100 free. He’s always a really hard-working kid and it’s satisfying as a coach to see him come out on top. It was a good time for him too.
“Same story also with Noah Broyles. He doesn’t spend much time in the distance events but he can get it done when I put him in there.”
Western’s usual high-point scorers made an impact in relay events. Bennett noted the impact of Mawbey and Brewer.
“Those guys do a phenomenal job of training and delivering when it comes time for the meets,” Bennett said. “It makes winning even more fun with a great group of guys like this.”
The Panthers remained unbeaten in dual meets.
Kokomo got a first-place finish from Gabe Booher, won won the 200 IM (2:21.19).
“Our boys swam fast and gave it their all, but we simply don’t have the depth to compete in a dual meet against a team as big and stacked as Western,” Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman said.
Whiteman said meet highlights included Booher’s victory as well as “an incredible stretch of races, with minimal rest, by junior Talon Hawkins in the 100 fly, 500 free and 200 free relay, and impressive performances in the 50 and 100 freestyles by Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Pujante Zambudio.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PERU 64, EASTERN 30
Down 16-12 after the first quarter, the Bengal Tigers exploded for 39 points over the middle two quarters to take a commanding 51-27 lead against the visiting Comets.
Emma Eldridge fueled Peru’s hot stretch. The Bengal senior scored 12 points in the second quarter and nine points in the third quarter. She added a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with a career-high 24 points.
Fellow senior Brianna Bennett backed Eldridge with 21 points, with 18 coming after halftime.
Also for Peru (9-12), Emily Ream, Maddie Nordman, Kaylene Kirk and Addison Robbins had four points apiece.
Macy Coan led Eastern (2-21) with 10 points, Jenna Odle had six and Marly Coan and Kenzie DeGraaff had five apiece.
Eastern’s regular season is complete. Peru closes against Wabash on Saturday.
CARROLL 62, JEFF 28
Class 2A co-No. 8-ranked Carroll hammered Lafayette Jeff by 34 points to close the regular season on a high note.
Madison Wagner led the Cougars (20-3) with a huge line of 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Alli Harness had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Bronchos dropped to 2-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.