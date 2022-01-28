Western’s boys swimming team pulled away from Kokomo 125-57 Thursday night in a boys-only meet at Western.
Pete Bradshaw was a quadruple winner and Avery Berryman and Luke Mawbey triple winners to highlight Western’s effort. Bradshaw won the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.84) and the 100 butterfly (:57.97). Berryman won the sprints, taking the 50 free (:23:54) and 100 free (:53.55). Mawbey won the 200 IM :2:22.45). Also in individual events, Evan Butcher won the diving program (278.1), Noah Broyles won the 100 backstroke (1:08.38) and Ashton Tso won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.07).
Western swept the relays. Taylor Rathbun, Tanner Vance, Bradshaw and Charlie Conkle won the 200 medley relay (1:54.28). Broyles, Kole Shock, Mawbey and Berryman won the 200 free relay (1:39.76). And Carlos Del Aguila, Shock, Mawbey and Bradshaw won the 400 free relay (3:54.23).
“It’s a different strategy in these meets because when you’re going back-to-back there’s not the kind of rest you have when it’s boys and girls alternating,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “It’s really a test of conditioning. I really liked how our guys were able to come around. Even at the end of the meet we were still putting out some best times from guys that had had some tough races.”
Bennett noted some good races for first with Kokomo.
“Ashton Tso in that breaststroke really had a good race against the Elkins kid from Kokomo,” he said. “They were duking it out the whole away and I really like to see that. I was really excited to see him come alive in that race and rise to the occasion to beat Isaac on that.
“Another good race, that medley relay was a close one with them and Charlie Conkle for us anchored that relay, and it was neck-and-neck with Andrew Jay for Kokomo. I see my guys being aggressive and come up on top in those races, it really gives me affirmation that we’re doing some things right in practice. Really nice to see Charlie come out on top because he’s a hard-working kid.”
For Kokomo, Gabe Booher won the 500 freestyle (5:51.17).
“The boys have just begun to get healthy and will have another one-and-a-half to two weeks of much-needed training before we taper down for sectionals,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said.
HARRISON 125, NW 55
Caleb Champion took Northwestern’s lone win, taking first in the 100 freestyle in :50.81.
“The boys did a really nice job,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “I had several really exciting races. We finished the night with Parks Ortman breaking the minute in the 100 free for the first time ever in his career. That’s a big [milestone]. That was a great swim for him.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
HARRISON 117, NW 69
Jaylyn Harrison and Catherine Bath each won two events to highlight Northwestern’s effort in the Raiders’ pool. Harrison won the 200 freestyle (2:00.45) and 100 free (:54.66) and Bath won the 200 IM (2:21.19); and 500 freestyle (5:27.57).
“Harrison’s got this awesome new facility and their program has just about exploded,” Walters said. “We had some incredible races. I think it was really good to come here before sectionals and get a tune-up a week before prelims.”
Walters was excited about the swims of Harrison and Bath, along with another effort she was enthused about.
“Bethany Loveless in the 100 fly was second in an event she doesn’t do a ton,” Walters said. “She dropped five seconds. Pretty excited about what she did as well.”
GIRLS HOOPS
PERU 41, EASTERN 39
The Bengal Tigers held a 21-16 lead at the half and led 32-29 after three quarters. With 1:17 left the teams were tied 37-all but Peru scored four straight to take the lead for good in the final minute. Peru improved to 5-17 to close its regular season and Eastern dropped to 2-20 with one game left before the sectional.
RENSSELAER 44, CASS 28
Rensselaer got up 11-1 after a quarter and held the Kings at bay after that in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game. Rensselaer held a 24-15 lead at halftime and led 32-24 heading into the last quarter then forced Cass to chase the action with a stall in the fourth.
Only two Kings scored. Kendal Johnson led Cass (8-13) with 17 points and Hallie Coffey scored 11. Jessie Ringen led Rensselaer (15-6) with 15 points. Taylor VanMeter scored 11.
