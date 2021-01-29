Western’s Drew Caldwell, left, and Kokomo’s Logan Pitner show good sportsmanship after the 200-yard individual medley during Thursday’s meet in the Panthers’ pool. Caldwell won the race in 2:10.1.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Panthers top Kats
Tribune sports staff
Drew Caldwell, Mason Hill, Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun teamed to win the 200 medley relay in 1:51.71 Thursday to start Western’s dual meet with Kokomo. With that win, they set the tone for Western’s 106-80 victory.
Those four combined for another five individual victories, then joined forces again to win the 400 free relay (3:37.99).
Western’s Drew Caldwell, left, and Kokomo’s Logan Pitner show good sportsmanship after the 200-yard individual medley during Thursday’s meet in the Panthers’ pool. Caldwell won the race in 2:10.1.
Western’s Luke Mawbey competes in the 100 butterfly during Thursday’s meet.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Drew Caldwell, left, and Kokomo’s Logan Pitner show good sportsmanship after the 200-yard individual medley during Thursday’s meet in the Panthers’ pool. Caldwell won the race in 2:10.1.
Western’s Luke Mawbey competes in the 100 butterfly during Thursday’s meet.
Caldwell was a quadruple winner. He won the 200 IM (2:10.1) and the 100 backstroke (59:79). Rathbun won the 200 free (2:04.07), Hill won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.42), and Bradshaw won the 50 free (:23.76). Additionally, Evan Butcher won diving (215.55).
The Panthers established a lead, and held it thanks to some key events.
“We swept the 50 free,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Pete Bradshaw, Mason Hill and Avery Berryman took 1-2-3 in there, and second half of the meet Kokomo was closing in, but a backstroker came through big time and they swept that as well. That was Drew Caldwell, Tanner Vance and Luke Mawbey.”
The Panther boys handled the short turnaround times of a boys-only meet well.
“It’s the first time our guys have swam just boys,” Bennett said. “It’s kind of a whole different ballgame when you don’t have girls and boys woven together. You don’t have nearly the rest you do when you have another team competing in the same pool. I was really happy with how our boys handled that. I was satisfied as a coach how our conditioning was. We were able to stay strong.”
HARRISON 122, NW 63
Caleb Champion was Northwestern’s only event winner. He won the 200 IM in 2:11.39.
“Caleb had some great swims,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Austin Huskey had a couple individual second-place swims that were very respectable swims. We’re working on some skills and they were great race times too. Ethan Champion also had a really nice evening.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 105, HARRISON 78
Quadruple winner Jaylyn Harrison led the Purple Tigers to victory. She took individual wins in the 50 free (:24.89) and the 100 free (:55.06) and teamed with Catherine Bath, Ann Bourff and Lauren Martin to win the 200 medley relay (2:00.11) and the 200 free relay (1:49.44).
Bath also won the 100 backstroke (1:06.86), Boruff won the 200 IM (2:39.48), Hannah Moore won the 200 free (2:13.35) and 500 free (5:57.62), and Kayleigh Wiley won diving (171.05).
“Hannah Moore is knocking my socks off,” Walters said. “We are beat up — [we had] back-to-back meets — we’ve been training, trying to get ourselves in position to rest for sectional, and she had two lifetime swims [Thursday] night. I’m super excited to see what she’s going to do this coming week at sectionals.
“Jaylyn Harrison, actually I was very pleased with her sprints. I am excited about sectionals for her with where she’s at. Kayleigh Wiley had an excellent night on the diving board.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 56, OLE MISS 27
Northwestern outscored Mississinewa 32-8 in the first half and went on to post a comfortable victory.
McKenna Layden scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had five steals and five assists for the Tigers (11-5). Leah Carter added 13 points and five rebounds. Ellie Boyer and Bailey Henry each scored eight points and each took five boards. Boyer also had five steals and four assists while Henry added five rebounds. Lexi Hale had six rebounds and four points, and Ashley Newell had five assists and four points.
Mia Catey led Mississinewa (5-14) with 17 points.
Northwestern visits Kokomo on Saturday to close the regular season. That game was added Thursday.
EASTERN 49, PERU 42
The Comets beat the visiting Bengal Tigers for their first win of the season. Eastern led 14-12 after one quarter, 26-20 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters.
Kara Otto led Eastern on both ends of the floor. She scored 12 points, blocked eight shots and grabbed seven rebounds.
Also for the Comets (1-19), Jenna Odle had 10 points and five rebounds and Kassidy Fritch also scored 10 points. Addison Budde dished seven assists, took four steals and grabbed five boards. Tara Wagoner had five points and three assists.
MAC 61, N. MIAMI 52
The Braves led at each stop to win a Three Rivers Conference game against a Miami County rival. Maconaquah led 17-11 after a quarter, 27-23 at the half, and 44-39 after three quarters.
Winners of four in a row, the Braves improved to 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the TRC. They close league play and the regular season with a game against Wabash on Saturday.
