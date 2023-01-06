Eastern’s Charlie Kendall swims the boys 100-yard freestyle in a meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Eastern. Kendall helped the Comets win the meet.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Ava Kantz swims the girls 500 freestyle in the Comets' meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kantz finished as a triple winner, but Cass topped Eastern for the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
A battle in the pool
Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 6
Eastern, Cass split boys-girls swim meet
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Eastern’s Charlie Kendall swims the boys 100-yard freestyle in a meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Eastern. Kendall helped the Comets win the meet.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Ava Kantz swims the girls 500 freestyle in the Comets' meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kantz finished as a triple winner, but Cass topped Eastern for the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern and Lewis Cass split a boys-girls swim meet Thursday night in the Comets’ tank.
In the boys meet, Eastern posted a 100-80 victory. The Comets’ J.T. Atherton, Gavin Sonafrank, Caden Kerns and Charlie Kendall teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay and Obadiah Greene won the 100 backstroke.
1 of 25
Cass' Carter Armstrong in the boys 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Haley Miller in the girls 50 yard free during the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Matthew Wallace dives at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Brailyn Adams dives in the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Erika Baber in the girls 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Grace VanBibber in the girls 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Jamison Douglas in the boys 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Zander Forman in the boys 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lilly Shallenberger in the girls 100 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maryn Zeck in the girls 100 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Braxton Armstrong in the boys 100 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Charlie Kendall swims the boys 100-yard freestyle in a meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Eastern. Kendall helped the Comets win the meet.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maci Garland in the girls 500 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Ava Kantz swims the girls 500 freestyle in the Comets' meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kantz finished as a triple winner, but Cass topped Eastern for the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jansen swims the 500 as a backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Jackson Hedrick in the boys 500 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maci Garland swims the last leg of the girls 200 free relay at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Charlie Kendall swims the last leg of the boys 200 free relay at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Kennedy McLaughlin in the girls 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Addie Conner in the girls 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Obadiah Greene in the boys 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Jamison Douglas in the boys 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maryn Zeck in the girls 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Johanna Hanneken in the girls 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Philip Beedham smiles as he comes up for air in the boys 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Cass swimming
1 of 25
Cass' Carter Armstrong in the boys 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Haley Miller in the girls 50 yard free during the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Matthew Wallace dives at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Brailyn Adams dives in the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Erika Baber in the girls 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Grace VanBibber in the girls 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Jamison Douglas in the boys 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Zander Forman in the boys 100 fly at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lilly Shallenberger in the girls 100 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maryn Zeck in the girls 100 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Braxton Armstrong in the boys 100 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Charlie Kendall swims the boys 100-yard freestyle in a meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Eastern. Kendall helped the Comets win the meet.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maci Garland in the girls 500 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Ava Kantz swims the girls 500 freestyle in the Comets' meet against Cass on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kantz finished as a triple winner, but Cass topped Eastern for the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jansen swims the 500 as a backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Jackson Hedrick in the boys 500 free at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maci Garland swims the last leg of the girls 200 free relay at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Charlie Kendall swims the last leg of the boys 200 free relay at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Kennedy McLaughlin in the girls 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Addie Conner in the girls 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Obadiah Greene in the boys 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Jamison Douglas in the boys 100 backstroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Maryn Zeck in the girls 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Johanna Hanneken in the girls 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Philip Beedham smiles as he comes up for air in the boys 100 breaststroke at the Eastern vs Cass swim meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“The guys had a great meet,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Multiple boys dropped more than 10 seconds in their events. There was at least one PR in every single event. They proved [Thursday] how hard they worked during Christmas break.”
In the girls meet, Cass topped Eastern 104-72.
Ava Kantz had a big meet for the Comets, winning the 200 free and 500 free and teaming with Grace VanBibber, Addie Conner and Lilly Shallenberger to win the 400 free relay.
“[This] was our first meet back after a pretty grueling Christmas Break,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “Two straight weeks of practice can really take a toll, but the results in their times was evident. We had lots of personal best times [Thursday] and the girls swam really well.”
GIRLS SWIM
NW 59, DELPHI 42
NW 63 CL. CENTRAL 39
Northwestern swept Delphi and Clinton Central in a double dual in the Oracles’ pool.
Triple winners Ashley Ream and Catherine Bath led the Tigers. Individually, Ream touched first in the 200 freestyle (2:11.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.32) and Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:03.74) and 500 free (5:33.87). They teamed with Lauren Martin and Aubrie Sparling to win the 400 free relay (4:14.48).
Also for the Tigers, Taylor Schmitt won the diving program with a score of 211.10.
Northwestern coach Donita Walters liked how her team performed in its first meet of the new year. She pointed to the work the Tigers put in over the Christmas break as the key.
“In the 500 free, Catherine Bath and Savannah Brown did a 1-2 which kind of helped us,” Walters said. “We were kind of neck and neck. I know the points don’t show that because of how you divide up a double dual, but we had some great races [to gain separation]. The girls were not giving up that sixth-place point and that was where it was at all day long.”
TWIN LAKES 100, WESTERN 84
The Panthers had a strong effort, but they fell short against the Indians in a meet between Hoosier Conference rivals at Twin Lakes.
Anna Moore, Chase Hayes and Sophia Moreno led the Panthers. Individually, Moore won the 200 free (2:03.17) and 100 butterfly (1:06.19), Hayes won the 50 free (:27.0) and 100 free (1:00.70) and Moreno was tops in the 500 free (6:40.44).
Moore, Kacey Bogue, Hayes and Moreno won the 200 free relay (1:54.06) and Hayes, Moreno, Moore and Cami Maddox won the 400 free relay (4:15.86).
“Same story all season long — I’m not happy with the outcome, but I can’t complain about the effort,” Western coach Brad Bennett said, referring to the Panthers’ low roster numbers. “We were within one point going into the backstroke [the 10th of 12 events] where we basically ran out of swimmers. Jada Sceggell did everything she could in the backstroke, but she was our only swimmer. That’s a pretty big swim in points right there.
“It’s tough on the girls, but it’s building a lot of character and a lot of girls are stepping up. Kacey Bogue had a really good night. She was second in the 50 freestyle and she was third in the 500 freestyle. That was only the second time she’s swam [the 500] and she dropped about six seconds from her first swim.”
BOYS SWIM
NW 70, DELPHI 30 NW 67, CL. CENTRAL 35
The Tigers won nine of the 12 events in sweeping Delphi and Clinton Central in a double dual at Delphi.
The Champion brothers had their usual strong swims for the Tigers. Caleb Champion won the 200 free (1:54.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.27) and Ethan Champion won the 50 free (:23.71) and 500 free (5:14.08). They both swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Also winning individual events for the Tigers were: Brady Correll (diving, 189.0); Wyatt Herrell (100 free, :56.25); and Preston DeWitt (100 backstroke, 1:07.61).
The Champion brothers, Sam Martin and Herrell teamed to win the medley relay (1:47.13) and that same quartet won the 400 free relay (3:39.18).
Walters pointed to the 100 free and 100 backstroke as highlights. In the 100 free, Herrell edged Martin (:56.27) in a 1-2 Tiger finish, and in the 100 back, DeWitt and Kai Shoaff finished 1-2 with Shoaff finishing under 1:10 for the first time.
“We had some good stuff happen [Thursday],” Walters said, praising the Tigers for putting in the hard work over the Christmas break.
WESTERN 121, TWIN LAKES 65
The Panthers won nine of the 12 events in beating the Indians in a meet between Hoosier Conference rivals at Twin Lakes.
Individually, Andrew Jay won the 200 freestyle (2:01.39) and 500 free (5:28.79), Charlie Brewer won the 200 individual medley (2:12.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.55), Evan Butcher won the diving program (276.80) and Kole Shock touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.69).
The Panthers swept the relays. Noah Broyles, Brewer, Luke Mawbey and Avery Berryman teamed to win the 200 medley (1:46.26). Berryman, Brewer, Ashton Tso and Shock won the 200 free (1:37.58). And Jay, Mawbey, Shock and Broyles won the 400 free (3:41.93).
Bennett said the Panthers are looking good throughout the lineup.
“Charlie Brewer is really swimming strong in the IM and the breaststroke. For a freshman guy to come in and go head to head with good competition like Twin Lakes and lead our guys is a pretty good accomplishment,” Bennett said. “Right behind him in both events, making him earn everything, is Ashton Tso. He’s doing an amazing job. It’s a great team situation [in those events].”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
H. HEIGHTS 47, CASS 15
Class 3A No. 7-ranked Hamilton Heights overpowered Cass in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Walton.
Anna Hedrick led Cass (6-11 overall, 0-3 division) with six points. Aftin Griffin scored four points.
The Huskies (12-2 overall) improved to 1-0 in the division with a showdown vs. Northwestern (2-0 division) coming up Saturday at Heights.
ROSSVILLE 62, TAYLOR 16
Amelia Collins led Taylor with six points in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Rossville. Ma’Leight Smith and Janeal Capers added four points apiece.
“It was nice to have a full team for the first time since the first game,” coach Jill Shimer said. “We’ve been working on some new things in practice and the girls were succeeding. The score may not show it, but the girls really fought hard this game. I’m really proud that they never give up.”
Taylor dropped to 0-14 overall and 0-6 in the HHC.
WRESTLING
OAK HILL 69, NW 6
The Tigers’ points came from 113-pounder Isaac Bumgardner, who recorded a first-period fall for his 100th career win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.