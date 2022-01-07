Western junior Luke Mawbey motors to victory in the boys 100-yard butterfly against Twin Lakes on Thursday. Mawbey finished as a triple winner to help power the Panthers to a 108-80 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western freshman Autumn Harsh swims to victory in the girls 200-yard IM against Twin Lakes on Thursday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Back in the pool
Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 7
Western, Twin Lakes split; Panthers win boys meet
Tribune sports staff
Western’s boys swimming and diving team beat visiting Twin Lakes 108-80 Thursday as the Panthers returned to action following the Christmas break.
The girls meet saw Twin Lakes top Western 99-84.
Luke Mawbey led the Panthers in the boys meet with victories in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.56) and 100 backstroke (1:04.56). He also contributed to the winning 400 freestyle relay team, which had a time of 3:37.03.
PHOTOS: Western swimming & diving
Also for Western, Evan Butcher won the diving program with a score of 250.10, Taylor Rathbun prevailed in the 500 freestyle (5:47.59), Ashton Tso won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.36) and Rathbun, Pete Bradshaw and Avery Berryman joined Mawbey on the 400 relay team.
“It was a good night for the boys, all around,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I was really happy to see Luke win both of his [individual] events. He worked really hard over Christmas break. I was really glad to see that pay off.
“Really good night for Butcher in diving,” he added. “That was a nice, solid score for him.”
Bennett said the Panthers’ depth was a difference in the meet. He pointed to the 200 free and 50 free as examples. In both events, Twin Lakes took first place and fifth, but Western took second, third and fourth for a 9-7 edge in points.
“It had been a long time since our last meet. A lot of guys are showing a lot better than they did back in December so I was really happy to see that,” he said.
In the girls meet, Chase Hayes led Western with victories in the 50 free (:27.21) and 100 free (1:01.00). She also contributed to the winning 400 relay team, which had a time of 4:14.25.
“She won the 50 by less than a tenth of a second and the 100 by two-tenths. Tough races, but she was really composed. Her hard work over the break really paid off,” Bennett said.
Also for the Panthers, Anna Moore won the 200 free (2:04.77), Autumn Harsh won the 200 IM (2:34.88) and Gracie Burns touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.98). Genesis Everling, Moore and Sophia Moreno joined Hayes on the winning 400 free relay team.
“The girls swam well,” Bennett said, “we just didn’t have the depth [the Indians] did. We won our share of events, but we needed more in the third-fourth-fifth category and less in the fourth-fifth-sixth.”
Next week, Western’s teams host Hamilton Heights on Tuesday before turning their attention to the Hoosier Conference meet on Jan. 15 at Purdue.
BOYS SWIM
NW 54, CLINTON C. 47 DELPHI 54, NW 40
Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:09.34) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21), and Ethan Champion won the 500 freestyle (5:22.34) as the Tigers split a double dual, topping Clinton Central and falling to Delphi.
“We are short-staffed. We have three heavy hitters that are out,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “The Champion boys had an excellent meet. We’re beat up and we’re tired and those boys put in great effort in practice and they swam exceptionally well.
“We had Preston DeWitt break the minute in the 100 free for the first time ever. That was a very big swim for him. Excited to see that Jeff White, a young sophomore, also had a really nice meet. He had two lifetime swims. We did ask a lot of Wyatt Herrell. Wyatt is a freshman and he came in and helped us in our relays, kind of pinch hit it, and did an excellent job.”
CASS 90, EASTERN 83
Porter Brovont won the diving program for the Comets’ lone win.
“Considering that’s the only event we had a first place in, I’m impressed the guys kept the score within seven points,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “The score was continually going back and forth all night, but they were able to hold the lead in the last couple events.”
GIRLS SWIM
NW 69, DELPHI 31 NW 72, CLINTON C. 30
Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison were quadruple winners in Northwestern’s double-dual victory at home. Harrison won the 200 free (2:01.72) and 100 butterfly (1:02.4). Bath won the 200 IM (2:23.92) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.66). Addison Sparling won diving (148.3), Lauren Martin won the 100 free (1:03.52), and Hannah Moore won the 500 free (6:09.35).
Martin, Bath, Moore and Harrison won the 200 free relay (1:48.42). And Bath, Moore, Ashley Ream and Harrison won the 400 free relay (4:05.69).
“Jaylyn Harrison, Catherine Bath, Addison Sparling, Lauren Martin, Hannah Moore had a fantastic meet,” Walters said. “My kids are still pretty beat up, we’re still training hard. Even though this was our first day back at school … and we’re swimming season-best times and a couple lifetime bests. Extremely excited about where the ladies are. Times looked really good.
“We went 1-2 in diving, Addison Sparling placing first and Iris Brehm [second]. That’s a big deal. That’s two young freshmen that are just getting their feet wet with this sport.”
EASTERN 89, CASS 84
Cora Kendall, Ava Kantz, Becky Crabtree and Lola Williams teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay to close the meet, giving the Comets the win.
Individually, Kantz won the 200 free and 500 free, Leah Jordan won the diving program and Kendall prevailed in the 100 butterfly.
“We knew that going into it that it would be a tough one,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We were back and forth with Cass all night long. It came down to the last relay, and the girls were able to get the win. I’m very proud of how they did. It was a great first meet back from break.”
Cass junior Erika Baber broke a 30-year-old school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of :54.80.
GIRLS HOOPS
BETHESDA CH. 50, TAYLOR 49
Visiting Bethesda Christian came out on top of a back-and-forth game at Center Court behind a 26-point game from sophomore scorer Kenzie Fulks. She hit five triples. Bethesda (9-2) led 13-11 after a quarter. Taylor led 25-21 at the half and 39-36 after three quarters.
Emma Good scored 23 points for Taylor (6-10) and Kelsi Langley scored 22.
“I thought we missed some opportunities to find the shooter early,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “[Fulks] is a really good player, but we lost her early and I think she had 11 in the first quarter. We didn’t shoot very well from the free throw line either. We rebounded OK.
“It was just a game we let get away, couldn’t recover. I think free throws and us losing the shooter was the big deal.”
WRESTLING
OAK HILL 78, NW 3
Oak Hill overpowered Northwestern to push its record in dual matches to 13-0.
The Golden Eagles won 13 of the 14 matches. They won six by pins and seven by forfeits.
The Tigers’ points came at 113 pounds where Isaac Bumgardner won by a 7-0 decision.
