Eastern’s swimming and diving teams swept Lewis Cass on Thursday night in the Comets’ tank.
Eastern was a 110-53 winner in the boys meet and a 107-72 winner in the girls meet.
In the boys meet, Matt Laubenstein took victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke to lead the Comets. Also winning individual events for Eastern were Eli Hueston (100 free), Kaiden Williams (100 backstroke) and Porter Brovont (diving).
The Comets swept the relays. Williams, Philip Beedham, Caleb Vogl and Talon Morgan won the 200 medley. Laubestein, Brovont, Williams and Hueston won the 200 free. And Hueston, Vogl, Morgan and Laubenstein won the 400 free.
“The guys did an amazing job,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “We had multiple PRs in the swim events and Porter broke the six-dive school record again.”
Klepfer credited Laubenstein, Hueston, Williams and Brovont for leading the squad.
“They did a great job hitting good times, winning events and encouraging their teammates to push harder,” she said.
In the girls meet, Lola Williams swam to victories in the 100 free and 100 backstroke to lead Eastern’s charge to victory. Also winning individual events for the Comets were Erin Matheny (200 free), Arabelle Ewing (50 free), Leah Jordan (diving), Cora Kendall (100 butterfly) and Lauryn Shane (500 free).
The Comets capped the meet with a win in the 400 free relay. Shane, Williams, Ella Kantz and Kendall composed the winning team.
“The girls had a great meet,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “There were lots of personal-best times and some really fun races. I’m really proud of how they swam.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW WINS 2
Northwestern won a double dual, topping Delphi 78-23, and beating host Clinton Central 58-44. Catherine Bath was a triple winner for the Tigers, and Jaylyn Harrison, Ashley Ream and Hannah Moore were double winners.
Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:06.0) and 100 backstroke (2:05.7). Harrison won the 50 free (:24.91) and 100 free (:55.26). Ream won the 200 freestyle (2:15.64). Kayleigh Wiley won diving (162.05). Moore won the 500 free (6:16.84) and teamed with Bath, Lauren Martin and Ream to win the 400 free relay (4:17.73).
“We saw a ton of good stuff happen,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “We’ve been working really hard coming off Christmas break and we’ve got another meet Saturday, they’re extremely tired.”
Walters said Harrison swam well despite fatigue, Wiley was solid on the board, Moore had a good 500 free swim and that Bath was again dependable in winning her individual events.
“Super excited going into the next few weeks,” Walters said. “We’ve got to keep everybody healthy.”
WESTERN 93, TL 93
For the second straight season, the Hoosier Conference rivals fought to a draw, this time in the TL tank. Western’s depth helped the Panthers pull even despite winning just four events.
Gracie Burns, Olivia Shoemaker, Anna Moore and Genesis Everling won the 200 medley relay for Western in 2:02.08. Shoemaker won the 100 butterfly (1:18.94), Burns won the 100 backstroke (1:07.17) and the team of Moore, Everling, Burns and Chase Hayes won the 400 free relay (4:06.71).
“We only won a handful of those but the girls were in it all night long,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I wish we swam like this all the time. They had a lot of spark, really a different team than what I coached on Tuesday night. The girls were alive, they were ready to race.”
Bennett noted a strong race from Shoemaker to win the 100 butterfly against a tough swimmer from Twin Lakes, and pointed to every point as important.
“The success of the meet came from the entire team pulling together,” he said. “I had a freshman girl, Carmynne Ciscell, this was her first meet all season; she’s been quarantined so many times. She got to swim and she scored a point in the 500 freestyle and she scored a point in the 200 freestyle, two fifth-places and without her effort — and effort like a lot of girls like her — it would have been a completely different night.”
BOYS SWIMMING
NW SPLITS
Northwestern topped Delphi 69-28 and lost to host Clinton Central 57-44.
For the Tigers, Drew Gingerich won the 200 free (2:01.04), Austin Huskey won the 200 IM (2:15.25), Brady Correll won the diving program (163.25), Ethan Champion won the 500 free (5:33.9), Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.8), and the team of Gingerich, Cooper Deck, Ethan Champion and Huskey won the 400 free relay (3:42.21).
“Drew Gingerich, Austin Huskey and my Champion boys had fabulous nights on the swim side,” Walters said. “Ethan in that 500 free dropped 10 seconds. He’s really been working hard on some technique things we’ve been working on and it was nice to see that come to fruition in a race.
“Brady Correll, freshman diver, I can’t say enough about this kiddo. His scores continue to improve. We have just one boy [diving] and one girl. For each of them to win their event, that helps a ton in these close meets.”
WESTERN 100, TL 86
Taylor Rathbun and Drew Caldwell were quadruple winners in leading the Panthers to victory.
Caldwell, Mason Hill, Pete Bradshaw and Rathbun teamed to win the 200 medley relay in 1:47.64. And Rathbun, Bradshaw, Caldwell and Avery Berryman won the 400 free relay in 3:43.64.
Individually, Rathbun won the 200 free (2:05.38) and 500 free (5:48.73). Caldwell won the 200 IM (2:10.68) and 100 backstroke (1:01.59), Evan Butcher won diving (174.95) and Hill won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.58).
“This was Avery Berryman’s first meet. He helped win that last relay, he had a solid swim in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle,” Bennett said. “Evan Butcher won the diving. This was his first meet. I’m really happy now that I’ve got my squad together and some guys are playing big roles.
“Taylor Rathbun, his win in the 200 and 500, he had a really good night. He practices really hard and he’s a great worker and I was really glad to see that in that 500, that he swam the race in a way that represents the kind of work he puts out. He raced with more confidence than he normally does.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 73, DELPHI 35
Carroll’s Alli Harness scored 34 points to nearly match Delphi’s team score in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Harness, a freshman guard, also had five assists, six steals and six rebounds.
Also for the Class 2A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars (12-2, 4-0 HHC), Megan Wagner had 16 points and four boards, Madison Wagner had eight points and six rebounds and Maryn Worl contributed seven points and nine boards.
Carroll and Clinton Prairie share the HHC lead as well as the No. 9 spot in the Class 2A poll. They meet next Thursday.
TAYLOR 57, ROSSVILE 40
Kelsi Langley was 5 of 8 from 3-point land and scored a game-high 21 points for the Titans. Emma Good added 15 points and Katie Hogan 10 as Taylor improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
The Titans trailed 10-8 after a quarter but led 21-15 at the half and took over after halftime to take a 43-26 lead after three quarters.
“Early in the game we missed a lot of layups, a lot of easy buckets,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. The Titans got sharper in the second half. After a halftime talk “they came out in that third quarter and that was definitely the difference.
“With Kelsi and Emma it’s not Batman and Robin, it’s Batman and Batman. Katie Hogan gave us good help. Alex Collins played really good on the defensive end. Miranda Saldana played good, Jayden Underwood played good. We played good team ball.”
Avery Gorbett led Rossville (3-9, 1-4 HHC) with 12 points.
WEST LAFAYETTE 61, WESTERN 55
The Panthers fell behind 38-21 at halftime and spent the second half trying to get back in the game.
Western coach Lisa Pflueger said she was “really proud of the kids. We were down by 17 at half — I had a really slow start, I had some early foul trouble — and we just battled back in the second half. The kids outscored them by 11 in the second half, so we end up losing by six. West Lafayette did a great job with the defense on us. I’m very proud of how they responded in the second half.”
Ella Biggs led Western (5-9) with 14 points, Audrey Rassel scored 13, Sadie Harding 10 and Caroline Long scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds. Haley Scott had six points and six boards.
H. HEIGHTS 59, CASS 20
Undefeated Hamilton Heights put Cass in a 17-2 hole by the close of the first quarter and kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way. The Huskies improved to 11-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
Paxtyn Hicks led Cass (2-9, 0-2) with seven points.
