Western's Ella Biggs, right, drives upcourt against Carroll Thursday night at Western. Biggs scored nine points in Western's 37-28 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Panthers slam the door
Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 17
TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF
Western’s girls basketball team outscored visiting Carroll 10-2 in the fourth quarter to beat the Cougars 37-28 Thursday night at Richard R. Rea Gym. The two squads had been tied at 8-all after a quarter, 19-all at halftime, and the Panthers led just 27-26 after three quarters.
“One of the big things was our defensive stops,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We’ve been really preaching our defensive stops as a team. When we’re able to hold teams to the 20s and 30s like we’ve been doing … it just kind of shows our defensive effort.”
Haley Scott led the Panthers (6-12) with 10 points, Ella Biggs added nine and Caroline Long eight. Long also took six rebounds.
“We played really hard, we rotated a lot of different kids. I felt like we could do some different things and some different defenses [due to that],” Pflueger said. “I thought the kids really battled and competed against a really good Carroll team.
“We took care of the basketball really well as a team and then we also shot a lot better than we have here recently. Our shot selection was really good. Haley Scott, Caroline Long and Ella Biggs did a really nice job in their roles, as did some other kids.”
Kelsey Hammond led Carroll (10-9) with 11 points and six rebounds. Maryn Worl scored seven points.
FRANKTON 50, TIPTON 46
The Eagles led 23-20 at halftime and held on for a narrow victory. Ashlee Schram led the Blue Devils (10-9) with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Abbi Parker added 14 points.
GIRLS SWIMMING
ROCHESTER 101, EASTERN 75
Eastern tried to keep up with Rochester, but couldn’t keep pace with the Zebras.
“It was a tough loss against Rochester,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “The girls swam hard and got best times, but we just came up short. They worked their tails off, and I’m very proud of how they swam.”
Eastern’s winners were Lauryn Shaw (200 IM), McKenLee Morgan (diving), Brittney Eckart (100 freestyle) and Lola Williams (100 backstroke).
OAK HILL 120, KOKOMO 60
Kokomo’s Macee Reckard won the 50 free (26.81) and the 500 free (5:28.67), and Paige Wilson won the 100 backstroke (1:14.7).
“We actually had several PRs with several of the girls,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “They’re training really hard this week, lots of racing this week with three meets. Some of these younger swimmers … they’re starting to PR so it’s exciting to see those swims.”
BOYS SWIMMING
ROCHESTER 93, EASTERN 86
Despite only winning three events, Eastern kept the meet close
“The guys did an amazing job,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “For most of the meet, we were up and down by two or three points. I’m proud of them for the determination the guys showed in the pool.”
Winners for Eastern were Jacob Tucker (50 freestyle), Porter Brovont (diving) and Matt Laubenstein (500 freestyle).
OAK HILL 117, KOKOMO 69
Kokomo’s Logan Pitner was a triple winner, leading Kokomo’s cause. He won the 200 free (1:50.71), the 100 butterfly (1:00.99) and teamed with Cameron Bryant, Brayden York and Pablo Ketterer to win the 400 free relay (3:45.29).
“I think [the Kats] raced really well,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “I moved some kids around so it was fun to see them race and do what they did. Logan had a great meet with that 200 free – that’s a personal best by like four seconds for him. Otherwise, some of the younger boys are moving up. We’ve got some freshmen that are moving along and their times are coming down.”
WRESTLING
MACONAQUAH 78, CASTON 3
Maconaquah easily took down Caston. The Braves’ winners were Macie Green, Tyler Stapleton, Haley Salinas, Wyatt Price, Cory Bockover, Jonah Hollars, Brayden Bockover, Haydon Chance, Colin Deckard, Jared Blake, Mason Taylor, Bryce Smyth and Cory Jones.
