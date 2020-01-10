Palmer Harrell, Trey Shock and Cullen Dalpoas were each quadruple winners as a full-strength Western boys swim squad powered by Twin Lakes 120-65 on Wednesday in the WHS tank.
That trio combined with Pete Bradshaw to win the 200 medley relay (1:46.9). Harrell teamed with Clayton Palma, Mason Hill and Taylor Rathbun to win the 200 free relay (1:40.57). And Shock, Palma, Bradshaw and Dalpoas won the 400 free relay (3:39.49).
Dalpoas won the 200 free (2:03.11) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.54). Harrell won the 200 IM (2:20.57) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.46). Shock won the 50 free (23.61) and the 100 free (51.62). And Simha Sinkfield won diving (169.9).
“I’m just happy to have a full lineup,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “This is the first meet where I’ve had everybody healthy, everybody eligible, all season. It was fun to put this meet together.
“We had an excellent session of practice over Christmas break. They really put in a lot of hard work and I think it really showed coming out of here. We had not only those quadruple winners swimming well, it was throughout the entire lineup.”
HH 95, KOKOMO 89
The Katfish fell by just six points to Hamilton Heights while experimenting with different people in events they don’t normally swim as they prepared for Saturday’s North Central Conference meet at Purdue.
“The boys meet went really well. It’s an awesome opportunity for having the kids swim, prior to conference, swim alternate events and see what they’re capable of,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “It was exciting to see some of these swimmers, what they’re able to do and see that we have a good group of young kids coming up here at Kokomo High School.”
EASTERN 112, CASS 54
Eastern came back from Christmas break ready to break out in competition.
“This was a great return to competition after Christmas break,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “The guys worked their tails off during break,and it showed in their times. Multiple guys dropped over 10 seconds in their races. I am excited to see how they continue to progress.”
Matt Laubenstein and Jacob Tucker were double winners. Andrew Hartman was a triple winner, and Eli Hueston was a double winner. Laubenstein won in the 200 individual medley. Tucker was tops in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Hartman took first in the 200 freestyle. Porter Brovont came in first in diving.
Laubenstein, Hueston, Hartman and Tucker combined to win the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Trey Louks, J. T. Webster and Cameron Wagler joined Laubenstein in winning the 200 medley relay.
NW 72, DELPHI 29 CC 55, NW 47
The Tiger boys split a set of double duals at Delphi, topping the host school and falling by eight to Clinton Central.
Drew Gingerich won the 200 free (2:11.8) for the Tigers, Ashtin Ziebell won diving (159), Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.32) and the team of Brodyn Devault, Ethan Champion, Austin Huskey and Mason Harrell won the 200 free relay (1:39.71).
“A lot of amazing things on the boys side,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Clinton Central, they got us pretty handily last year so to get within eight points, we were pretty excited. We had a lot of season-bests. Austin Huskey, he was second in that 500 and then he went right into the 200 freestyle [relay] that won. He swam those races back-to-back. Caleb Champion came up big in that 100 breaststroke. Our boys that were second were what kept us close to Clinton Central all night long.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
EASTERN 91, CASS 89
Eastern and Cass were back and forth all night long, before the Comets came out on top.
“What a night!” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “First meet back after winter break, and the girls were moving! We knew going into it that it would be tough. We lost to Cass at the Tipton Invite, and the girls didn’t want to lose again.”
Eastern was without several key swimmers.
“We were nervous because we were missing several girls due to illness or injury, but we didn’t let it get to us,” Klemmensen added. “We watched the score ping pong all night long. We were [separated by] three points going into the last relay, and I told my girls that they had to go. It was so tight, and I’m proud of the girls!”
Lauryn Shane led the Comets as a triple winner, and Cora Kendall as a double winner. Shane was tops in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Kendall was tops in the 100 butterfly. Other winners for Eastern were Ella Kantz (200 freestyle), McKee Morgan (diving) and Lola Williams (100 backstroke), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Shane, Kendall, Britney Eckert and Belle Ewing.
NW 72, DELPHI 30 NW 61, CC 41
The Tigers came out on top of a double-dual at Delphi.
Ashley Ream won the 200 free (2:22.93). Camber Fillenwarth won diving (193.15) and went 1-2 with teammate Kayleigh Wiley to score big in that event. Double winner Jaylyn Harrison won the 100 butterfly (1:02.67) and double winner Catherine Bath won the 500 free (5:38.68). Bath and Harrison teamed with Kaylynne Fernandes and Lauren Longshore to win the 400 free relay.
“Christmas break, three weeks training, is long and it’s hard for the kids,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “We’re tired because we’ve been working hard. It was neat then to see some season-bests coming out of Christmas break training.”
Northwestern trailed CC by five points midway through the meet and the Tigers regrouped to hash out some new racing assignments in order to pull out the win.
“The ladies all stepped up and embraced their new roles and they kind of had a new fire because we were down five points heading into diving,” Walters said. “They did a fabulous job.”
TL 96, WESTERN 90
Twin Lakes edged the Panthers by less than a second in all three relays – each by razor-thin margins – to help edge Western in the WHS pool.
Delaney Lupoi won the 50 free (26.9) and the 100 free (59.45) to lead Western. Jenaka Hawkins won the 200 free (2:09.28), Grace Knolinski won diving (152.8) and Anna Moore won the 50 free (5:52.28).
“It was a heart-breaker,” WHS coach Brad Bennett said. “We got the lead early and we traded it back and forth. Late in the meet after breaststroke it was tied so it came down to whoever won that last relay to win it and they out-touched us by less than a second. Their winning time was 3:58.52 and ours was 3:58.93. That was really the story of our night because our medley relay was second by less than a second, and our 200 freestyle relay took second by one-tenth of a second.
“I’m definitely not upset with the effort of the girls. The most upsetting part of the loss is the girls invested so much energy during [Christmas] break and swam well. We were just on the losing end of every super close race.”
HH 145, KOKOMO 37
Macee Reckard took first in the only event the Kats won against Hamilton Heights, capturing the 50 free in 26.6. The Kats rested some primary swimmers in preparation for Saturday’s North Central Conference meet at Purdue.
“We limited their swims for some of them,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “The young girls got an opportunity to swim alternate events in different placements. It’s just exciting to see the younger swimmers coming up as they’re improving and what they’re capable of.”
GIRLS HOOPS
MAC 48, M-G 33
Maconaquah used a 20-0 run in the first half to open up a 27-10 halftime lead and glide by Madison-Grant Tuesday night.
Lilly Maple started the onslaught with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter and put Mac up 10-9. The Braves then got four triples from Madison Wilson in the second quarter and outscored M-G 17-1 in the frame.
Wilson finished with 17 points and went 5 for 5 from 3-land. Maple scored 16, and Monica Moore had nine. Moore and Alex Marritt each had seven rebounds for the Braves (6-9).
