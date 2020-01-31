The Eastern Comets’ girls basketball team celebrated senior night Thursday, but couldn’t cap the night with a victory. Visiting Peru topped the Comets 55-41.
Eastern trailed through out the game 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, and 29-21 at halftime.
“It didn’t turn out the way we wanted to,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “I think the emotion of it being senior night go us in the beginning. We were very fluent in our offense and sluggish playing defense. We were down eight at the half. I challenged the girls at halftime to work as hard as they can, to dig down deep and push each other.”
Peru led 43-26 after three quarters before sealing victory.
“The second half, the girls gave me everything they had,” Steele added. “We fought as much as we could to stay in the game. We just really struggled to make shots. We really didn’t take any bad shots in the second half, we just didn’t get them to fall. This is the second game this week where we are getting open shots, we just can’t make them. We need to find a way to get our confidence back before we play Belmont next week [in sectional play].”
Mckenzie Cooper led Eastern (13-9) with 17 points. Jeanie Crabtree added seven, and Brooklynn Smith scored five points.
Peru also finishes the regular season 13-9.
TIPTON 66, CL. PRAIRIE 63
Tipton held off a late charge by the Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Gophers (18-3) to get the win.
The Blue Devils (12-11) started the game off with a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Clinton Prairie closed the gap to 30-26 at halftime. Tipton led 49-43 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Tipton was up by one point, 64-63, with less then a minute left in the game, and senior Gracie Phillips hit two free throws to make it a three-point game.
“This was the best win of the year, because of the quality of opponent, and they way we closed out the game under pressure,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “Clinton Prairie never quit. We had them down by double digits three different times, and they still came back. It was our senior night. Phillips hitting two free throws to ice it with less then a minute left was the icing on the cake. This was exactly the type of test we needed going into a tough sectional.”
Ella Wolfe led Tipton with 24 points. Abbi Parker added 13, and Olivia Spidel scored 10. Sydney Swan led Clinton Prairie with 28 points. Tynlie Neal added 17.
CARROLL 41, CASS 21
The Cougars raced to an 11-3 lead after a quarter and kept pulling away, leading 17-7 at halftime and finishing with a 20-point win.
Carroll finishes the regulars season 12-11, Cass fell to 2-20.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW DEF. HARRISON
The Tigers won eight events to top Harrison in the McCutcheon pool. The final score and some winning times were not yet available due to a timing issue.
Triple winners Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison led the Tigers. Bath, Ashley Ream, Ann Bourff and Lauren Martin won the 200 medley relay. Harrison, Madyxon Baxter, Kaylynne Fernandes and Bath won the 400 free relay in 4:04.82.
Harrison won the 200 freestyle (1:58.97) and 100 butterfly (1:01.25), Bourff won the 200 IM (2:36.58), Kayleigh Wiley won diving (152.05), Bath won the 100 backstroke (1:06.36), and Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.5).
“Jaylyn Harrison had some really good swims in events she likes to swim but doesn’t always have an opportunity to swim,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “We looked tired, we’re horribly sick as a team. We’ve got to get ourselves better by Thursday of next week.”
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 100, KOKOMO 85
The Panthers got a quadruple-winner effort from Palmer Harrell, and Pete Bradshaw, Cullen Dalpoas and Trey Shock were each triple winners as the Panthers won in the Kokomo pool.
Dalpoas, Harrell, Austin Butcher and Mason Hill won the 200 medley relay (1:50.86). Bradshaw, Hill, Shock and Harrell won the 200 free relay (1:35.77). And Bradshaw, Dalpoas, Taylor Rathbun and Shock won the 400 free relay (3:37.85).
Harrell won the 200 IM (2:19.31) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.45), Shock won the 50 free (23.4), Simha Sinkfield won diving (156.4), Bradshaw won the 100 butterfly (1:02.72), and Dalpoas won the 100 backstroke (1:03.19).
“This was the first boys-only meet our guys have had and it’s kind of a different animal,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Conditioning plays into much more of a factor than when it’s boys and girls because there’s not as much time between events. My guys handled that exceptionally well. They were still putting up some exceptional times.”
Bennett pointed at some big swims from Rathbun and Austin Butcher as helping get key points whether winning races or taking places. Butcher powered through the meet despite sickness that had him unsure if he could finish.
“That’s kind of the spirit of the team … everybody’s doing everything they can to get wins,” Bennett said.
On Kokomo’s side, Logan Pitner won the 200 free (1:52.19) and the 100 free (49.48), and Caleb Smith won the 500 free (5:45.05).
“I think we had a lot of great swims,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “We had a lot of PRs. A lot of these underclassmen really stepped up and swam great.”
HARRISON DEF. NW
Harrison topped Northwestern in the McCutcheon pool. The final score was not yet available due to a timing issue.
Ashton Ziebell won diving for Northwestern (176.55) and Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.65)
“We had some good swims out of our secondary swimmers,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Again, they looked tired. The competitive nature that we had on Tuesday against Western just kind of wasn’t there this evening. We’ve got a bunch of sick kids. We’ve got one of our main guys out with an injury and we’re just not running with a full crew right now. We’ll get everybody better and focused on sectionals.”
Sectional action begins on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.