Eastern’s girls tennis squad celebrated senior night Thursday with a 5-0 sweep of visiting Taylor.
No. 1 singles player Molly Farkas, No. 2 player Emily Princell, the No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Kaiser and Claire Wavra, and the No. 2 team of Emma Gibson and Julia Salkie each won by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. Eastern won the No. 3 singles point by forfeit. Farkas and Gibson are seniors.
“Great way to celebrate senior night with a sweep,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Really proud of senior Emma Gibson getting her first varsity win on her senior night. Great team win.”
The Comets improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
KOKOMO 3, MARION 2
The Wildkats beat the Giants by a 3-2 score for the second time in six days.
“This was a rematch from the conference tournament last Saturday. While Marion flipped the 1 singles position, the Lady Kats were able to flip the 3 singles for the win,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
Claire Callane posted a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles. Also for the Kats, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles and Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard won 7-6 (3), 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Kokomo (14-5) plays in Culver Academies’ invitational Saturday to close the regular season.
PERU 3, WHITKO 2
The Bengal Tigers swept the singles play to take the Three Rivers Conference match. Mackey Hyde won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Lauren Boyer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Emma Eldridge won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3. Peru improved to 11-7 overall and 7-1 in the TRC.
BOYS GOLF
WESTERN 173, LOGAN 176, PERU 192
Callen Szerdy and Ethan Fisher led Western to the win in the three-team meet on Dykeman’s front nine. Szerdy shot 37 and was co-medalist and Ethan Fisher backed him with a 39. Brody Fisher and Jack Chiu followed with 48s.
“Cal and Ethan struck the ball really well,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “Some putts start falling, and they’ll be able to shoot some scores. Love Dykeman. Nice tune-up before conference on Saturday against some really good squads.”
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 21, WARREN C. 8, 5 INN.
Kinley Martin drove in five runs to lead the Kats to the road win. She finished 2 for 4 with two doubles.
Also for the Kats, Kami Shoemaker was 3 for 4 with a double, Taylor Reed was 2 for 4 with a double, Gwen Hand had a double and Betsy Tweed had her first varsity hit.
“It was nice to have a night where everybody gets to play and we hit the ball well and that’s what it’s going to take with who we’ve got coming this weekend, next week, and then into sectionals where we’re going to have to hit the ball well, we’re going to have to score runs, and I thought we did that well [Thursday] night,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said.
Amirah Marciniak pitched four innings for the win. She struck out four. The Kats improved to 12-9 ahead of this weekend’s action in the North Central Conference tournament, and before facing Class 3A No. 2 Western next Tuesday.
EASTERN 12, CL. CENTRAL 0, 5 INN.
Eastern ace Macy Coan fired a two-hitter, Emillia Andrews belted her first career home run and the Class 2A co-No. 7-ranked Comets cruised to the win in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Coan struck out 12 and walked none. She improved her season record to 13-1 and pushed her season strikeout total to 202.
Andrews went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored four runs. Coan went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Mackenzea Causey went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
DELPHI 12, TAYLOR 0, 5 INN.
Delphi’s Lexi Miller struck out 12 Titans in the HHC game.
“We saw a very good pitcher and they deserved the win,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “Emma Lees pitched a good game for us. She did everything that we have always asked of our pitchers, ‘give them something to hit and let our defense take care of the rest’ and everything that was put in play should have been fielded.”
BASEBALL
EASTERN 4, CL. CENTRAL 2
The Comets beat the Bulldogs to cap a perfect 8-0 run in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. They’ll own the top seed in the conference tournament next week at Championship Park.
Cayden Calloway led the Comets (18-5 overall) by going 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four stolen bases. He also pitched four innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two runs, struck out eight and walked three. Perry Kochensparger closed with three scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit, struck out three and walked one.
Braden Mumaugh and Corbin Snyder drove in a run apiece. Reid Keisling scored a run and stole two bases. Snyder also stole a base.
DELPHI 11, TAYLOR 6
Taylor built a 6-0 lead through four innings at Delphi, but the Oracles roared back with five runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth to take the HHC game.
Hunter Williams was 3 for 3 at the plate for the Titans (4-13, 2-6 HHC) with a two-run homer, and Cody Groves doubled and had three RBI.
Zach Landis started and threw four scoreless innings for the Titans before Delphi finally got to him in the fifth. He finished with four innings pitched, four hits, three walks, two runs and three strikeouts. Second reliever Williams took the loss.
“Zach Landis pitched really well,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “He pitched well with the lead and we just didn’t execute the small game like we needed to, and then I told our kids that’s the kind of game we’ve got to learn how to hang on to late. Against Eastern we kind of gave up a big inning at the end that took us out of it, and then Delphi the same thing. We’ve got to limit the damage the best we can and get out of innings.
“We didn’t have any errors all game, clean game. Delphi just hit the ball well at the end of the game. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap to the other team. After we put six on them, they came back and they fought.”
