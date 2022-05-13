Tipton’s boys golf team posted a score of 161 to beat Yorktown (172), Hamilton Heights (175) and Eastern (221) in a four-team match Thursday at Bear Slide.
The Blue Devils’ Maverick Conaway medaled with a 1-under 35. Nolan Swan backed him with a 39 and Gavin Hare (43) and Calvin Conduit (44) had Tipton’s third and fourth scores.
The Blue Devils are testing themselves with good competition this week. They shot a 149 in a two-shot loss to No. 1-ranked Westfield on Tuesday at Tipton Municipal.
“Good win on a tough course [Thursday],” Tipton coach Kenny Day said. “We were a little high on a couple scores. We just need a little more consistency. We’re still a little inconsistent.”
Tipton plays in the Hoosier Conference tournament Saturday at the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club.
CASS 183, NW 195
Led by medalist Rowdy Frey’s 3-over 39, the Kings topped the Tigers by a dozen shots on Green Acres’ back nine.
For Northwestern, Sammy Shotwell shot a 47, Brayden Applegate followed with a 48 and Logan Duncan and Will Baxter had 50s.
Both teams play in the Hoosier Conference tourney Saturday at West Lafayette.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 13, DELPHI 2, 5 INNINGS
Dylan Bryant pitched a two-hitter, Zach Gilbert belted a three-run home run and Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western hammered Class 2A No. 10 Delphi on the Oracles’ diamond.
“We put ourselves in a 2-0 hole again [just like vs. Lafayette Jeff on Wednesday], but plated five runs in the third inning and five runs in the fourth inning to open it up and Bryant got better on the mound in the middle innings and settled in,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
Bryant struck out 10 and walked five. Delphi’s runs were unearned.
Cayden McClure went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs and Deaglan Pleak also drove in two runs. Western finished with just five hits, but drew 13 walks and had two batters hit by pitches.
Western (19-1) hosts Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic at 6 p.m. today in the Hoosier Conference’s title game.
EASTERN 14, CULVER ACAD. 10
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Comets outlasted the Eagles in a 24-run battle at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Bryson Russell, Levi Mavrick and Braden Mumaugh drove in two runs apiece for Eastern (20-1). Russell and Cayden Calloway had a double and single apiece.
Corbin Snyder pitched four innings for the win. Mavrick closed with two scoreless for the save. He did not allow a hit and struck out four.
NW 9, TAYLOR 6
Northwestern built a 9-0 lead before Taylor scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth against Tiger ace Cole Wise to make it interesting. The Tigers held strong the rest of the way for the win.
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said the Tigers missed a chance to go up 10-0 in the top of the fifth and then struggled in the bottom of the frame.
“Definitely some adversity, but the kids responded well,” Ward said. “Cam Davis came in and gave us two good innings [of relief pitching] and Cole VanNatter had a great defensive play in the sixth inning. It was 9-6 and they had the tying run at the plate. He hit the ball in the gap and Cole made a big catch and double-played it to end the inning and the rally.”
VanNatter also shined at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and three runs scored. A.J. Burkhalter added a double for the Tigers.
Wise pitched five innings for the win. The Ball State recruit allowed two hits and five runs (three earned) with nine strikeouts and six walks. Davis pitched the final two innings and allowed two hits and an unearned run. He walked two.
For Taylor, Micah Irwin had two singles and an RBI and Cody Groves had a double and an RBI.
“We gave up five runs in the first. I think we had three errors that inning and they were all plays we normally make,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “It’s one of those things where you dig that kind of hole and you’re facing a guy like Cole Wise, it makes it a lot tougher to get out of that hole. I was proud of our fight.
“I was proud of Kien Sullivan, having his best game of the year [pitching]. He pitched two innings, didn’t give up a hit, had four strikeouts. We’re looking forward to his future.”
Northwestern hosts West Lafayette at 6 p.m. today in the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game. Taylor hosts Clinton Prairie on Saturday for an HHC doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 19, WARREN C. 1, 5 INN.
The Wildkats piled up 16 runs in the first two innings to put the game out of reach quickly. Karley Trine was 3 for 3 for the Kats (12-10) and Kami Shoemaker was 3 for 4 with a double. Gwen Hand went 2 for 2 with two doubles. Kennedy Huckeby and Alyseea Thompson were each 2 for 2 with one double. Kinley Martin hit her eighth homer of the season and Brooke Hughes doubled.
“I think our bats have been really solid. [Wednesday] night against Carmel we were down just a little bit on our hitting, but we bounced back well [Thursday] night,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We’re in a part of our schedule where we’ve won six out of eight and now we’re in the home stretch and the girls are starting to believe that we can play with anybody.
“We have a tough test on Saturday [against 19-1 Harrison in an NCC semifinal]. We’re looking forward to seeing how we’ve gotten better over the course of the season. Now’s a good time for our bats to be alive. Our pitching has been really good this week, our defense has been really good this week.”
Taylor Reed picked up the win in the circle, throwing three innings with one run and three strikeouts. Carly Patterson threw the final two innings with no runs, no hits and two strikeouts.
TAYLOR 8, SHERIDAN 5
Kate Glaze and Miranda Saldana cracked home runs to highlight the Titans’ road victory in HHC play. Jayden Underwood earned the win.
“We’re tired and beat up, but these ladies got the job done,” coach Robert McGuire said.
Taylor improved to 4-11 overall and 3-2 in the HHC.
CASS 13, HEIGHTS 3, 5 INNINGS
Cass (8-8, 4-4 HC East) evened up its record with a win over Hamilton Heights in Walton.
Madison Dormer started in the circle and pitched the first three innings. She allowed two hits and no runs with one strikeout. Starting catcher Kaylie Williams, who has always had a dream of pitching, got to finish the game and allowed three runs, one of which was earned.
The Kings had 13 hits on the night and six walks and no strikeouts. Dormer had a double and four runs scored. Kaylie Williams went 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs. Hannah Plauschin went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
The Kings travel to Twin Lakes today for the Hoosier Conference fifth-place game.
GIRLS TRACK
MCCUTCHEON 95.5, KOKOMO 35.5
Kokomo closed the regular season with a meet at McCutcheon.
The Kats had four winners — Omarea Daniels in the 100 hurdles (:16.1), Makaela Drake in the 100 dash (:13.4), Mia Castillo in the 200 dash (:27.83) and Aramaea Fivecoate in the pole vault (7-6).
Daniels added a second-place finish in long jump (15-8). The Kats also had seconds from Janae Young in the 100 (:13.75), Nevaeh Andrews in the 400 dash (1:10.9) and Brianna Bautista in the 800 (3:23).
Kokomo now turns its attention to the Northwestern Sectional on Tuesday.
BOYS TRACK
MCCUTCHEON 80, KOKOMO 52
Kokomo coach Josh Ousley was pleased with what he saw in the Kats’ regular-season finale.
“This was a meet for a lot of our younger guys to compete in while we sprinkled in our veteran guys in just a few events. We had several winners and several PRs along the way,” he said.
Isaac Elkin led the Kats as a double winner. He won the long jump and the 110 hurdles. Another highlight for the Kats came in the high jump where Devon Thomas, Brandon Bennett and Eric Thomas finished 1-2-3. Devon Thomas also won the 100 dash.
Also for Kokomo, Jamaree McClinton won the 300 hurdles (:41.95) and was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (:16.78), both times were personal bests. The 4×800 relay team of Gabe Booher, Parker Cage, Kelton Serra and Michal Syzmanski won in their first time running together. Tyreese Tucker was runner-up in discus with a PR of 45-5.
Next up for the Kats is the Kokomo Sectional on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 5, TAYLOR 0
The Comets did not drop a game at any of the four contested points.
No. 1 singles player Maria Oliveira, No. 2 singles player Molly Farkas and the No. 1 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Kate Salkie all had 6-0, 6-0 wins. Adalyn Downing and Kennedy Horner had a 6-0, 4-0 lead when Taylor had an injury default. The Titans forfeited the No. 3 singles point.
Eastern improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
MARION 4, KOKOMO 1
The Kats’ point came at No. 1 doubles where Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill prevailed 6-4, 6-1. Kokomo dropped three-set decisions at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.
PERU 4, WHITKO 1
The Bengal Tigers moved to 14-1 on the season and clinched the Three Rivers Conference title by coming out on top of a battle between squads who were unbeaten in league play.
Mackey Hyde won the No. 1 singles match for the Bengals, Lauren Boyer won the No. 2 match, the team of Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge won the No. 1 doubles match, and the team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel won the No. 2 doubles match.
