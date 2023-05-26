Tipton senior Evan Long, Maconaquah sophomore A.J. Kelly and Lewis Cass senior Izaac Fale are heading to the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals following top-three finishes in the Warsaw Regional on Thursday.
Long punched his ticket by winning the 1,600-meter run for the second straight year, this time in a thriller. Long won in a time of 4:19.83; Elkhart’s Max Malloy was second in 4:19.84.
Kelly ran to a second-place finish in the 400 dash in :50.13, earning his second straight trip to state. Jimtown’s Bishop Williams won the 400 in :49.91.
Fale took third in discus with a throw of 144 feet, 4 inches. LaVille’s Erik Bedock won with a heave of 151-6.
Penn won the regional team title with 82.5 points and Elkhart was second with 71. Maconaquah took ninth place with 24 and Tipton was 14th with 14.
The state meet is next Friday, June 2, at Indiana University in Bloomington.
At the state meet last year, Long was 13th in the 1,600 and Kelly was 13th in the 400.
SOFTBALL
PERU 12, NORWELL 4
The Bengal Tigers beat Norwell in the Class 3A Bellmont Sectional final for their first sectional title since 2007.
Lilly Steele, Molly Mann, Emily Ream, Ellie Owens and Annika Malone drove in two runs apiece for Peru. Steele went 2 for 5 with two doubles and Kyannah Correll was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Malone scored twice.
Jaylah Harrah pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed four hits and two earned runs, struck out seven and walked one.
Peru will host the Delta Sectional winner in a one-game regional Tuesday. Mississinewa and Yorktown will play in the Delta final Saturday.
CASS 15, PIONEER 5
Lewis Cass beat Pioneer 15-5 in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional title game.
The Kings broke loose for 17 hits. Ava Hubner went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs. Elly Logan was 3 for 5 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs. Kylie Logan was 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs. Kami Silcox also drove in three runs.
Ruth Fitzhugh pitched a complete game for the Kings. She scattered 11 hits and allowed two earned runs. She struck out four and walked none.
The sectional title is the Kings’ first since 2016 and their 17th all-time.
Cass (7-20) will host Delphi in a one-game regional Tuesday.
BASEBALL
CARROLL 5, BC 2
Carroll beat Benton Central 5-2 in the Delphi Sectional’s semifinal round.
Carroll (16-9) will face rival Delphi in the final at 3 p.m. Monday. Delphi beat Clinton Prairie 11-1 in five innings in the other semifinal.
The Cougars are shooting for back-to-back sectional titles.
BOYS GOLF
MAC 171, KOKOMO 183
Lane Brehmer shot 39, his first sub-40 round, to lead Maconaquah to the win on a windy night at Kokomo C.C. Camron Metcalf (42), Ayden Jernagan (45) and Ryan Ousley (45) followed for the Braves.
Karson Parrott led the Kats with a 41. Canaan Horner shot 45, Joey McConnell shot 47 and William Nelson shot 50.
