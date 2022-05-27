Led by Kokomo sprinter Plez Lawrence, KT-area athletes had strong showings in the Goshen Boys Track and Field Regional on Thursday night.
Lawrence swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The Wildkat senior won the 100 in 10.76 seconds and won the 200 in :21.85. Both times are are personal bests and both rank No. 2 in the Kats’ long and rich history.
Lawrence’s victories send him back to the State Finals. He reached the 2021 state meet in the 200 and had a 15th-place finish.
Tipton junior Evan Long and Maconaquah freshman Aiden Kelly also won regional titles. Long won the 1,600 run in 4:20.21 and Kelly won the 400 dash in :49.62.
Top-three finishers in each event earned state spots. In addition to Lawrence, Long and Kelly, four other KT-area athletes also are state bound.
Kokomo sophomore Jamaree McClinton took third in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of :41.18. That ranks No. 8 in school history. Western senior Pete Bradshaw was third in the 800 run in 1:55.84; that’s the second-fastest 800 in Panther history. Northwestern senior A’Marion Conyers tied for third in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. And Peru senior Matt Ross was third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet.
Ross also competed in the high jump. Like Conyers, he cleared 6-4, but he had to settle for fifth place.
Penn won the team title with 97.5 points. Kokomo was eighth with 28 points, just 16 points out of second place.
SOFTBALL
BENTON C. 3, NW 0
The co-No. 8-ranked Bison scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings and kept the Tigers off the scoreboard all together to take a 3-0 win in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional championship.
Northwestern pitchers Bailey Henry and Jaylyn Harrison combined to hold the Bison to four hits, but the Bison also drew four walks.
The Tigers (15-8) managed just two hits. Oliveah Johns had a double and Ady Altman had a single.
ROSSVILLE 5, CARROLL 0
The No. 9-ranked Hornets blanked the Cougars in the Class A Rossville Sectional title game. It’s Rossville’s first sectional title.
CASS-WHITKO PPD.
The Class 2A Wabash Sectional final between Cass and Whitko was rained out and rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. today.
TC-COWAN PPD.
The Class A Daleville Sectional final between Tri-Central and Cowan was postponed. They’ll try again at 5 p.m. today.
GIRLS TENNIS
OLIVEIRA WINS INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL
Eastern No. 1 tennis player Maria Oliveira won the Kokomo Individual Sectional title Wednesday. Unbeaten Oliveira beat Kokomo’s Raigan Heflin on Tuesday to start individual sectional play and did not have to play a second match because of Carmel’s 5-0 victory over West Lafayette in the team regional final at the same site.
Oliviera advances to the Kokomo Individual Regional at 10 a.m. on June 4, where she’ll play the Crawfordsville Sectional winner. The other regional semifinal pits the Carroll of Allen County Sectional winner vs. the Marion Sectional winner. The semifinal winners meet for the regional title at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.