The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Eastern softball team scored seven runs in the first inning and six in the fourth to beat Tri-Central 13-3 in five innings Thursday. Eastern improved to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Emillia Andrews led Eastern’s hit parade, going 3 for 4 with two runs. Kenzie DeGraaff pushed runners home, going 2 for 2 with four RBI and a run scored. Cassidy Keene was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in. And Adalyn Downing was 2 for 3 with two runs.
Macy Coan threw four innings for the victory with two hits, no runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.
Eastern’s win, coupled with Carroll’s victory over Rossville on Thursday, moved the Comets into a share of the HHC lead.
WESTERN 23, FRANKFORT 0, 5 INN.
Class 3A No. 2 Western rolled to a victory over Frankfort in a matchup of the unbeaten Panthers and the winless Hot Dogs.
Brynley Erb paced Western (16-0) with a line of 5s. She was 5 for 5 with 5 runs and 5 RBI. Jocelyn Jeffers hit a grand slam and Sienna Stone also homered. Stone was 2 for 2 and Jeffers 2 for 3. Jeffers also drove in five runs. Chloe Linn was 3 for 4. Maisy Harlow, Kyndal Mellady, Chloe Hunt, and Kylie Miller each had two hits.
CARROLL 1, ROSSVILLE 0, 8 INN.Carroll pitcher Emma Payton pitched a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lead the Cougars past the visiting Hornets in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Rylie Lanum, Lily Jackson and Kaylin Randle had two hits apiece for Carroll. Lanum scored the game-ending run.
Carroll, Rossville and Eastern are tied for the HHC lead with 5-1 records.
TIPTON 14, TAYLOR 3, 5 INN.
Abby Phillips was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Blue Devils (4-9), Bella Browning was 2 for 2 with two runs and three RBI, and Elsie Pearson was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Marissa Shirley threw all five with three hits, four walks, two earned runs and eight strikeouts.
“We are short-handed and are playing players in positions that have never played softball before, but they are working hard to get better every day,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. The Titans fell to 0-9. “We had two players battling sickness but they came out and played when they should have been home getting better so I call that all heart. [Thursday] we took a turn in the right direction. We had some good hits and some players were very aggressive on the bases. So for the first time this season I can say we are making strides and we are getting better.”
N’VILLE 3, KOKOMO 0
Noblesville scored single runs in the first, third and fifth to win at Kokomo. Both teams are now 9-8.
Dani Tate and Liliana Lamberson led the Kats’ offense, each going 2 for 3. Amirah Marciniak took the loss for the Kats with 10 hits, a walk, two earned runs and four strikeouts in seven innings.
“I thought we had a lot of energy and we competed, we just couldn’t get that timely hit to bring runners home,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We left nine runners on base but with that being said, I loved how we competed. We played well defensively, Amirah pitched a great game against a team that had 32 home runs coming in. If we give this kind of effort the rest of the way we’ll be tough to beat.”
BASEBALL
CARROLL 5, ROSSVILLE 0
Tanner Turnpaugh fired a no-hitter to lead the Cougars to the win in HHC play.
Turnpaugh struck out 12 and walked none. He threw 61 of his 85 pitches for strikes.
Carroll (9-5 overall) is 5-1 in the HHC.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 149, KOKOMO 189
Maverick Conaway fired a 3-under 32 to lead the Blue Devils to the win on Kokomo Country Club’s back nine.
Gavin Hare backed Conaway with a 35, Preston Lancaster shot 40 and Nolan Swan shot 42.
Karson Parrott led Kokomo with a 40. Camden Horner shot 47, Jace Rayl and William Nelson each shot 51.
On Saturday, both squads will play in the Howard/Tipton Counties Meet.
GIRLS TENNIS
HC TOURNEY
Northwestern players advanced at all five positions in the opening round of Hoosier Conference Tournament play at Twin Lakes.
McKenna Layden beat an opponent from Rensselaer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Avery Rooze beat a Twin Lakes foe 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Megan Shank beat a TL opponent 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 singles. The team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube beat a Cass team 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. And the team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko beat a TL duo 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
“The goal for [Thursday] night was to advance all five spots to the next round, which would give ourselves the best chance to defend the conference title, and the girls played great,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Megan Shank had a marathon match of just under three hours. She battled back after dropping the first set to win the second. She showed so much composure being down 5-4 in the third set and coming back for the win.”
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
EASTERN 8, TAYLOR 1
The Comets turned back the Titans’ upset bid to remain unbeaten in the Hoosier Heartland Conference play. The game was at Highland Park.
Eastern scored twice in the top of the first inning. From there, the pitchers dominated the game until the late innings. Taylor scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 2-1, but the Comets followed with six runs in the seventh to break it open.
Eastern ace Corbin Snyder pitched 6.2 innings and allowed two hits and an unearned run. He struck out 11 and walked three. Colt Snyder relieved and walked one batter before recording a strikeout to end the game.
Micah Irwin pitched well for Taylor. He went 5.1 innings and allowed one hit and two runs (both unearned). He struck out three and walked three. Hunter Williams recorded two outs to end the sixth inning. From there, Taylor’s bullpen faltered.
The Comets (13-5, 5-0 HHC) had seven hits. Reid Keisling had a double and six other players had a single each. Keisling scored two runs, drove in a run and stole two bases.
Justin Doty had a double for the Titans (2-12, 1-5).
SOFTBALL
NW 14, TIPTON 2, 6 INNINGS
Bailey Marcus went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs to lead the Tigers. She belted a home run and two doubles.
Katelyn Graves also went 3 for 4, Jayda Shanks went 2 for 4 with four RBI and Kendal Ziems drove in three runs. Marcus pitched all six innings for the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.