Tipton guard Ella Wolfe grabs a rebound over Tri-Central guard Karley Leininger during Thursday’s game at Tipton. Wolfe finished with a game-high 17 points and four rebounds in Tipton’s 50-26 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, Nov. 12
Tribune sports staff
A strong finish propelled Tipton’s Class 2A No. 1-ranked girls basketball team to a 50-26 victory over county rival Tri-Central on Thursday night at Tipton.
The Blue Devils (2-0) outscored the Trojans 16-3 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe pushes through TC's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Olivia Spidel shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Hallie Wolfe puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Kaiya Money takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Hallie Wolfe shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Olivia Spidel looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-11-21 Tipton vs Tri-Central girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Rivalry games are always different than other games, Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “Tri-Central always gives you their A game and sometimes they shock you like last year. This was a great test for us for our next games to know we have to be more mentally prepared than we were [Thursday].”
Foul trouble plagued Tipton early as the senior guard duo of Abbi Parker and Ella Wolfe each picked up two personal fouls in the first quarter. But thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Olivia Spidel, Tipton led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Freshman Rylea Wetz’s bucket at the 2:49 mark of the second period put Tipton up 17-6. But Tri-Central (1-3) closed out the quarter on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to 18-13 at halftime.
Tipton turned up the defensive pressure to start the third quarter, which led to transition baskets and an 11-0 run. Wolfe accounted for nine of those points with her steal and layup pushing the lead to 29-14 with 3:51 remaining in the third period. TC answered with a 10-3 run. Megan Conner hit a 3-pointer and Karley Leininger meshed three free throws to pull the Trojans within 32-23, but Wolfe scored the final bucket and Tipton led 34-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Leininger’s 3 had the Trojans within 35-26 with 6:13 remaining in the contest. Those were TC’s only points of the fourth period as Tipton scored the final 15.
Wolfe finished with a game-high 17 points and also had four rebounds and four steals. Ashlee Schram added eight points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Parker also had eight points.
Leininger paced TC with 10 points and four rebounds, while Grimes added seven points and four boards.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CARROLL 58, SHERIDAN 51
Alli Harness and Madison Wagner led the way as the Cougars opened Hoosier Heartland Conference play with a road win.
Harness stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Wagner backed her with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Also for Carroll (2-2 overall), Maryn Worl had eight points and five boards, Jamilah Tillman had five points and 11 boards and Laney Johnson had four points and four steals.
