Tipton center Ashlee Schram puts up a shot during the Blue Devils' 61-42 victory over Tri-Central on Thursday. Schram sparked the Devils with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton guard Ella Wolfe dribbles down the court against Tri-Central on Thursday. She led the Devils with 16 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, Nov. 15
Tribune sports staff
Tipton’s girls basketball team took a seven-point lead into halftime against Tri-Central on Thursday night, then took control in the third quarter en route to a 61-42 victory at Tipton.
Ella Wolfe led the Blue Devil offense with 16 points and freshman center Ashlee Schram had a double-double with 13 points and 19 rebounds as the Blue Devils evened their record at 1-1. Abigail Parker added 11 points and Gracie Parker nine.
PHOTOS: Tipton vs Tri Central basketball
“The first half was a typical rivalry game where both teams play hard and records and scouting reports don’t really matter, and it was a close game at halftime,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. Tipton led 30-23 at the break. “Our halftime adjustments were the key and defensively holding them to six points in the third quarter and outscoring them by 10 kind of blew the game open.
“Ashlee Schram is a freshman and this is only her second game, but in both of her first two games of her freshman debut she’s [posted] a double-double, so that’s pretty impressive for a freshman in her first two games of her career.”
Kenadie Fernung led Tri-Central (1-3) with 24 points. Brittany Temple took seven rebounds.
CARROLL 30, TWIN LAKES 20
Carroll outscored Twin Lakes 24-4 in the second half to win going away Wednesday night at Flora.
Twin Lakes led 6-5 after the first quarter and 16-6 at halftime. The Cougars outscored the Indians 10-4 in the third quarter to draw within 20-16, then the Cougars pitched a 14-0 shutout in the final quarter.
Megan Wagner led Carroll (2-0) with 20 points. She drilled all three of her 3-point attempts and made 9 of 12 free throw attempts. Morgan Viney and Kelsey Hammond controlled the boards for the Cougars with Viney grabbing 13 rebounds and Hammond taking 12.
