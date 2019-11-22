Western’s girls swimming and diving team beat Kokomo 126-59 in the season opener for both teams Thursday in the Panthers’ pool.
Quadruple winner Jenaka Hawkins and triple winners Genesis Everling, Delaney Lupoi and Sophia Pate fueled the Panthers’ charge to victory.
“It’s great to get the first meet in,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We were at the point where the girls needed to do something because we’ve been practicing day in and day out. It’s nice to have a change for a night and I think they did an outstanding job.”
Individually for the Panthers, Hawkins won the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.54), Everling won the 100 freestyle (1:04.28), Lupoi touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.75), Pate prevailed in the 500 freestyle (6:29.37) and Chase Hayes sprinted to victory in the 50 free (:28.55).
Western swept the relays. Everling, Emma Shoemaker, Lupoi and Hawkins won the 200 medley in 2:02.71. Hawkins, Anna Moore, Shoemaker and Pate won the 200 free in 1:55.14. And Moore, Pate, Lupoi and Everling capped the meet with a victory in the 400 free in 4:17.08.
“It’s great to have a first meet to measure what you’ve been doing in practice,” Bennett added. “I’m really happy with the girls and what they’ve been doing and I’m happy with the way they performed [Thursday].”
Macee Reckard and Kaitlyn McGraw led the Kats. Reckard took wins in the 100 backstroke (1:03.18) and 200 free (2:03.26) and McGraw won the diving program (191.75).
“I think it’s a great start to the season,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “We’re seeing a lot of swimmers begin the season better than they were last year. ... Truly it was a great meet for the girls to start the season.”
EASTERN 123, PIONEER 56
The Comets moved to 2-0 with the victory in their home pool.
“Another great meet for the girls,” coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “We had many personal-best times.”
Quadruple winners Cora Kendall and Ella Kantz and triple winners Brittney Eckart, Lauryn Shane and Ella Flanary all had strong swims for the Comets.
Individually, Kendall won the 200 IM (2:43.79) and 100 butterfly (1:18.98), Kantz won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.05), Eckart sprinted to victory in the 50 free (:28.70), Shane took wins in the 200 free (2:23.25) and 500 free (6:21.39), Flanary was tops in the 100 free (1:04.12) and Lola Williams won the 100 backstroke (1:15.75).
Eastern swept the relays. Williams, Kantz, Carolina Trankmann and Eckart teamed to win the 200 medley (2:16.19). Kendall, Eckart, Kantz and Flanary won the 200 free (1:57.26). And Shane, Kendall, Kantz and Flanary prevailed in the 400 free (4:34.62).
GIRLS B-BALL
ROCHESTER 65, PERU 58
Peru held a 45-42 lead after the third quarter, but couldn’t withstand Rochester’s charge in the final quarter.
Peru dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Three Rivers Conference. The Zebras moved to 2-2 and 1-0.
