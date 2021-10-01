Northwestern’s Addison Robinson, left, dribbles around Eastern’s Claire Hapner during the Tigers’ 2-1 victory Thursday at Greentown.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, Oct. 1
NW tops Eastern in girls soccer; tennis sectional is down to Tigers, Panthers
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s girls soccer team edged Eastern 2-1 Thursday at Greentown in the final regular season game before each heads to sectional play next week. Morgan Kistler and Avery Rooze scored goals for the Tigers with assists from Lexi Hale and Addy Robinson.
Eastern goalie Ruby Sheets did her part to keep the game close, amassing 19 saves. Makenna Brooks had Eastern’s goal, scoring off an assist by Grace VanBibber.
9-30-21 - Ava Peoples takes it in for anothe shot with Emily Rushing on her as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Madison Markley driving in with Kate Hubbard stopping her as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Avery Rooze and Lillian Shallenberger collide going after a ball as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Eastern's Grace VanBibber kicks high trying to stop Northwestern who defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Avery Rooze drives down trying to center it but Eastern's Elle Hamilton stoppes the pass as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Avery Rooze settles the ball as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Addison Robinson, left, dribbles around Eastern's Claire Hapner during the Tigers' 2-1 victory Thursday at Greentown.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Addison Robinson goes up for a header on a corner kick with Lillian Shallenberger defending as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Soccer: Northwestern vs Eastern
9-30-21 - Ava Peoples takes it in for anothe shot with Emily Rushing on her as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Madison Markley driving in with Kate Hubbard stopping her as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Avery Rooze and Lillian Shallenberger collide going after a ball as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Eastern's Grace VanBibber kicks high trying to stop Northwestern who defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Avery Rooze drives down trying to center it but Eastern's Elle Hamilton stoppes the pass as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Avery Rooze settles the ball as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Addison Robinson, left, dribbles around Eastern’s Claire Hapner during the Tigers’ 2-1 victory Thursday at Greentown.
9-30-21 - Addison Robinson goes up for a header on a corner kick with Lillian Shallenberger defending as Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-30-21 - Northwestern defeats Eastern 2-1 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Tigers take a 5-8 record into sectional play where they face Maconaquah on Thursday at the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional. Eastern takes a 2-11 record into its Class A Tipton Sectional opener with Tri-Central on Tuesday.
WESTERN 3, McCUTCHEON 1
Western will take a 13-2-2 record into the postseason next week after handling McCutcheon. Maddy Parr scored for Western off a Liza Szerdy feed, Lucy Weigt scored off a Maisy Harlow assist, and Abigail Fouts scored off Audrey Rassel’s assist. Kyndal Mellady had five saves for the Panthers.
Western faces Oak Hill on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional.
TC 3, SHERIDAN 2
Lily Stogdill scored a hat trick to lead Tri-Central past Sheridan for a repeat Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
The Trojans (7-2 overall) finished 3-0 in the HHC. The Blackhawks finished 2-1.
KOKOMO 4, MAC 1
Nicole Burdette scored all four of the Kats’ goals as Kokomo closed the regular season with a win.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO SECTIONAL
Northwestern and Western cruised to 5-0 victories in the Kokomo Sectional’s semifinal round. The Tigers beat Kokomo 5-0, ending the Wildkats’ three-year sectional reign, and the Panthers beat Taylor 5-0.
Northwestern dominated the singles points against Kokomo with Cole Wise winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1, Adam Morrow winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Austin Robinson winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. At the doubles points, Clayton Griswold and Caden Gaier rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney prevailed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
“Hat’s off to Kokomo, they were much improved since our first match,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Really proud of how our guys handled their business. We came in really focused. Up and down the lineup, we played smart tennis.”
Woods credited the Tiger singles players and the No. 2 doubles team for their quick work and steady play.
“I was impressed with the fight at 1 doubles,” he added. “We dropped the first set and halfway through the second set the [team] match was decided. They could’ve hung it up and just moved on, but they showed a lot of grit and really dominated the rest of the match.”
Western dropped just three games over the five points against Taylor. No. 2 singles player Miles Bowley and the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Beeler and Parker Dean had 6-0, 6-0 wins. No. 1 singles player Dylan Collins and No. 3 singles player Zach Gilbert posted 6-0, 6-1 wins and the No. 2 doubles team of Evan Butcher and Josh Smith had a 6-1, 6-0 win.
The sectional final is at 4 p.m. today.
Northwestern beat Western 5-0 during the regular season. The Tigers are shooting for their first sectional title since 1980.
“Western is a talented team and we need to come out with the same focus we had [Thursday],” Woods said.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 2, TIPTON 0
Dillinger Porter scored a pair of goals off assists by Elijah Schafer and Ty Kremer to lift the Comets over the Blue Devils. Porter now has 37 goals on the season. Isaac Horner had 15 saves in posting a shutout.
The Comets end the regular season 5-10 and take a three-game winning streak into the postseason. Eastern coach Quinn Cloghessy said it’s the best the Comets have played all season.
“It’s been a very rewarding end of the season, just kind of seeing from where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now,” he said. “It’s really been feast or famine for us. We were either getting smoked by some teams or we were doing the smoking.
“[Thursday] night was a very gritty victory. Tipton’s a very well-coached, well-organized team. It was a good way to end the season to grind out a victory like that. It had a sectional atmosphere. To see them play under pressure like they did, not fold, under a bright-lights game like [Thursday] night, was rewarding. They were on it.”
WESTERN 7, TC 1
Western handled visiting Tri-Central 7-1 to close the regular season on a winning note.
Nolan Kessler led the Panthers with two goals and Parker Cox, Mitchell Betz, Lucas Pitzer, Ray Weigt and Brandon Cochran scored a goal apiece. Pitzer, Weigt, Kessler, Cochran and Seth Baker had an assist apiece.
Western faces Tipton in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional’s opening round Monday.
NW 1, LOGAN 0
Ale Andrade scored the lone goal with Wes Miller providing the assist as the Tigers closed the regular season with a strong win.
Northwestern (12-2-2) faces Mississinewa in the Class 2A Ole Miss Sectional’s opening round Monday.
CARROLL 4, WABASH 0
Owen Duff scored two goals and dished an assist to lead the Cougars to the road win in their regular-season finale. The Cougar junior pushed his school record for goals to 34.
Also for the Cougars (12-2-2), Mason Salts and Mason Ray scored one goal each and Noah Falkenberg, Eli Falkenberg and Tanner Turnpaugh each had an assist. Cohen Miller made two saves for the clean sheet.
Carroll faces Faith Christian in the Class A Carroll Sectional’s opener at 5 p.m. Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, HARRISON 1
Unbeaten Northwestern took down an 18-win Harrison squad on the Class 4A Raiders’ home floor. The Tigers prevailed 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22.
“This was a true team win across the board,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Such a tremendous game for us to play at this time in the season. The level of play from both team was high and it was definitely a game of momentum and runs.”
McKenna Layden and Leah Carter dominated up front — Layden slammed 21 kills and stuffed six blocks and Carter had 10 kills and five blocks. Ella Byrum also had a nice two-way performance with 32 assists and 18 digs. Layden had 14 digs.
“Ella was fantastic offensively and defensively. Her decision making continues to improve and she delivers so well to our hitters. McKenna had a really good night as well,” Kathie Layden said.
Also for the 19-0 Tigers, Eliza Byrum served a team-high 15 points, Ella Byrum and Morgan Walker had 14 points, McKenna Layden had 13 and Tori Closson had 11. Closson had 18 digs.
KOKOMO 3, LOGAN 1
Kokomo topped Logansport 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18 in a matchup of North Central Conference foes.
Abby Hansen ripped 25 kills and also had 23 digs in a big match. Dani Tate totaled 10 kills and eight digs along with three aces. Jada Claire Broomfield had eight kills, 19 digs, three blocks and flustered Logan with nine aces. Mia Federspill directed the offense with 41 assists and added 10 digs.
Lilly Maple and Taylor Roesler had big matches up in attack and defense. Roesler had 22 kills, 21 digs, 14 receptions and four solo blocks. Maple had 25 digs, 13 kills and 10 service receptions. Setter Averi Miller dished 37 assists and had 19 digs. She served four aces and snuck in three kills.
