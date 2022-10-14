...ISOLATED SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE...
Temperatures may briefly drop near to below freezing near daybreak
Friday morning. The combination of dry air and winds of around 5
mph will help limit frost and the impacts from any sub-freezing
temperatures. Take steps now to protect any tender plants.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...
* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.
* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Northwestern volleyball players celebrate after the Tigers beat Oak Hill 3-0 in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional’s opening round Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW volley moves on
Prep roundup for Friday, Oct. 14
Western, Tipton fall in girls soccer regional semifinals
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s volleyball team trounced Oak Hill 25-7, 25-19, 25-9 in the opening round of the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional on Thursday night.
“The girls came out of the gate ready to play,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “We haven’t played in about a week and I thought we looked fresh after having a few days off to rest. We had a lot of girls playing in their first volleyball sectional and I wasn’t sure how much nerves would play into this match, but the girls were focused from the start.”
1 of 31
NW's Bailey Henry, center celebrates with Kendal Ziems, back, and Aliviah Sullivan after a Northwestern point. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Aliviah Sullivan and Bailey Henry go up for a block. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Goltz goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Kendal Ziems go up for a block. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Kendal Ziems goes for a kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Kendal Ziems go up for a block. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Closson sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Ella Barnett digs the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Goltz digs the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Anna Bishir digs the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Closson digs the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Closson pushes the ball over the net. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Tori Closson digs. Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball players celebrate after the Tigers beat Oak Hill 3-0 in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional’s opening round Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Oak Hill in three straight sets in the sectional opener on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Oak Hill sectional volleyball
McKenna Layden served 19 points including five aces to go with eight kills, eight assists and eight digs. Emily Goltz had 10 service points, Ella Barnett eight and Lexi Closson six. Lexi Closson dished 13 assists. Kendal Ziems had seven kills and Goltz three. Tori Closson led the back row with 13 digs.
Northwestern (21-6) advances to face Norwell (15-17) in Saturday’s second semifinal at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s first semifinal pits Maconaquah (7-23) vs. No. 4 Bellmont (25-6) at 11 a.m. The championship is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
BC 3, WESTERN 0
No. 2-ranked Benton Central beat Western 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 in the Class 3A BC Sectional’s opening round.
Kieli Fogg served 10 points and also recorded 10 assists and six digs for Western, which finished 20-11. Linsay Guge had 21 digs. Kayleigh Turner had seven assists and five points. Lacy Rathbun had five kills and five digs. Reyce Gibson had eight points and five digs.
“We really struggled to get some offense going,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “Overall it has been a great season. Super proud of my team this season.”
M-G SECTIONAL
Tipton beat Blackford 3-0 and Madison-Grant beat Taylor 3-0 in the Class 2A M-G Sectional’s opening round.
Tipton breezed past Blackford 25-16, 25-7, 25-14. The host Argylls defeated Taylor 25-10, 25-8, 25-10.
Eastern and Eastbrook will meet in the 11 a.m. semifinal Saturday with Tipton and M-G to follow. The winners will return to play for the title at 6 p.m.
PIONEER 3, CASS 0
Pioneer beat Cass 25-22, 25-15, 25-9 in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional’s opening round.
COVINGTON 3, CARROLL 0
Covington beat Carroll 25-23, 28-26, 25-19 in the Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional’s opening round.
GIRLS SOCCER
LEO 5, WESTERN 0
Western held No. 7-ranked Leo scoreless in the first half of the teams’ Class 2A regional semifinal but the host Lions got on the board in the 55th minute and kept the pressure on to eliminate the Panthers.
In the 55th minute, a Leo shot hit both posts and bounced out but Taylor Swygart cleaned up the rebound to score for Leo. Audrey Abel scored four minutes later and the Lions had control.
“Girls played absolutely fantastic for 55 minutes, held them scoreless through the first half,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “That team was incredibly good. They were constantly shooting on us. Girls were blocking everything. Anything that was through the defense usually wasn’t on goal. [Western goalie] Kyndal [Mellady] had to make a couple good saves that I can remember.”
The Panthers had some key offensive players in defense until the first goal, shifted one forward after that, then another forward after the second goal and had to take risks to try and get in the game.
“I was proud of their effort,” Parr said. “They hung their heads high and they were still in a good mood when the game was over.”
Western wrapped up its season 13-7-1. Leo (16-4) advances to Saturday’s regional final against No. 8 Bellmont.
FAITH CH. 3, TIPTON 0
No. 6 Faith Christian and No. 16 Tipton went to halftime scoreless but Faith scored three times in the second half to eliminate the Blue Devils in Class A regional action at Lafayette.
Tipton finished its season 10-6. Faith Christian (16-3) advances to Saturday’s Taylor Regional final against No. 11 Fort Wayne Canterbury.
