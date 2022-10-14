NW vs OH volleyball 17.jpg

Northwestern volleyball players celebrate after the Tigers beat Oak Hill 3-0 in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional’s opening round Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s volleyball team trounced Oak Hill 25-7, 25-19, 25-9 in the opening round of the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional on Thursday night.

“The girls came out of the gate ready to play,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “We haven’t played in about a week and I thought we looked fresh after having a few days off to rest. We had a lot of girls playing in their first volleyball sectional and I wasn’t sure how much nerves would play into this match, but the girls were focused from the start.”

McKenna Layden served 19 points including five aces to go with eight kills, eight assists and eight digs. Emily Goltz had 10 service points, Ella Barnett eight and Lexi Closson six. Lexi Closson dished 13 assists. Kendal Ziems had seven kills and Goltz three. Tori Closson led the back row with 13 digs.

Northwestern (21-6) advances to face Norwell (15-17) in Saturday’s second semifinal at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s first semifinal pits Maconaquah (7-23) vs. No. 4 Bellmont (25-6) at 11 a.m. The championship is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

BC 3, WESTERN 0

No. 2-ranked Benton Central beat Western 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 in the Class 3A BC Sectional’s opening round.

Kieli Fogg served 10 points and also recorded 10 assists and six digs for Western, which finished 20-11. Linsay Guge had 21 digs. Kayleigh Turner had seven assists and five points. Lacy Rathbun had five kills and five digs. Reyce Gibson had eight points and five digs.

“We really struggled to get some offense going,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “Overall it has been a great season. Super proud of my team this season.”

M-G SECTIONAL

Tipton beat Blackford 3-0 and Madison-Grant beat Taylor 3-0 in the Class 2A M-G Sectional’s opening round.

Tipton breezed past Blackford 25-16, 25-7, 25-14. The host Argylls defeated Taylor 25-10, 25-8, 25-10.

Eastern and Eastbrook will meet in the 11 a.m. semifinal Saturday with Tipton and M-G to follow. The winners will return to play for the title at 6 p.m.

PIONEER 3, CASS 0

Pioneer beat Cass 25-22, 25-15, 25-9 in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional’s opening round.

COVINGTON 3, CARROLL 0

Covington beat Carroll 25-23, 28-26, 25-19 in the Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional’s opening round.

GIRLS SOCCER

LEO 5, WESTERN 0

Western held No. 7-ranked Leo scoreless in the first half of the teams’ Class 2A regional semifinal but the host Lions got on the board in the 55th minute and kept the pressure on to eliminate the Panthers.

In the 55th minute, a Leo shot hit both posts and bounced out but Taylor Swygart cleaned up the rebound to score for Leo. Audrey Abel scored four minutes later and the Lions had control.

“Girls played absolutely fantastic for 55 minutes, held them scoreless through the first half,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “That team was incredibly good. They were constantly shooting on us. Girls were blocking everything. Anything that was through the defense usually wasn’t on goal. [Western goalie] Kyndal [Mellady] had to make a couple good saves that I can remember.”

The Panthers had some key offensive players in defense until the first goal, shifted one forward after that, then another forward after the second goal and had to take risks to try and get in the game.

“I was proud of their effort,” Parr said. “They hung their heads high and they were still in a good mood when the game was over.”

Western wrapped up its season 13-7-1. Leo (16-4) advances to Saturday’s regional final against No. 8 Bellmont.

FAITH CH. 3, TIPTON 0

No. 6 Faith Christian and No. 16 Tipton went to halftime scoreless but Faith scored three times in the second half to eliminate the Blue Devils in Class A regional action at Lafayette.

Tipton finished its season 10-6. Faith Christian (16-3) advances to Saturday’s Taylor Regional final against No. 11 Fort Wayne Canterbury.

