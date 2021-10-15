When the draw for the IHSAA state volleyball tournament came out on Oct. 3, Eastern’s volleyball team was mistakenly put in a Class 2A sectional. Two days later, the situation was sorted out and Eastern was back in the Class 3A sectional the Comets won last season.
Thursday night in the opening round of the Peru Sectional, the defending champion Comets took their first step toward a possible title defense with a 29-27, 25-18, 25-14 victory over Oak Hill.
10-14-21 Eastern vs Oak Hill volleyball Eastern's Katherine Harrison goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Kate Harrison looks to put away a kill during the Comets’ match against Oak Hill in the Class 3A Peru Sectional’s opening round. Harrison floored a dozen kills in the Comets’ 3-0 victory.
Eastern’s Kate Harrison looks to put away a kill during the Comets’ match against Oak Hill in the Class 3A Peru Sectional’s opening round. Harrison floored a dozen kills in the Comets’ 3-0 victory.
“I’m proud of the girls. We got told at the last minute we were back in the sectional, which was kind of a blow to them, but we talked about it and everybody agrees this is ours to defend,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to give it a go.”
Eastern (22-12) gradually got more and more of a grip on the match. In the third set, Oak Hill (18-10) led 9-6 and 11-9 before Eastern took off. The Comets held a slim 15-14 lead, then won a point on Oak Hill’s serve and ripped off another nine straight points off Emma Sandlin’s serve — including two aces — to finish off the Eagles.
“I thought we passed really well,” Mavrick said. “I can’t say enough about [libero] Makenna Titus, I think she’s done a great job in the back row, especially the last couple weeks. She’s just getting to balls. Kate [Harrison] as well reads the floor well, and Emma as well.
“One thing I like about us is we don’t have height, but I feel like we have a lot of athleticism so we’ve got a lot of options up front to go to. I think that helps us that we can throw teams off balance because you don’t know where we’re going to go.”
Defensively, Titus had 10 service receptions and 14 digs. Sandlin had 15 digs. Harrison had 11 receptions and seven digs. Shelby Rice had eight receptions and eight digs. And Trista Rice had eight digs.
Senior setter Sandlin ran the show with 28 assists, finding Harrison for a dozen kills. Jenna Odle had 10 kills, Trista Rice added seven, and Neely McKnight six. Harrison was a potent weapon, crushing attacks with maximum arm extension and height on her jumps.
“Emma and I have been playing together since seventh grade. I think we do have a chemistry,” Harrison said. Even when the Comets are scrambling to get a set up and Sandlin has to bump set, Harrison feels confident about what’s coming her way. “[If] I can only see her back side, she’s pass setting me, I know where it’s going to be and I know where the spike has got to go.”
From the point Eastern was down 9-6 in the third set, the Comets went on a 7-2 run to take the lead for good. Harrison had three kills in that span. Shortly after, Sandlin went on her match-closing service run to finish off her team-high 15 service points. Odle had 10 and Shelby Rice seven.
“Neely McKnight, she’s got a good strong swing and when she’s on, she’s tough to shut down, and Kate’s just a gamer,” Mavrick said. “The end of the first set and the second and third sets, she was just lights out.”
Harrison said the Comets advanced because “we played very good defense, we all played as a team and had great communication.”
Eastern advances to play Maconaquah (11-9) on Saturday in the semifinals at approximately 1 p.m., after Northwestern and Western meet in the opening semifinal. The Braves topped Mississinewa in five sets in Thursday’s second match.
Harrison said starting the sectional with a clear victory was “very important.”
“We sometimes, from time to time, struggle, but not [Thursday] night. I think we came to play and got stuff done and kept the lead for most of the match.”
Pedro Velazco
MAC 3, OLE MISS 2
Maconaquah went to the wire and beyond to beat Mississinewa 25-22, 14-25, 25-15, 15-25, and then winning a nail-biter fifth set 21-19.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 4, WABASH 1
The Cougars went on the road and won in a downpour at Wabash to advance to Saturday’s regional championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Taylor.
Wabash got on the board first and Carroll evened the score by halftime, then poured it on in the second half with two goals about three minutes apart then the final goal with five minutes left to end any doubt. It was Carroll’s first-ever victory in a regional game.
Mason Ray, Owen Duff, Will Eldridge and Eli Falkenberg scored for the Cougars, with Noah Falkenberg dishing two assists and Duff and Eldridge one each. Goalie Cohen Miller had six saves.
The Cougars’ finals opponent will be either No. 1 Park Tudor or Liberty Christian. Park Tudor led Liberty 4-0 Thursday when weather forced a postponement. The last 20 minutes will be played today.
