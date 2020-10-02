Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce, center, celebrates with teammates Rilyn Wonnell, left, and Ellen Callane after Pierce scored the second goal in the Kats’ 3-0 victory over Maconaquah on Thursday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS SOCCER VOLLEYBALL
Prep roundup for Friday, Oct. 2
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s girls soccer team beat Maconaquah 3-0 Thursday at Bunker Hill to close the regular season.
After a scoreless first half and a 30-minute weather delay, the Wildkats (7-8) came alive to win going away. Kate Mayfield scored on a free kick, Whitney Pierce scored on Olivia Hicks’ assist and Mayfield scored on another free kick.
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Kate Mayfield goes after the ball as Mac’s Molly Nord tries to break through. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Nicole Burdette takes control of the ball with Mac’s Makenna Wilson and Rachel Little at her side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Kate Mayfield makes a kick around Mac’s Molly Nord. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce and Mac’s Maddy Lorenz go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Mac’s Dara Bargerhuff goes after the ball with Kokomo’s Katherine Lay right behind her. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Rilyn Wonnell and Mac’s Emma Moore go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Mac’s Letemariam Robison goes after the ball with Kokomo’s Kate Mayfield on her heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Mac’s Kaylinn Teegardin and Kokomo’s Rilyn Wonnell go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Mac’s Maddy Lorenz and Kokomo’s Emily Rizer go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Rilyn Wonnell goes after the ball with Mac’s Lacey Freeman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Mac’s Molly Nord goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Mac’s Rachel Gunion and Kokomo’s Molly Dowden go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-20 Maconaquah vs Kokomo girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said the Kats looked like a “night-and-day different team” in the second half.
“Maconaquah came out in the first half very aggressive. We were able to not give them a lot of structured attacks. But the second half, we didn’t give them any structured attacks on our goal. Our girls really turned it on. We were happy to see that intensity going into the sectional,” Duggins said.
Duggins credited sweepers Katherine Lay and Rebecca Stillwell for their continued strong work.
“We play a two-sweeper defense and they have both just absolutely stepped up these last couple weeks in games and really got our defense on cue,” he said.
Kokomo ‘keeper Madison Carpenter needed to make just one save, in the first half, for the clean sheet.
The Kats will host a Class 3A sectional next week. They drew Harrison in a semifinal match at 5 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 4, TIPTON 3
Dillinger Porter scored three goals to lead the Comets to a win in their regular-season finale.
Also for Eastern, Lucas Stout had a goal and an assist, Elijah Shafer and Alex Lybrook had an assist apiece and ‘keeper Kyle McCreary recorded 15 saves.
“This was another competitive game for us,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We battled throughout the game and were able to finish plays. In past games, we weren’t able to find the back of the net, but the past two weeks we have shown a lot of growth as team. I’ve very proud of how far we’ve come and how hard we play.”
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Tipton went up 2-1 in the second half before Eastern took control.
“Alex was able to push the ball forward inside the 18 and Dillinger took a touch and scored to tie it at 2-2,” Todd Stout said. “With about 10 minutes left, Lucas sent Dillinger a ball over the top and he ran on to it to make the score 3-2. Lucas then scored [to make it 4-2] when he stole the ball and took a shot outside the 18 that curved right into the lower left corner with about 4 1/2 minutes left.”
Next up for Eastern is the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional. The Comets play the host Tigers at 7 p.m. Monday.
BC 3, WESTERN 2
Benton Central (7-3-2) went up 2-0 by halftime before Western got back in the game in the second half. Nolan Kessler scored off a feed from Ray Weigt and Mitchell Betz scored off a Lucas Pitzer feed for the Panthers (3-6-2). Simha Sinkfield had one save.
Western coach Evan Briscoe noted strong play from several Panthers.
“Brandon [Cochran] played with an incredible amount of heart and was often the catalyst that got the team going and transitioning to offense,” Briscoe said. “Maverick Swisher had a phenomenal game and was a momentum-changer coming in off the bench. He forced turnovers at the forward position, which he converted into attack. Mason Betz also had a great game on the defensive line coming in off the bench.”
WESTFIELD 9, KOKOMO 0
Class 3A No. 15-ranked Westfield’s offensive firepower overpowered Kokomo in the Kats’ regular-season finale.
Next up for Kokomo (1-11) is the Class 3A McCutcheon Sectional. The Kats face No. 17 Harrison at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, LAF. JEFF 2
The Panthers rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to beat the Bronchos in five (25-20, 24-26, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12) on the road.
“I’m so proud of the way we played through this [match]. We didn’t quit and kept battling,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Middle hitters Haley Scott and Abby Guge sparked Western’s defense with 12 and eight blocks, respectively.
“They worked the net very well,” Oliver said.
Also for Western, Hayli Irvin served 26 points, Hilary Merica floored 15 kills and Sadie Harding had 22 assists.
KOKOMO 3, LOGAN 2
The VolleyKats and the Berries went back and forth before Kokomo emerged the winner in the North Central Conference match at Logan. The scoreline was: 28-30, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12.
“I think we finally in the end decided to push through,” Kokomo coach Becca Brandes said. “I wouldn’t say our play overall through the whole night was great, but we had moments where we were playing well and I think in the end, we just wanted to win more.”
Malori Nichols led the Kats’ attack with 18 kills. Jada-Claire Broomfield backed her with 11 kills. Correll Heath dished 40 assists.
Defensively for the Red and Blue crew (10-7 overall), Broomfield had 33 digs, Sarah Stonebraker had 30, Nichols had 25 and Jalynn Warden had 23.
HARRISON 3, NW 1
The Raiders topped the Tigers 25-17, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern with 13 kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Leah Carter had six kills and six blocks. Kenzie Rogers had 12 assists, 12 digs and also four kills. Jaci Elson had 10 assists, a dozen digs and nine service points. And Tori Closson contributed 24 digs and nine points.
