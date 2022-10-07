Eastern’s girls soccer team beat Rossville 3-0 Thursday night in the Class A Tipton Sectional’s second semifinal, booking a spot in Saturday’s championship game.
Eastern (8-9) faces defending champion No. 16 Tipton (9-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the final.
Brooklyn Brooks hit the net twice and Jade Secrease added a goal for the Comets, who got 11 saves from Ruby Sheets in the shutout win.
“The Comets were slow to start but played an excellent second half with Brooklyn Brooks scoring on two [free] kicks outside of the box and Jade Secrease scoring on a quick breakaway,” Comet coach Brian Hertzog said.
“Players of the match were Brooklyn Brooks and Jade Secrease for their scoring power and goalie Ruby Sheets for her hustle and skill – not allowing any shots to hit the net.”
TIPTON 1, SHERIDAN 0
Kaiya Money scored with 16:33 remaining in the match to lift the No. 16-ranked Blue Devils past the Blackhawks in the Class A Tipton Sectional’s opening semifinal.
LAF. JEFF 5, KOKOMO 0
Lafayette Jeff opened a two-goal lead at halftime and added three more after the break to eliminate Kokomo in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Logansport Sectional. The Wildkats finish the season 2-11-1. Jeff (13-3-1) faces McCutcheon (12-4-1) in Saturday’s final.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, CARROLL 2
The Comets outlasted the Cougars 3-2 (20-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-23, 15-7) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference finale.
“I was very proud of the girls. They were able to stay positive, aggressive, and play without fear, beating a tough Carroll team,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
Jenna Odle (24 kills) and Jaeleigh Secrease (13 kills) led the Comets’ attack. Adalyn Downing dished 25 assists, Audra Flanary served 23 points including nine aces and Hannah Morsett served 15 points. Defensively, Odle stuffed 14 blocks, Katie Hendricks had 35 serve receptions and 17 digs and Audra Flanary had 21 digs and 18 serve receptions.
Eastern (14-12 overall) finished third in the HHC at 6-2. Clinton Prairie (8-0) won the title and Rossville (7-1) took second. Carroll (4-4) finished fourth.
Eastern plays in Maconaquah’s invite Saturday to close the regular season.
WESTERN 3, TAYLOR 0
Western cruised past Taylor 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 in the Panthers’ home finale.
Kayleigh Turner served 22 points and dished 16 assists for the Panthers. Kenzie Broman slammed 10 kills and Kenna Smith and Lacy Rathbun added eight kills each. Linsay Guge had 13 digs and Mackenzie Collins served 14 points.
“It was a great showing by our seniors in their last home game. I’m super proud of this group and the way they have grown in the last four years,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western plays in Twin Lakes’ invite Saturday to close the regular season.
CARMEL 3, KOKOMO 0
The Greyhounds beat the Kats 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.
Dani Tate led the Kats with five kills and eight digs. Taylor Reed had 11 digs and two aces, Tia Williams had eight digs and Abby Hansen had six digs.
“The VolleyKats competed and adjusted throughout the match to show a lot of growth in their last regular season game,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said.
“This regular season has consisted of some ups, some downs, some injuries and a lot of grit by the VolleyKats. They have shown determination and hard work to continue getting better everyday. Kokomo is peaking at the right time and is ready for the NCC tournament Saturday at Richmond.”
