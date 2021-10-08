Eastern’s volleyball team put the wraps on its fourth straight Hoosier Heartland Conference championship Thursday.
The Comets beat Carroll 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15) on the Cougars’ floor. The Comets finished 8-0 in the conference making them 24-0 in the league over the last three seasons.
“Really proud of this group. They always find a way to pull together and get the win,” coach Missy Mavrick said.
Trista Rice and Neely McKnight floored seven kills apiece to lead the Comets’ balanced attack. Kate Harrison had six kills. Emma Sandlin distributed 25 assists and led the serving with 14 points. Harrison had 11 points.
Defensively, Makenna Titus had 12 digs and 16 serve receptions, Rice had 11 digs and Harrison had nine digs.
Eastern (20-9) plays in Maconaquah’s invitational Saturday to close the regular season. From there, it will head into the state tournament as a defending sectional champion.
WESTERN 3, TAYLOR 0
The Panthers breezed past the Titans for a 3-0 win (25-10, 25-14, 25-12).
Lacy Rathbun floored 10 kills and Kenzie Broman had eight kills. Kieli Fogg distributed 16 assists and Kayleigh Turner had nine assists. Turner served 19 points and Fogg served 18. Defensively, Linsay Guge had 16 digs.
“We played pretty good team ball. We had a lot of girls get a chance to play and everyone stepped up and played well,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western plays in Twin Lakes’ invitational Saturday to cap the regular season.
MAC 3, TIPTON 1
Taylor Roesler floored 22 kills and stuffed four solo blocks to highlight Maconaquah’s 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23).
Also for the Braves, Lilly Maple had 11 kills, Alyssa Birner had five kills and Averi Miller dished 45 assists. Miller had four service aces, Maple had three and Roesler and Bailey Carson had two apiece.
Defensively, Maple had 36 digs and 13 serve receptions, Roesler had 27 digs and 12 receptions, Carson had 14 digs and 15 receptions and Miller had 27 digs.
“The Braves played with lots of grit and determination. They played aggressive at the net and really came up big in the front row getting more touches on the block,” Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said.
Maconaquah hosts its invitational Saturday to close the regular season.
CARMEL 3, KOKOMO 0
The Greyhounds overpowered the Kats 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-15).
Jada Claire Broomfield led the Kats with four kills and two aces.
Kokomo plays in the North Central Conference tournament Saturday to close the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 2, TRI-CENTRAL 0
The Blue Devils topped the Trojans in an all-Tipton County battle in the Class A Tipton Sectional championship. It’s the Blue Devils’ third straight sectional title.
Ali Sottong and Meghan Moses scored Tipton’s goals.
Tipton will host the Western Boone Sectional winner (Faith Christian or WeBo) in a regional semifinal on Wednesday.
LOGAN 2, KOKOMO 1
Kokomo dropped a 2-1 decision to rival Logansport in the Class 3A McCutcheon Sectional’s semifinal round.
BOYS TENNIS
CULVER ACAD. REGIONAL
Peru finished as regional runner-up. The Bengal Tigers beat Columbia City 4-1 in Tuesday’s semifinal round. Bremen beat Peru 4-1 in Wednesday’s final.
Against Columbia City, Peru’s points came from: No. 1 singles player Ian Potts (6-2, 6-7, 6-1); No. 2 singles player Ben Beckman (6-2, 6-4); No. 3 singles player Gavin Eldridge (6-0, 6-0); and the No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Rogers and Lucas Slagel (6-3, 7-5).
