Western’s girls soccer team upset Northwestern 1-0 in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional’s semifinal round Thursday.
The Panthers avenged a pair of regular-season losses. The Tigers beat the Panthers 4-3 in a Hoosier Conference match and 2-0 in the HC tournament’s fifth-place match.
“We just used the underdog mentality coming into this one. No one was really expecting us to beat them,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “I told the girls, ‘Look, it’s hard to beat a team three times. You’re going to be that team that doesn’t get beat three times.’
“We just focused on the things we didn’t do well in the first two times we played them. They were using diagonal runs, they were doing overlaps with their midfield, and we weren’t following them very well. We spent time since we played them last just working on our marking. That made the difference for us because we didn’t give them space to pass and move around.”
The Panthers advance to face Maconaquah in the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Braves beat Peru 6-1 in the second semifinal.
Workman liked how the Panthers put heavy pressure on the Tigers’ defense early. That led to Audrey Rassel’s goal, around the 15:00 mark. Liza Szerdy provided the assist.
From there, the Panthers focused on protecting the lead for the remaining 65 minutes.
“It was a tough thing to do,” Workman said. “We had two players get hurt; we had to sub them out and one didn’t go back in. If we got the ball, we sent it up or sent it out [as the game wore on]. We just did our best to run the clock off.”
Western ‘keeper Anna Bowlby finished with six saves.
Western is shooting for its fourth straight sectional title.
TC, TIPTON WIN
Tri-Central and No. 8-ranked Tipton posted semifinal victories in the Class A Tipton Sectional. TC beat Sheridan 3-1 in a matchup of Hoosier Heartland Conference teams and Tipton blanked Eastern 6-0.
Lily Stogdill scored two goals and dished an assist to highlight TC’s win. Also for the Trojans (9-7), Peighton Oliver had a goal and an assist, Abby Hoback had an assist and Kaylee Beard recorded three saves.
“Sheridan was much improved from the first time we played them,” TC coach David Mast said, noting the Trojans blasted the Blackhawks 8-2 in their conference matchup despite playing with only 10 players. “They were a lot better with their passing and ball control. I think it frustrated us a little bit, but we had sound teamwork all the way around. We had more possession of the ball.
“It was a good team win. It’s been a hard season. I’m hoping I still have 12 players [for Saturday]. One went down hard right at the end.”
Tipton (10-3-1) showed good balance in its semifinal victory over Eastern. Kaiya Money scored two goals and Ella Wolfe, Abigail Parker, Meghan Moses and Alli Powell had a goal apiece. For Eastern (5-6-2), ‘keeper Cecilia Roswog had 16 saves.
The championship is 2 p.m. Saturday. Tipton beat TC twice during the regular season, by scores of 11-2 and 5-0.
HARRISON 10, KOKOMO 0
No. 19-ranked Harrison handled Kokomo in a matchup of North Central Conference teams in the Class 3A Kokomo Sectional’s semifinal round.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, TAYLOR 0
Western’s seniors led the way as the Panthers breezed past Taylor 25-8, 25-18, 25-13. Hilary Merica led the Panthers’ attack with 12 kills, Taylor Scott and Haley Scott added eight kills apiece and Sadie Harding had 18 assists and 22 service points.
“This was a great game for our seniors’ last home game,” coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western closes the regular season Saturday with Twin Lakes’ invitational.
CARMEL 3, KOKOMO 0
The Greyhounds overpowered the Kats 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.
Brooke Hughes and Malori Nichols had four kills apiece for Kokomo. Janessa Reece had three kills and six digs. Correll Heath had 15 assists.
Kokomo (12-10) closes the regular season Saturday with the North Central Conference tournament.
