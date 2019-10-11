Eastern’s volleyball team is the 2019 Hoosier Heartland Conference champion.
Eastern beat Carroll in four (25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19) at Flora to finish 8-0 in the league. Carroll finished 7-1.
“Very proud of the girls. They came out ready to play,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said.
Loralei Evans (20 kills), McKenzie Cooper (17) and Allie Bratcher (nine) led the Comets’ attack. Emma Sandlin distributed 38 assists. Sandlin also served 12 points (three aces), Bratcher had 10 points and Kaylee Weeks had eight.
Defensively, Grace Kuhlman had 27 serve receptions and 19 digs and Evans had three blocks.
“It was great to have Allie Bratcher back after an ankle injury early in the week,” Mavrick said. “Loralei, McKenzie and Allie did a great job mixing up their swings and keeping Carroll off balance. Emma did a great job dishing out the sets and covering the floor defensively. Grace did a great job defensively and was all over the floor.”
Makayla McMains led Carroll with 15 kills. Adelle May had 11 kills. Paige Jones had 16 assists and May had 10. Defensively, McMains and Kelsey Hammond had five blocks apiece, Morgan Viney had 15 digs, McMains had 13 digs and May had 12 digs.
The Comets closed the regular season with a 20-12 record. They’ll face Western in the Class 3A Western Sectional’s opening round next Thursday.
Carroll (22-5) plays in Maconaquah’s invitational Saturday.
WESTERN 3, TAYLOR 0
The Panthers beat the Titans 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-13) at Center Court.
Hilary Merica floored 10 kills to lead the Panthers’ attack. Abby Guge backed her with six kills. Halle Rezo led the defense with 12 digs. And Taylor Scott served 16 points.
“Everyone that stepped on the court did a great job,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western plays in Twin Lakes’ invite Saturday to close the regular season.
WABASH 3, PERU 1
Peru dropped its Three Rivers Conference finale as the Apaches topped the Tigers 3-1 (20-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15).
Courtlynn Crowe led Peru with 10 kills. Samantha Zak followed with eight kills and Cate Wolfe had seven kills. Wolfe also had 10 service points.
Peru heads to North Montgomery’s invite Saturday to close the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC 3, SHERIDAN 1
Tri-Central jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to beat Sheridan 3-1 in the Class A Sheridan Sectional’s semifinal round.
Lily Stogdill, Peighton Oliver and Abbey Brooks scored the Trojans’ goals. Saydie Wyrick and Dalaney Shaffer had an assist apiece and keeper Kaylee Beard had five saves.
TC coach David Mast noted the Trojans played with heavy hearts with classmate Dylan Jordan’s visitation and funeral set for later Thursday. The team headed to it following the game.
“We wanted to win one again for Dylan Jordan and his family,” Mast said.
As for the game, Mast said the Trojans’ fast start was the difference.
“The second half, we were cruising a little bit and all of a sudden Sheridan perked up. The last 20 minutes were a real struggle. They scored a goal off a corner kick and were really pushing us. But we held on, got the win and that’s what counts,” he said.
“Dalaney Shaffer and Peighton Oliver, both freshman, played very well. Dalaney was the hardest-working player in the game. Peighton makes our offense go.”
TC (10-5) faces Tipton in the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
TIPTON 2, UNIVERSITY 0
Tipton (10-4) advanced to the Class A Sheridan Sectional final by beating the sectional’s defending champion.
Roxie Foerg and Bailey Caylor scored the Blue Devils’ goals.
