Kokomo and Western will meet in the Kokomo Boys Tennis Sectional championship following semifinal victories Thursday.
The Wildkats (14-9) defeated Northwestern 4-1 while the Panthers (14-8) edged Eastern 3-2. The final is at 4 p.m. today.
“Western has a nice group of boys and I have a lot of respect for coach Judson [Quinn],” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “The teams enjoy playing each other. It’s kind of a little rivalry within the county.”
Kokomo picked up three quick points against Northwestern (11-7) to ensure the victory. Jon Callane pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles, Pablo Ketterer dropped only one game at No. 2 singles and Taylor Duncan and Nathanael Elkin teamed for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
The Kats’ fourth point came at No. 3 singles where Jackson Richards was a 6-4, 6-2 winner.
“I’m especially pleased with our 1 and 2 singles and 2 doubles. I thought they were really focused and clean,” Flanary said. “Jackson had to work through maybe a little bit of first-set nerves at 3 singles, but he came out on top in straight sets.”
Northwestern’s point came at No. 1 doubles where Addison Horner and Will Lovelace prevailed 6-1, 6-2. They will advance to play in the individual portion of the state tournament.
“Our guys were just a little sloppy and tight. They couldn’t get it going. But I tip my hat to [Horner and Lovelace, I thought they played really well,” Flanary said.
In the other semifinal match, Western was leading Eastern 2-1 with Nos. 1 and 3 singles still on the court. The Panthers’ Palmer Harrell provided his team the decisive third point with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over the Comets’ Matt Harrison at No. 1 singles.
“On the changeover [after the second set], I told Palmer, ‘You have to make sure you come out with positive energy and you play with confidence,’” Western coach Quinn said. “Once he got the second break in the set, he had control, which was good. It was a big moment for him as a senior with the season on the line.”
The Panthers swept doubles for their other points. Clayton Shanks and Braden Freeman won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Carter Condo and Connor Beeler won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
“I’m pleased with the doubles, but the singles guys came out a little slow,” Quinn said. “Eastern caught us on a rough day and they had a good day and they almost knocked us off. It’s a team we beat 5-0 in the regular season, but in the sectional, anything can happen and they almost pulled off the big upset.”
The Comets (7-11) picked up points at Nos. 2 and 3 singles with Josh Rush winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Nolan Lapp winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
“I’m so proud of our guys’ effort and their willingness to fight,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “We were the underdogs coming in, but we ended up making Western pretty darn nervous. With six seniors on the team, this was an emotional loss, and with being [Harrison’s] mom, I’ve watched these guys grow up from little guys into the awesome young men they are today.”
PERU 4, MAC 1
Peru topped Maconaquah in the Peru Sectional championship at Thrush Courts.
The Bengal Tigers won their second straight sectional title and 29th all-time.
Peru dropped just 12 games over the four points it won. Leif Astrup was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles, Brad Ryan was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles, Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn teamed for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Gabe Baker and Ben Beckman prevailed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Maconaquah’s point came at No. 1 singles where Cole Borden topped Ryan Smith 6-2, 7-5.
“We faced a very good Peru team,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Peru’s serves and serve returns were a big difference maker. We struggled with some of our returns, but we also don’t see very many teams that serve as well as Peru does.”
Borden (21-1) advances to play in the individual sectional at Culver Academy next week.
“Cole played a really strong first set and came back from a 3-0 deficit to win the second set,” Maiben said.
The Braves finished 18-6.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 3, TIPTON 0
Luke Swartzendruber, Victor Abilio and Lance VanMatre scored for the Comets, who closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak.
Also for the Comets (9-6-1), Evan Spell and Swartzendruber had an assist each and Kyle McCreary had three saves in goal.
“Tipton played us tough. It was their senior night and they made it hard on us to score,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said. “That’s what we needed [before sectional play].”
Next up for Eastern is the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional. The Comets open against Northwestern at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NW 1, LOGAN 0
Northwestern closed the regular season on a high note by beating Logansport 1-0 on senior night.
Patrick Bath, one of the Tigers’ seniors, scored the lone goal.
WESTERN 7, TC 0
John Maher and Payton Irwin scored two goals apiece to lead the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Panthers to the win in their regular-season finale.
Lucas Pitzer, Noah Stranahan and Dominic Bauer scored a goal apiece. Nolan Kessler had two assists and Maher and Nate Tuchscherer had one each.
“From an offensive standpoint, we did a nice job of maintaining our shape and maintaining possession of the ball,” Western coach Mike Roe said.
Western was coming off a 1-0 loss to Carroll, which ended the Panthers’ perfect run.
“I felt like the boys responded well to that little heart-breaker,” Roe said.
Next up for Western (15-1) is the Oak Hill Sectional. The Panthers face Maconaquah at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
MAC 3, NORTHFIELD 2
Maconaquah capped a perfect run to the Three Rivers Conference title with the hard-fought win on Northfield’s court. The Braves prevailed 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Emily Bowyer sparked the Braves on offense with 26 kills and on defense 41 digs and 14 serve receptions.
Also for Mac (22-3 overall, 9-0 TRC), Averi Miller dished 55 assists and served 11 points, Atlanta Huckleby floored 10 kills and stuffed three blocks, Lilly Maple had 38 digs and 31 serve receptions, Rafaela Rietz had 12 kills, 27 digs and 20 receptions and Aubree Dedaker had 24 digs, 19 points and 19 receptions.
NW 3, HARRISON 1
Northwestern handled Class 4A school Harrison in four (25-17, 25-17, 28-30, 25-20) on the Raiders’ floor to improve to 24-2.
“Harrison is a tough team with a Division I player. We had to make a lot of in-game adjustments and the girls responded well,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We made a great comeback in the third set after a slow start, down 17-24. This was a good win leading into the [Hoosier] conference tournament.”
The third set was only the sixth set dropped by the Tigers all season.
The Class 3A all-state duo of Madison Layden and Kendal Rooze had big nights for the Tigers. Madison Layden floored 36 kills on 56 attempts with just two errors and also had 25 digs, eight assists and six blocks. Rooze had 33 assists, which pushed her career total past 2,000.
Also for the Tigers, Klair Merrell offered her usual steady play with 11 kills, 20 digs and 14 service points, McKenna Layden had eight kills, two blocks and 10 points, Lexy Robinson had 17 digs, seven assists and four kills and Emma Byrum served eight points.
KOKOMO 3, LOGAN 1
Kokomo defeated North Central Conference foe Logansport 25-12, 27-29, 26-24, 25-20.
Mae Brandon led Kokomo with 17 kills, 16 digs and two blocks. Malori Nichols had 15 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Jada Moore had eight kills and three blocks. Asijah Miller had eight kills and two blocks. Correll Heath had 52 assists and 11 digs, and Jada Claire-Broomfield had 42 digs.
“We honored Logansport coach Dena Kuhn for her battle with cancer. She is an inspiring person, but overall it was good to come out with a win,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said.
FRANKFORT 3, PERU 1
The Hot Dogs downed the visiting Bengal Tigers 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17.
Courtlynn Crowe led Peru’s attack with 13 kills. Abby Martin served 10 points with three aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 7, EASTERN 1
Ashlyn Johnson scored three goals, Joan Easter had two goals and an assist and Sarah Castillo scored a goal and dished three assists in Northwestern’s road win.
Also for the Tigers (8-10-1), Avery Rooze had a goal and an assist and Emma O’Dell and Alexandra Rosales each had an assist.
For the Comets (2-11-1), Kaiya Allen scored on Cieara Anderson’s assist.
ROSSVILLE 5, TC 2
Tri-Central came up short in the battle for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title Wednesday at Rossville.
“It was their senior night and we came out flat,” TC coach David Mast said. “I tried to not over-hype the game and I think I did too good a job. It took 20 minutes and we started to play. Unfortunately, we dug ourselves in too big a hole.”
Lily Stogdill scored both of TC’s goals, on assists from Cassidy Colbert and Abby Hoback. Kaylee Beard had nine saves in goal.
Mast noted Hoback, a freshman who is a first-year soccer player, “had her best game to date.”
The Trojans (7-5 overall) finished 3-1 in the HHC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.