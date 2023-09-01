Eastern’s boys tennis team beat Rossville 4-1 Thursday at Rossville to clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
“We played tremendous tennis up and down the lineup,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “Typically going to Rossville, you know it’s going to be competitive. They’re feisty, fiery players who have had a lot of success so we knew we’d have to play our best tennis to have a chance. I feel like the guys really stepped up.”
Eastern swept the doubles to put perennial HHC power Rossville in a quick 2-0 hole. Parker Rogers and Sam Torivo teamed for a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 1 and Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
“I think that put pressure on [the Hornets],” Flanary said of the 2-0 lead. “Doubles played outstanding — the best doubles we’ve had of the year.”
The Comets’ other points came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Colton Lindsay prevailed 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3 in a battle at No. 2 and Blake Farkas won 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 at No. 3.
“Blake Farkas was the deciding point there at 3 singles. That was probably Blake’s biggest win of his career, to seal our third point,” Flanary said.
“It was a great effort all the way around and a big win for the program. It’s been awhile since we had beaten Rossville so to do so, on the road, was a big feat for the program,” he added.
The Comets (5-4 overall, 3-0 HHC) can take the HHC title outright by beating Taylor next week.
KOKOMO 5, MCCUTCHEON 0
Mitch McClelland pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3 singles to lead the Kats’ statement victory in North Central Conference play.
“I really wanted to win 5-0, and show the conference that Kokomo has a complete team this year,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “NCC matches will get tougher, but this is a great way to kick off the conference schedule.”
Also for Kokomo, Caleb Taflinger won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Andrew Guerre won 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles and Ari Leger and Harry Blake won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Travis Taflinger liked how the Kats built off their solid showing in a 3-2 loss to defending state champion North Central on Wednesday.
“Mitch played the fastest match I have ever seen. By the time I made it over to him he had won the first seven games in like 10 minutes. He was ready to get back in the win column,” he said. “Ari and Harry played super smart tennis. They limited their errors and played great Kokomo doubles. Then Caleb won for our third and deciding point. His rallies were great and the match was closer than the score.
“Andrew had a crazy match. He was up 6-0, 4-1 when his opponent just started ripping it. His serve caught fire, then he got some momentum, and won the second set in a tiebreaker. Andrew never let up, stayed steady and fought out a solid third set win,” he added. “Our No. 1 doubles team came out completely lost. McCutcheon’s style was opposite than North Central and the boys didn’t know how to react. After losing the first set though, they reset and played solid tennis to win another one in three sets.”
NW 5, H. HEIGHTS 0
The Tigers improved to 7-1 with the road win.
No. 1 singles player Blake Wise won 6-2, 6-4 while No. 2 singles player Ian Woods, No. 3 singles player Landen Begley, the No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier and the No. 2 doubles team of Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko all dropped just one game apiece.
“We came out focused and handled our business,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Just looking to improve every day. We have to be ready for a difficult week next week.”
PERU 5, ROCHESTER 0
The Bengal Tigers breezed past the visiting Zebras to move to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. The Zebras dropped to 6-1 and 0-1.
Peru won in straight sets at all five points. In singles play, Ian Potts won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Jayleb Walsh won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Jacob Boswell won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. And in doubles action, Jackson Boswell and Lucas Musser won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 and Jadin Pallante and Karter Schwartz won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
CASS 4, CARROLL 1
The Kings swept the singles points to key the road victory.
Bryon Hurst won 7-5, 6-0, Nolan Hines won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 and Liam Ellington won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
Also for Cass, Riley Johnson and Jarin Williams won 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Carroll’s point came at No. 1 doubles where Jackson Cross and Rylan Meador prevailed 6-3, 6-4.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, SHERIDAN 0
The Comets beat the Blackhawks 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 in an HHC match at Sheridan.
“We struggled a bit with hitting consistently, but our passing and digging looked good,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
Shelby Rice led the defensive effort with 16 digs and Katie Hendricks had 13 digs. Also for the Comets (10-1 overall, 3-0 HHC), Jenna Odle floored 12 kills and Rice, Mackenzie Appleton and Josie Odle had five kills apiece. Jenna Odle served six aces and Audra Flanary had three.
KOKOMO 3, MARION 0
The VolleyKats beat the Giants 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 in North Central Conference play. Kokomo improved to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the NCC.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo’s attack with 10 kills and Helen Qiu backed her with seven kills. Torre Willis dished 28 assists and served four aces. Aubrey McGraw also served four aces.
Taylor Reed led the defense with five digs.
PIONEER 3, NW 0
Pioneer defeated Northwestern 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 on the Tigers’ floor.
“It was a tough loss, the girls played hard against a good team,” Northwestern coach Brittany Perry said. “We are working on new things in practice and games and I’m hopeful we will see a payout soon of our hard work. This is a good team with a lot of potential.”
Kendal Ziems and Anna Bishir had four kills each for the Tigers and Lexi Closson had four aces and eight digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 4, FRANKFORT 1
Morgan Kistler scored a hat trick, Abby Keeney added a goal and Lexi Hale, Bethany Loveless and Madelyn Gonzales had assists as the Tigers moved to 5-1.
“I’m proud of the way my girls played a strong second half when faced with adversity,” NW coach Christina Kidwell said.
BOYS SOCCER
HH 4, KOKOMO 2
Unbeaten Hamilton Heights (5-0-2) scored less than four minutes into the game and maintained the lead throughout.
Kokomo (2-5) twice cut the margin to a goal in the second half, at 2-1 on a goal by Eli Roe after a Kokomo free kick got through the Heights defense. Then after Heights pushed the lead to two goals again, Flory Bidunga scored for Kokomo, getting past his defender and dribbling around the goalie to trim the margin to 3-2 with 5:45 left.
Kokomo split time between two goalies. Max Feuerle had six stops in the first half and Ethan Landrum had another six in the second half.
“This is our sixth game in like 10 days so the grind is real and I think we weren’t as sharp,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Defensively, at least two of the four goals were really bad defensive errors.
“Ethan made a great save on a PK. Flory scored a nice goal. Our set pieces were dangerous. We’re getting open looks in front of the goal. Enough to win a game? Two goals I think [could]. Defensively, not sharp enough. Against West Lafayette on Tuesday we created a ton of chances and lost 4-1, so we’ve got work to do on both ends of the field.”
CARROLL 4, LCC 1
Eli Falkenberg scored a hat trick to lead Class A No. 9-ranked Carroll past visiting Lafayette Central Catholic in a matchup of Sectional 38 teams.
Joshua Radcliff also scored the Cougars (5-2), Owen Wise had an assist and Cohen Miller had three saves in goal.
TC 4, TIPTON 1
Hayden Hight, Luis Jimenez-Vazquez, Augie Mueller and Ethan Tragesser scored a goal apiece in Tri-Central’s win. Logan Sargent had two assists and Jay Jankoviak had four saves in goal.
Sam Tragesser scored Tipton’s goal. Blue Devil keeper Brogan Foerg had six saves.
FRANKFORT 9, EASTERN 0
The Hot Dogs roared to a 5-0 halftime lead in beating he visiting Comets.
“We played a pretty good first 27 minutes of the game. Although we were down 2-0, we were possessing the ball and our defense was communicating and working well together. But we let a couple of errors build on each other and the game got away from us,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said.
“It’s a growth process and we’re improving. We just have to go through the growing pains and learn from it.”
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 191, TIPTON 200, KOKOMO 243
Western ace Elizabeth Mercer fired a 1-under 35 to win medalist in the match on Kokomo Country Club’s front nine.
Josie Butler led Tipton with a 42, Kennedy Lancaster shot 45 and Lucy Lightfoot shot 52.
Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy led Kokomo with a 52 and Matilda Stout was one shot back of her at 53.
