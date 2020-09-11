Taylor’s boys tennis team beat Eastern 3-2 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match Thursday at the Titans’ courts.
The Titans played only four of the five points, meaning they started the match down 1-0. They overcame that by picking up wins from No. 1 singles player Ethan Klepinger, No. 2 singles player Kendall Lanning and the No. 1 doubles team of Nathan Keene and Josh Parker.
Taylor improved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the HHC.
“It feels great,” Taylor coach Conner Leicht said. “These kids work hard. I know the seniors, it’s been a little bit of a letdown because of our numbers. We only have six players and not seven so I have to play both doubles points instead of playing all three singles points. Our doubles are not as strong; we have some kids who haven’t played as long as the seniors. But they’re coming around.”
Leicht pointed to Parker, a sophomore, as an example.
“Josh has been playing at 2 doubles and he’s been working really hard in practice so I gave him a shot at 1 doubles and he played great,” he said. “It’s his first time winning a match.”
Parker and Keene teamed for a 6-2, 6-0 win. Keene is a senior who moved from singles to doubles in the reconfigured lineup.
Klepinger and Lanning are the Titans’ other seniors. Klepinger defeated the Comets’ Zhayne Kelly 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Lanning sealed the team win with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 victory over the Comets’ Ian Haley at No. 2 singles.
“[Klepinger] has had some really tough matches this year,” Leicht said, noting the challenges that come from playing No. 1 singles, “but we’ve been practicing on his shots and he really played well [Thursday]. Kendall played well in that first set, then kind of went backwards in that second set and I know he was getting tired, but he overcame it and went back to how he was playing in that first set. He made a couple great shots that put him in the driver’s seat in that third set.”
Eastern coach Tricia Anderson noted Haley is close to breaking through.
“Ian has split sets several times this year,” she said, “we just need to work on that mental toughness for him to close out the win.”
Eastern’s No. 2 doubles team of Levi Lapp and Talon Morgan won 6-0, 6-2.
KOKOMO 4, LOGAN 1
No. 1 singles player Jon Callane served double bagels (6-0, 6-0) to highlight the Kats’ victory over the Berries in a North Central Conference match.
Also for Kokomo (8-3, 2-1 NCC), Taylor Duncan was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles, Ty Lauderbaugh was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles and Miki Sanchez and Drew Swain posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
“I thought we played strong up and down the lineup,” coach Shawn Flanary said. “Logan loaded their doubles — put their 1 singles [player] at the 1 doubles spot and moved their 1 doubles down. So even though we got beat in three sets at 2 doubles, I thought our guys played well. I just felt like at the rest of the spots, we were efficient and we played high level throughout and we were able to take it to them.”
Kokomo hosts a triple-dual Saturday with matches against Lebanon, Delta and West Lafayette.
DELPHI 4, MAC 1
No. 3 singles player Tyler Thayer scored Maconaquah’s lone point with a 5-7, 6-4, 10-4 win.
The No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles points also went three sets. No. 1 singles was particularly close with Delphi’s Jaden Long topping Mac’s Mason Yoars 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 3, RENSSELAER 0
Wes Miller scored two goals and dished an assist to lead Northwestern past Rensselaer in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s semifinal round at Northwestern.
Also for the Tigers (7-1), Quentin Yeakel scored the third goal and Kai Jackson and Jackson Hale had an assist apiece.
“We definitely had some rust to shake off after not playing the last week and a half, but [the Bombers] were very tough to break down,” coach Aaron Longgood said. “Wes Miller had a fantastic game with two goals and an assist and he’s starting to really find his footing and was far and away the brightest spot on the pitch. Freshman Quentin Yeakel had another fantastic game with a goal and should’ve had another.”
Northwestern will face Class 2A No. 8 West Lafayette in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Tigers’ field.
JEFF 1, KOKOMO 1, JEFF WINS SHOOTOUT
Kokomo and Lafayette Jeff battled to a 1-all tie through the end of regulation and overtime on the Bronchos’ turf. From there, Jeff prevailed 4-1 in a penalty kick shootout.
The Kats dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the NCC.
“Tough loss,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “The guys played hard. We were definitely in the game the whole game. We really limited their opportunities. Joey [McConnell] had 10 saves; he usually has like 18, 20, 22 saves so we definitely did a better job defensively.
“If there’s one thing we can correct, it would be getting better service in the attacking third of the field. We left a lot of goals on the field. We could have scored several, but we just didn’t have that kind of service from the flank.”
MAC 3, DELPHI 0
Bryant Teegardin scored on an assist from Jaeden Bailey and Zach Sparks added a pair of solo scores in Maconaquah’s road win.
Elijiah Alvarado, Nolan Jones, Tyler Stapleton and Kyler Hanson anchored the Braves’ defense in support of ‘keeper Trace Armstrong.
OAK HILL 10, EASTERN 0
Eastern ‘keeper Kyle McCreary had 17 saves and Caiden Kendall and Lucas Stout combined for three non-goalie saves.
“We played a full game with 11 players for the first time this season,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “This was two of our players’ first game and we have two others that should see their first game next week. So we’re coming together and getting a full squad with subs.
“Oak Hill is a good team who capitalized on our mistakes, but I’m seeing good things from the team. We’re better conditioned and we are seeing the field better. We do have to play quicker with the ball, but each day I see our progress.”
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 2, NW 2
The Hoosier Conference squads played to a draw on the Tigers’ turf.
Ella Wolfe and Kaiya Money scored Class A No. 10-ranked Tipton’s goals.
For Northwestern, Sarah Castillo and Joan Easter netted the goals and Alivia Leeman had an assist.
H. HEIGHTS 8, KOKOMO 2
The Huskies pulled away in the second half to win going away.
“It was 4-2 until about midway through the second half and that was then Hamilton Heights’ stamina and repetition [allowed the Huskies] to capitalize on more goals,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “We have to get ourselves built up to that point still. But our girls never stopped. We have some new girls, we’ve been running a new formation and they’re still adapting to it. We think they’re doing an excellent job. Hamilton Heights was just a good, quality team to try it against.”
For the Kats (2-5), Nicole Burdette scored both goals, Whitney Pierce had an assist and Madison Carpenter had seven saves in goal.
EASTERN 2, MAC 2
Tara Wagoner and Heidi Williams scored Eastern’s goals. Lydia Hertzog had an assist and Cecilia Roswog was credited with 20 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, CASS 0
The VolleyKats took care of business in three sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) on their home court as they pushed their season record to 6-1.
Malori Nichols led Kokomo’s attack with 10 kills, Abby Hansen had eight kills and Janesa Reece had five kills. Correll Heath had 25 assists. Defensively, Jada-Claire Broomfield had 30 digs and Reece had 15 digs.
EASTERN 3, TC 1
Tri-Central grabbed the opening set, but Eastern regrouped to take the next three sets for the win, which moved the Comets to 4-0 in the HHC and 8-8 overall. The scoreline was 16-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-9.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first set we couldn’t recover from,” coach Missy Mavrick said. “I was proud of the girls in the second set, they came out and took control. Emma [Sandlin] did a good job getting the ball to Loralei [Evans] and Loralei putting the ball down. Kate Harrison had some huge defensive plays that kept us in the third set and allowed us to come away with the win in that set which helped us change the momentum for the rest of the match.”
Sandlin finished with 44 assists. Evans slammed 24 kills, Trista Rice had eight kills and Jaeleigh Secrease had six kills. Sandlin served 19 points and Evans served 11.
Defensively, Harrison provided a spark with 23 digs and 13 serve receptions. Evans had 22 digs and 13 receptions, Rice had 19 and 12 and Jenna Odle had 18 and nine.
H. HEIGHTS 3, WESTERN 2
Western saw a 2-1 set advantage slip away as Hamilton Heights rallied for the win in a Hoosier Conference East Division match at Western. The final scoreline was 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 15-5.
Taylor Scott served 25 points for the Panthers and also had 15 digs. Hilary Merica floored 14 kills, Haley Scott stuffed seven blocks and Sadie Harding dished 26 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
EASTERN 217, PRAIRIE 245
Led by medalist Marra Shook, Eastern topped HHC rival Clinton Prairie at Chippendale G.C. Shook carded a 50.
Also for the Comets, Rebekah Guthrie shot a 53, Alexa Maurer had a 54 and Jenna Hendricks had a 60.
KOKOMO VS. NOBLESVILLE
Kokomo and Noblesville played a nine-hole scramble at Harbour Trees G.C. Elizabeth Lytle led the Kats with a 45, Layla Andrysiak had a 59 and Kamryn Hahn had a season-best 61.
• Kokomo played McCutcheon and Frankfort in a three-way Wednesday at Frankfort Commons. McCutcheon won with a score of 196. Kokomo and Frankfort were incomplete. Lytle was medalist with a 40.
