Kokomo’s Regan McClain, right, looks to put an attack away against Tipton’s defense during the teams’ match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The Blue Devils beat the Kats 3-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Devils rally past Kats
Prep roundup for Friday, Sept. 15
Panthers, Tigers, Comets pick up volleyball wins
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s volleyball team saw a promising start go for naught as Tipton beat the Kats 3-1 Thursday night at Kokomo.
The VolleyKats opened with a 25-16 first set, but the Blue Devils won the next three (25-16, 25-17, 25-21).
“We played great out of the gate in the first set to take the first one, but after the first set we got very complacent,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “Our passing was some of the best we’ve had all season, but we just couldn’t seem to put the ball down on our attacks. We need to continue to focus on finishing matches and communicating through adversity.”
Regan McClain and Abby Hansen led Kokomo’s attack with 10 kills each. Torre Willis totaled 33 assists and Kinley Martin served four aces. Defensively, McClain had four blocks, Dani Tate had 12 digs and Martin had 10 digs.
WESTERN 3, MAC 2
The Panthers battled back from 2-1 down to beat the Braves in five (25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13) at Maconaquah.
The Panthers’ hitters all had productive nights as Lacy Rathbun floored 22 kills, McKenna Smith slammed 15 and Caitlin Sylvester had 10. Kayleigh Turner ran the offense and finished with 42 assists. Lauren Brantley served 21 points and Rathbun had 15 points.
Defensively, Rathbun had 25 digs, Turner had 15 digs and Smith stuffed five blocks.
“Everyone was hustling and scrappy,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We got down 1 set to 2 and fought back and won. So proud of their effort.”
NW 3, TWIN LAKES 0
The Tigers breezed past the Indians 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-20) in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams at Twin Lakes.
“Halie Koetter had a great night with 10 digs, eight kills and four aces. Overall we had a great week,” Northwestern coach Brittany Perry said.
EASTERN 3, CC 0
The Comets breezed past the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-19) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Clinton Central. The Comets improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Jenna Odle (nine kills and two aces), Audra Flanary (seven kills and two aces) and Josie Odle (13 assists) led Eastern’s offense. Defensively, Jenna Odle had four blocks, Flanary had 12 digs, Katie Hendricks had 10 digs and Shelby Rice had 11 serve receptions.
“The girls played well,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “They worked on a few new combinations and trying to connect solid with the setters.”
MAN. 3, CASS 2
Cass took Manchester to the limit before the Squires prevailed 25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 19-25, 15-7 in a Three Rivers Conference match. Cass dropped to 8-10 overall.
“This was the best we’ve played all season,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We worked together and battled as a team. Our middles did an outstanding job. It was so exciting to see the fight and hustle throughout this match.”
Abbey Hileman led Cass’ offense with 13 kills and Brooklynn Kraner had a career-high seven blocks. Maryn Zeck and Haley Miller each had 17 assists. Maci Garland served five aces and Emma Hildebrand had 16 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 9, WESTERN 0
Bethany Loveless and Morgan Kistler scored hat tricks as the Class 2A No. 15-ranked Tigers thrashed rival Western to improve to 9-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. Addy Robinson, Abby Keeney and Makinly Yoder each added a goal for the Tigers.
EASTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 2
Makenna Brooks scored a brace to lead the Comets past the visiting Hornets in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Also for Eastern (5-4 overall, 3-0 HHC), Grace VanBibber scored a goal and dished an assist, Brooklyn Brooks and Emma Budde had an assist apiece and Ruby Sheets had one save in goal.
Eastern and Sheridan share the HHC lead and are the last unbeatens remaining in league play.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 1, N. WHITE 0
Eli Falkenberg scored the goal in the Class A No. 9-ranked Cougars’ road win. Owen Wise assisted on the goal and Carroll ‘keeper Cohen Miller made three saves for the clean sheet.
Carroll improved to 7-0.
ROSSVILLE 6, EASTERN 2
The Hornets raced to a 4-0 halftime lead and kept the Comets at bay the rest of the way in the Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Rossville. The Comets dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in the HHC.
Elijah Shafer scored both of the Comets’ goals. Caleb Katsimpalis had an assist.
NW 1, H. HEIGHTS 1
Northwestern battled Class 2A No. 12 Hamilton Heights to a 1-1 draw in a Hoosier Conference clash at Heights.
Matty Polk scored the Tigers’ goal on a Dylan Rubinocci assist.
BOYS TENNIS
HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 2
The Raiders topped the Kats in a clash for the West Division’s No. 1 seed in the North Central Conference’s top-four tourney Saturday.
The Kats’ points came at Nos. 1 and 3 singles with Caleb Taflinger winning 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 and Mitch McClelland winning 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
The Raiders won the other three points in straight sets, but the Kats’ No. 2 doubles team of Chad Washburn and Harry Blake came up just short in a second-set tiebreaker (8-6).
“Sometimes you win, but you don’t love how your team played. [Thursday] we lost, but I was super encouraged by how we played,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Harrison was equally matched to us and every point was solid. We rested Ari [Leger]. Chad and Harry played a great match. We tied for first in the West and hopefully will get a chance to play for the conference championship Saturday.
“Mitch played a super tight match and just keeps finding ways to win. Caleb played awesome too against a great opponent. Our three losses were all competitive and if we get a chance Saturday, we just need to flip one of those matches for the third point.”
MARION 3, EASTERN 2
The Comets took both doubles points. Sam Torivo and Parker Rogers won the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-4, and Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-0.
“I thought we played pretty well even though we came up shy in our singles matches,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “They’ve got three seniors there who have had great careers. I was proud of how our doubles took care of business and got some good match play going into our individual conference tournament this weekend.”
PERU 5, WABASH 0
The Bengal Tigers improved to 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with Wednesday’s win.
In singles play, Ian Potts won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, Jayleb Walsh finished strong for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 2 and Jackson Rogers won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles action, Jacob Boswell and Jackson Boswell won 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 and Jadin Pallante and Lucas Musser won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
