Eastern breezed past Clinton Central 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference volleyball match Thursday at Greentown.
Jenna Odle led Eastern’s attack with 21 kills, Audra Flanary floored 11 kills and Jaeleigh Secrease chipped in five kills. Adalyn Downing served 20 points.
Defensively, Katie Hendricks had 11 serve receptions and nine digs and Flanary also had nine digs.
“It was great to see the girls play [Thursday]. They had fun and played aggressive. It was a great team effort,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
Eastern improved to 8-7 overall and 4-1 in the HHC.
NW 3, TWIN LAKES
Led by McKenna Layden’s .621 hitting, the Tigers rolled past the visiting Indians 25-14, 25-13, 25-17.
Layden floored 18 kills on 29 attempts and had zero hitting errors. She also recorded five assists and five service points on offense and 10 digs and three blocks on defense.
Also for the Tigers (15-3), Emily Goltz served 18 points and floored seven kills, Ella Barnett and Anna Bishir served nine points apiece, Lexi Closson dished 22 assists, Tori Closson had 16 digs and Kendal Ziems had five kills and two blocks.
WESTERN 3, MAC 0
In a matchup of potential Oak Hill Sectional opponents, Western beat Maconaquah 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-12) on the Panthers’ senior night.
Linsay Guge served 17 points and recorded 27 digs to lead the Panthers. Kenzie Broman floored 12 kills, Lacy Rathbun had 10 kills, Kayleigh Turner distributed 20 assists and Kieli Fogg had 10 points and 12 digs.
“It was a good night celebrating our seniors,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “Everyone played well.”
TIPTON 3, KOKOMO 0
The Blue Devils beat the visiting Kats 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-14) to give coach Missy Henry her 300th win at Tipton.
A 1989 Tipton graduate, Henry has coached the Blue Devils for 17 seasons. She previously coached in Michigan.
Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said “the VolleyKats made a lot of mistakes on their side of the court tonight and it led to a rough showing” but saw some bright spots.
“Kinley Martin played a terrific match in the back row and got a hand on everything. She was scrappy and had great serves for Kokomo as well. Keihera Lang played one of her best games of the year thus far with her aggressiveness and her focus on blocking Tipton’s best hitter. She made numerous good plays and continues to get better each and every day,” she said.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 4, ROSSVILLE 1
Grace VanBibber scored two goals and dished an assist to lead the Comets past the Hornets in HHC play at Rossville.
Also for Eastern (5-6, 3-1 HHC), Lydia Hertzog and Makenna Brooks scored a goal apiece, Alia Dutton had an assist and Ruby Sheets recorded three saves.
Eastern’s coaches noted “Alana Justice for her solid defense and Brooklyn Brooks for her amazing efforts in the midfield.”
W. LAF. 9, KOKOMO 0
Class 2A No. 14-ranked West Lafayette overpowered visiting Kokomo.
“Many girls played brand-new positions due to a long list of injuries and rose to the challenge,” Kokomo coach Elizabeth Rayl said.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 9, N. WHITE 0
Owen Duff scored four goals, Eli Falkenberg scored three goals and assisted on two more goals and Class A No. 5-ranked Carroll bounced back from its first loss of the season to thrash Class A No. 13 North White 9-0.
Also for Carroll (10-1), Noah Falkenberg had a goal and three assists, Isaiah Jones scored a goal, Jace Hollinger had two assists, Aydrial Taylor had one assist and ‘keeper Cohen Miller made one save in goal.
NW 3, H. HEIGHTS 1
Kai Jackson scored a brace to lead the Tigers past the visiting Huskies.
Matty Polk scored Northwestern’s other goal and Jackson and Quentin Yeakel had an assist apiece.
ROSSVILLE 9, EASTERN 1
Elijah Shafer gave Eastern a short-lived lead in the HHC game at Greentown.
“We played a great first 20 minutes of the game and went up 1-0 off a when Austin Lucas sent a cross in that Elijah Shafer cleaned up and put away. We passed and communicated well,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Rossville’s ability to control and dribble the ball and get through our defense was key for them getting and extending their lead. But we essentially gave up five goals through our own miscues — three own goals and two misplayed balls. A lot of the errors were by guys trying to make plays, so I don’t fault them for their effort. But we have to clean up these errors in order to take the next step.”
Eastern ‘keeper Lincoln Mentis had 14 saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
HC TOURNEY
Northwestern had four of its five positions win their quarterfinal matches in the Hoosier Conference tournament at Twin Lakes. The winners advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
The Tigers advanced at all three singles spots with No. 1 player Aurel Vonzun breezing past Rensselaer’s Tommy Boyles 6-1, 6-0, No. 2 player Blake Wise topping Western’s Miles Bowley 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and No. 3 player Ian Woods beating Twin Lakes’ Cole Woodley 6-1, 6-2.
Also for the Tigers, the No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Kearney and Clayton Griswold defeated a Hamilton Heights tandem 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
CASS 203, PIONEER 211
Kendall Hlebasko shot a 41 to lead the Kings to the win at the Logansport G.C.
It was the Kings’ senior night. Lone senior Savy Bowser had a 51.
Also for Cass, Kinsey Mennen shot 47, Maggie Taylor had a 64 and Alisha Toops had a 68.
“It was a great ending dual match against a good Pioneer team,” Cass coach Charlie Jones said. “It was senior night so the girls were pumped up and excited. It turned out to be a good night for us.”
Cass tees off at 10 a.m. today in the Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C.
