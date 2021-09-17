Northwestern’s volleyball team cruised past Twin Lakes 3-0 Thursday at Monticello to reach 16-0.
The Tigers controlled the match throughout. They breezed past the Indians 25-9 in the first set and 25-7 in the second set, then finished the sweep with a 25-10 third set.
McKenna Layden was a dominant presence up front. The Tiger junior slammed 16 kills and stuffed five blocks. For good measure, she also had eight service points and six digs.
Also for the Tigers, Bela Andreassa floored 11 kills and served 13 points, Ella Byrum distributed 25 assists and served 11 points, Emily Goltz had six kills, Leah Carter had five kills and two blocks, Tori Closson contributed 12 digs and Morgan Walker had seven digs and 12 points.
WESTERN 3, MAC 1
The Panthers beat the Braves 25-15, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21 in a matchup of Class 3A Peru Sectional teams.
Lacy Rathbun sparked the visiting Panthers (6-11) with 14 kills on offense and 18 digs on defense. Kenzie Broman (10 blocks) and Linsay Guge (32 digs) also had big defensive efforts. Broman and McKenna Smith floored five kills apiece. Kayleigh Turner dished 18 assists and Kieli Fogg added 15 assists. Kylie York served 21 points and Turner had 18 points.
“I’m proud of the improvements we are making. We just have to keep getting better,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (3-7) with 40 digs and 13 kills. Taylor Roesler had 23 digs and 16 kills. Averi Miller contributed 37 assists and 16 digs. Emma Landrum had 17 digs.
“Poor service and lack of communication makes it difficult to win games,” Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said. “These are some tough, athletic girls and we will find our groove.”
EASTERN 3, CC 1
Clinton Central jumped in front by winning the first set, but visiting Eastern answered the challenge to remain undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Comets prevailed 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21.
“Proud of the girls for bouncing back after a rough first set,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “Each of the girls did a great job of adjusting and cleaning some things we have struggled with in the last week.”
The Comets (12-6, 5-0 HHC) showed a balanced attack. Kate Harrison, Trista Rice and Jenna Odle had nine kills apiece and Neely McKnight had eight kills. Emma Sandlin ran the offense and finished with 39 assists. Odle and Sandlin served 12 points apiece and Harrison had 11 points.
Defensively, Jaeleigh Secrease stuffed three blocks, Harrison had 15 digs, Rice had 10 digs and Makenna Titus had nine digs and 19 serve receptions.
TIPTON 3, KOKOMO 0
The visiting Blue Devils swept the Kats 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12).
Abby Hansen led Kokomo with 11 kills. Jada Claire Broomfield had four kills and Mia Federspill had 18 assists. Defensively, Broomfield had 13 digs and two blocks, Keihera Lang also had two blocks and Hansen and Federspill had six digs apiece.
BOYS TENNIS
HOOSIER TOURNEY
Northwestern advanced at four positions in the Hoosier Conference’s tournament at Twin Lakes.
Those advancing for the Tigers were No. 1 singles player Cole Wise, No. 3 singles player Austin Robinson, the No. 1 doubles team of Caden Gaier and Tate Mullens and the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Kearney and Blake Wise.
Cole Wise defeated Cass’ No. 1 player 6-2, 6-1. Robinson beat Lafayette Central Catholic’s No. 3 player 6-4, 6-0. Gaier and Mullens defeated Western’s No. 1 doubles team 6-3, 7-5. And Kearney and Blake Wise rallied past LCC’s No. 2 doubles team 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
PERU 5, EASTERN 0
The Bengal Tigers improved to 12-1 with the road win.
Peru won in straight sets at all five points. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge had singles wins. Lucas Slagel and Jackson Rogers were doubles winners as were Ben Duckwall with Jakob Gray.
Peru hosts Maconaquah on Tuesday to finish Three Rivers Conference play. Peru is looking for a perfect league finish.
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
The No. 4-ranked Raiders lived up to their billing as they dropped just one game across the five points.
“Harrison works really hard and plays tennis year round,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “We got to see some really good players and a top team in our conference. It shows us how much work it takes to be good. We are moving our focus to Saturday to compete at the conference tourney.”
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 8, ROSSVILLE 0
Makenna Brooks scored four goals to lead the Comets’ 8-0 rout of the visiting Hornets in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. She also had an assist.
Also for the Comets, Grace VanBibber scored two goals and dished an assist, Brooklyn Brooks had one goal and three assists, Claire Hapner also scored and Kate Salkie, Kate Hubbard and Emily Rushing had an assist apiece.
Eastern keeper Ruby Sheets finished with nine saves for the clean sheet.
WEST LAFAYETTE 9, KOKOMO 1
Kate Mayfield scored Kokomo’s lone goal. Nicole Burdette had the assist.
Coach Elizabeth Rayl said she saw some positives in the loss.
“Kamryn Boone was aggressive and determined every time she was on the pitch,” she said. “Emily Riggle was quick down the sideline and made a lot of solid runs. Ellen Callane, Nicole Burdette and Kate Mayfield put together some beautiful teamwork to score the team’s lone goal minutes after the start of the second half. Maddie Carpenter had 31 saves and continued to lift her team throughout the entire length of play.
“The energy was up, but unfortunately the game just wasn’t ours.”
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 3, N. WHITE 3
Noah Falkenberg, Eli Falkenberg and Will Eldridge scored a goal apiece for the Cougars in the road draw. Noah Falkenberg also had two assists.
Both teams are having good seasons. Carroll is 8-2-1 and North White is 8-0-2.
ROSSVILLE 5, EASTERN 2
Rossville pulled away late to beat visiting Eastern in an HHC game.
“At 65 minutes, it was 2-2, an evenly played game,” Eastern coach Quinn Cloghessy said, noting the Comets’ defense had played its best game of the season to that point. “And then Rossville’s experience and poise saw them through. But I was very happy with how we played.”
Dillinger Porter scored both of Eastern’s goals. Elijah Shafer assisted on both.
