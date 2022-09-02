Tipton’s girls golf squad topped Kokomo 187-205 Thursday afternoon at Tipton Municipal G.C.
Lacie Logan led Tipton with a 39. Josie Butler was a shot behind at 40, Sophia Walker shot 52 and Claire Orcutt 56.
“Always fun playing the Kats,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “I am really proud of all my girls. I thought it was our best week of practice and focus. The 187 is our season-best, and we keep improving. ‘Pleased’ is an understatement.”
Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle was medalist with an even-par 35. She had three birdies, including a chip-in. Also for the Kats, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy had a personal-best 46, Matilda Stout shot 58 and Kamryn Hahn and Lizzie Hunter had 66s.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTERN 3, WEST LAF. 2
The Panthers knocked off the No. 20-ranked Red Devils for their biggest win of the season.
Western swept the doubles points with Simon Aaron and Mitchell Dean winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Luke Mawbey and Jonah Raab winning 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2. The Panthers’ other point came at No. 3 singles where James Paden prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
NW 5, H. HEIGHTS 0
The Purple Tigers won all five points in straight sets, led by No. 1 singles player Auren Vonzun’s 6-0, 6-0 victory. No. 2 player Blake Wise won 6-2, 6-0, and No. 3 player Ian Woods won 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney won 6-4, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley won 6-0, 6-2.
“This was a good way to end the week,” said NW co-coach Matt Woods, whose team improved to 8-3. “I thought we did a nice job executing on every court. We are a little banged up so it will be good to get some rest this weekend heading into a tough week against two quality opponents in Western and Cass and ending the week with the Madison Grant Invite.
“We have hit the halfway point playing good tennis and will look to build from here.”
PERU 4, ROCHESTER 1
The Bengal Tigers beat the Zebras 4-1 in a key Three Rivers Conference clash at Rochester. Peru improved to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.
Singles players Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Bockover and Jayleb Walsh all had straight-set wins for Peru.
Rochester took a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles.
CASS 5, CARROLL 0
The Kings dropped just 10 games over the five points.
Ethan Johnson was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles. Jensen Burrous was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles. Nolan Hines took a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. In doubles play, Noah Preston and Bryon Hurst won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Rye Ellington and Jack Miller won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
“The guys ended a good week of tennis with a victory at home against a young Carroll team,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 10, LCC 0
Led by Owen Duff, the Class A No. 7-ranked Cougars rocked Class A No. 14 Lafayette Central Catholic 10-0 on LCC’s pitch.
Duff scored six goals and also had an assist. The Cougar senior pushed his season totals to 23 goals and seven assists.
Also for the Cougars (8-0), Noah Falkenberg and Eli Falkenberg had two goals and two assists apiece and Owen Wise and Aidan Duff had an assist apiece.
WESTERN 2, OLE MISS 1
Carlos Munoz Cuart and Graysen Neer scored a goal apiece in the Panthers’ road win. Seth Baker had an assist.
The Panthers improved to 4-3 with their third straight win.
MAC 3, TIPP. VALLEY 2
Maconaquah improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.
After Valley tied the game late, Mac’s Bauer Maple scored on a header off Zach Sparks’ free kick with 2:00 remaining for the game winner.
Sparks scored the Braves’ first two goals.
NW 9, TAYLOR 0
Matty Polk scored three goals and dished two assists, Francesco Rosata also scored three goals and the Tigers rolled to a 9-0 win in their home opener.
Also for Northwestern (3-4), Caleb Eller, Kai Jackson and Quentin Yeakel scored a goal apiece. Jackson and Caleb Eller had two assists apiece and Yeakel and Gavin Morrow had one assist each.
Angelo Anders had 11 saves for the Titans. Teme Moody, Marshal Chasteen and Jacob Trueblood each had non-goalie saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 9, FRANKFORT 0
Avery Rooze and Bethany Loveless led the way as the Class 2A No. 19 Purple Tigers rolled Frankfort to improve to 4-1-1 on the season.
Rooze bagged five goals and Loveless had a goal and four assists. Addi Robinson, Abbi Keeney and Becca Lagoni each added a goal. Morgan Kistler, Lagnoi, and Robinson each had an assist. Aubrey Evilsizer and Savanah Lipinski each had three saves.
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, MARION 0
The VolleyKats swept the Giants 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-16) in a North Central Conference match at Marion.
Abby Hansen and Regan McClain led the Red and Blue with 10 kills each and Mia Federspill and Keihera Lang added seven kills apiece. Torre Willis fueled the offense with 27 assists. Kinley Martin served nine points, including three aces. Taylor Reed led the defense with eight digs.
EASTERN 3, SHERIDAN 0
The Comets breezed past the visiting Blackhawks 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-15) in an HHC match.
Jenna Odle led Eastern’s attack with 14 kills and Audra Flanary floored nine kills. Adalyn Downing had 20 assists and 15 service points. Kenzie Degraaff had four aces. Defensively, Flanary had 22 digs and nine serve receptions and Shelby Rice had 16 digs and seven serve receptions.
“The girls are playing very well together, and we are finding a rotation that works for us. I am very proud of them,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
PIONEER 3, NW 0
Northwestern fell on the road as the Panthers beat the Tigers 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 13 kills and five assists on offense and 15 digs and four blocks on defense. Also for the Tigers, Tori Closson recorded 10 digs and served five points, Lexi Closson had 14 assists and Anna Bishir had 13 digs.
H. HEIGHTS 3, CASS 0
The Huskies beat the Kings 25-22, 25-13, 25-8.
“Played very well the first [set], just came up short. We had our most efficient game as far as unforced errors go. I’m just not sure what happened between sets. We let them get on big runs and couldn’t recover,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said.
Maci Garland led the Kings with nine kills. Haley Miller had seven kills and seven assists. Dixie Wagoner had 10 digs.
