Eastern’s girls soccer team rolled past Blackford 6-0 Thursday at Greentown.
Lydia Hertzog and Claire Hapner led the Comets’ charge to victory. Hertzog scored three goals and dished an assist and Hapner scored a brace.
1 of 40
Eastern’s Lydia Hertzog fires a shot on goal during the Comets’ 6-0 victory over Blackford on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Greentown. Hertzog scored three goals and also had an assist.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brooklyn Brooks heads to the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Grace VanBibber goes after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lydia Hertzog and Blackford's Kayla Cavanaugh go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Claire Hapner and Blackford's Kyrsten Parsons go after the ball.Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Blackford's Emmah McCoin and Eastern's Kate Hubbard go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jadelyn Secrease and Blackford's Laurel McVicker go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brooklyn Brooks takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Kate Hubbard takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emma Gibson makes a pass. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks heads to the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lydia Hertzog heads for the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brooklyn Brooks passes the ball against Blackford during the teams' girls soccer game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Greentown. Brooks had a goal and an assist in the Comets' 6-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emily Rushing takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emily Rushing takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Blackford's Aaliyah Ramirez and Eastern's Emily Rushing go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lily Greene kicks to the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Blackford soccer
1 of 40
Eastern’s Lydia Hertzog fires a shot on goal during the Comets’ 6-0 victory over Blackford on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Greentown. Hertzog scored three goals and also had an assist.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brooklyn Brooks heads to the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Grace VanBibber goes after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lydia Hertzog and Blackford's Kayla Cavanaugh go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Claire Hapner and Blackford's Kyrsten Parsons go after the ball.Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Blackford's Emmah McCoin and Eastern's Kate Hubbard go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jadelyn Secrease and Blackford's Laurel McVicker go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brooklyn Brooks takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Kate Hubbard takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emma Gibson makes a pass. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks heads to the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lydia Hertzog heads for the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brooklyn Brooks passes the ball against Blackford during the teams' girls soccer game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Greentown. Brooks had a goal and an assist in the Comets' 6-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emily Rushing takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emily Rushing takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Blackford's Aaliyah Ramirez and Eastern's Emily Rushing go after the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Makenna Brooks takes control of the ball. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Lily Greene kicks to the goal. Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern girls soccer defeats Blackford 6-0 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Also for Eastern, Brooklyn Brooks had a goal and an assist, Makenna Brooks had four assists and keeper Ruby Sheets made three saves for the clean sheet.
Coach Brian Hertzog was happy to see the Comets win on their senior night.
“The girls came out strong and controlled the game with 19 shots on goal,” he said. “Players of the game were Lydia Hertzog, Claire Hapner and Brooklyn Brooks for their exceptional ball control and offensive attack.”
HC TOURNEY
In the semifinals of the Hoosier Conference tournament, West Lafayette beat Western 9-0, and Hamilton Heights beat Northwestern in penalty kicks. Following scoreless play and overtime, the Huskies topped the Tigers 5-3 in PKs.
In the consolation bracket, Tipton beat Rensselaer 4-2. Kaiya Money scored all four of Tipton’s goals.
In Western’s game, Panther goalie Kyndal Mellady had 12 saves.
“West Lafayette is by far the best team we’ve faced this season,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “They are strong in every position and have a good chance of going far in the upcoming state tournament.”
The tournament concludes Saturday at Northwestern. Tipton will play in the fifth-place game at 9 a.m. Western and Northwestern will meet in the third-place game at 11 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 9, DELPHI 0
Class A No. 5-ranked Carroll rolled past arch-rival Delphi to put the wraps on a Hoosier Heartland Conference three-peat. The Cougars went 6-0 in the league all three years.
Owen Duff and Noah Falkenberg highlighted the win by reaching career milestones. Duff scored his 100th career goal and Falkenberg dished his 80th career assist. Duff moved into the top 10 for goals in the state record book and Falkenberg became the state’s all-time assist leader.
Duff finished with two goals and an assist and Falkenberg had three assists.
Also for the Cougars (12-1 overall), Eli Falkenberg recorded three goals and two assists, Aydrial Taylor had two goals, Mason Ray and Jace Hollinger scored once each and Cohen Miller had one save in goal.
NW 7, MARION 0
Matty Polk scored five goals to lead the Tigers to the road win.
Also for the Tigers (10-5), Quentin Yeakel and Kai Jackson scored a goal apiece, Jackson dished three assists and Yeakel and Caleb Eller added one assist each.
MAC 3, TIPTON 0
Kyler Hanson scored two goals, Isaac Lorenz converted a penalty kick and Zach Sparks recorded an assist in the Braves’ win.
Maconaquah (11-1) had an 18-0 advantage in shots on goal.
HEIGHTS 3, WESTERN 2
Western fell short in its regular-season finale at Hamilton Heights as the Huskies scored in the final two minutes for the 3-2 win.
The Panthers (8-6-1) play in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional, which begins Oct. 3.
SHERIDAN 3, EASTERN 1
The Comets dropped to 0-5 in the HHC and 1-11 overall with the road loss.
The Comets took a 1-0 lead on a corner from Elijah Shafer to Austin Lucas. Isaac Horner had 14 saves in goal.
“We continue to improve, but we have to grind these games out for the entire 80 minutes without having letdowns,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said.
VOLLEYBALL
TIPTON 3, NW 2
The Blue Devils outlasted the visiting Tigers in five sets (25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 19-25, 21-19) in a Hoosier Conference nail-biter.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern (15-4) with 32 kills, seven assists and eight service points on offense and 23 digs and seven blocks on defense.
Also for the Tigers, Ella Barnett served 27 points, Tori Closson had 39 digs, Lexi Closson had 35 assists and 16 digs and Anna Bishir had 18 digs and 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.