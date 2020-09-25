Tipton’s Ashlee Schram, right, gets up for a block attempt after Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, left, smashed an attack in the teams’ Hoosier Conference volleyball match at Tipton Thursday. Tipton won in four sets to snap Northwestern’s seven-match winning streak.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Devils stymie Tigers
Prep roundup for Friday, Sept. 25
Tipton wins in 4 sets to halt NW’s winning streak
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s volleyball team saw its seven-match winning streak come to an end Thursday night as Tipton topped the Purple Tigers 27-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18 in a Hoosier Conference East Division battle in the Blue Devils’ gym.
“This was a great match and Tipton is a really solid team,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “We had a couple of [set] points in the first and third sets, but couldn’t finish out the games. We definitely have things to work on, but the girls continue to improve each game.”
PHOTOS: Tipton vs Northwestern volleyball
Ashlee Schram led Tipton’s attack with 19 kills. Joni Ripberger had 13 kills and Marika Herron had a dozen kills. Carly Ripberger distributed 53 assists. Cearrah Cooper served 14 points, Lainey Armes had 12 points and Carly Ripberger had 10.
Defensively for the Devils (17-5 overall, 2-1 HC East), Schram stuffed 10 blocks, Armes had 32 serve receptions and 31 digs, Joni Ripberger had 25 serve receptions and 30 digs and Herron had 25 serve receptions and 28 digs.
For Northwestern (10-8 overall, 1-2 HC East), Leah Carter and McKenna Layden provided strong play along the front row. Carter had 18 kills and seven blocks and Layden had 18 kills and five blocks. Layden’s defensive work also included 23 digs.
“Leah had an outstanding game at the net,” Kathie Layden said, “and Tori Closson really passed well, especially out of serve reception.”
Closson finished with 17 digs. Jaci Elson and Kenzie Rogers had 18 assists apiece, Elson also had 17 points and 13 digs and McKenna Layden and Rogers had eight points apiece.
EASTERN 3, TAYLOR 0
Eastern rolled past Taylor 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 to move to 6-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Comets are two league wins away from back-to-back perfect HHC seasons.
Loralei Evans and Emma Sandlin led the Comets with their usual strong performances. Evans recorded 17 kills, 11 serve receptions, nine digs and nine service points and Sandlin dished 28 assists and served a dozen points.
Also for Eastern (13-10 overall), Kate Harrison had seven kills and Jenna Odle had nine digs and seven serve receptions.
CASS 3, PERU 0
The Kings made quick work of the visiting Bengal Tigers for a 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 win.
For Peru, Caitlin Miller had five kills and two blocks and Cate Wolfe had six service points and eight assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
LCC 7, TIPTON 3
Class A No. 2-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic pulled away from Class A No. 5 Tipton for a 7-3 win in the semifinal round of the Hoosier Conference tournament. LCC hosted the match.
Meghan Moses, Ella Wolfe and Abigail Parker scored Tipton’s goals.
The Blue Devils will play in the third-place match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern.
NW 2, RENSSELAER 0
Northwestern beat Rensselaer 2-0 in the HC tournament’s consolation round. The match was played at LCC.
Joan Easter and Bethany Loveless scored the Tigers’ goals and Sarah Castillo had an assist.
Northwestern and Western will meet in the tourney’s fifth-place match at 9 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern.
WESTERN 5, BC 3
Western overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat Benton Central 5-3 in the HC tournament’s consolation round. The match was played at West Lafayette.
Abigail Fouts scored three goals and Lucy Weigt scored two goals for the Panthers. Liza Szerdy had an assist. Anna Bowlby recorded seven saves, including one that saw her dive to the right side to save a lower corner shot. Maddy Cook had a non-goalie save.
“I think that this was our best game this season,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We beat a good, quality team and had to come from behind to do so. We have been struggling with our identity and team chemistry all season long, but [Thursday] feels like we finally figured out who we are as a team.
“We played solidly on both sides of the ball. Our transition and passing game was really good and players were connecting on runs and through passes better than I’ve seen all year. Defensively, our marking was much tighter and consistent and we didn’t allow them to have much space. They were a good, quick team that took advantage of us on a couple of runs in the first half when they got their two goals, but we adjusted really well and kept them in front of us much better in the second half.”
Western will take on Northwestern in the tourney’s fifth-place match at 9 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern.
TC 8, OAK HILL JV 0
Lily Stogdill scored three goals, Brittany Temple had a brace and Abby Hoback, Abbey Brooks and Peighton Oliver had a goal apiece in Tri-Central’s victory.
Also for the Trojans (5-7), Brooks, Oliver, Temple and Stogdill had an assist apiece, Ariana Jankoviak had two saves and Kaylee Beard had one save.
“I’m a little bit unhappy they sent their JV again. We had already played them once,” TC coach Dave Mast said. “The second half, we were able to work on a lot of stuff.”
BOYS SOCCER
NW 11, TRI-CENTRAL 0
Jackson Hale scored four goals and assisted on four more to fuel the Class 2A No. 20-ranked Tigers’ runaway victory.
Wes Miller and Zam Miller scored two goals apiece and Matty Polk, Drew Bowser and Weston Hearn rounded out the scoring.
SHERIDAN 4, EASTERN 2, OT
The Blackhawks scored twice in the first extra time to take a 4-2 lead, then held the visiting Comets at bay in the second extra time to secure the win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
“This was a very competitive game,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We had the lead 1-0 when Dillinger [Porter] was able to put the ball away early in the first half, but Sheridan tied it up about midway through the first. We went up 2-1 on a nice touch from Lucas [Stout] to Jacob [Haynes] in the second half. Sheridan was able to score on a penalty kick with about 14 minutes left.
“In extra time they scored when they were able to get separation on of defense and got good looks at the goal. We played extremely well. It was a hard-fought battle that we came out on the short end of. It’s part of growing pains. But I think we learned a lot from the game that will help us in future games.”
Lucas Stout finished with two assists. Eastern ‘keeper Kyle McCreary had nine saves.
BOYS TENNIS
LOGAN 3, MAC 2
The Braves closed the regular season with a 3-2 loss to the Berries. When the teams met earlier in the season, the Berries were 4-1 winners.
In Thursday’s match, the Braves’ points came from singles players Hayden Maiben and Tyler Thayer. Maiben took a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 and Thayer was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3.
Next up for Maconaquah (10-7) is the Peru Sectional next week.
PERU 4, WESTERN 1
Singles players Ian Potts, Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman and the No. 2 doubles team of Reese and Riley Smith all recorded straight-set wins to highlight the Bengal Tigers’ victory at Thrush Courts.
CARROLL 3, EASTERN 2
The Cougars’ winners were Connor Mann in singles, Braden Denny and Brant Blocher in doubles and Triston Myers and Ben Lawson in doubles.
Levi Lapp and Ian Haley won the Comets’ points with Lapp pitching a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3 singles and Haley prevailing 3-6, 6-1, 10-8 at No. 2 singles.
Eastern No. 1 singles player Zhayne Kelly dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision in his return from injury.
“It was good to have Zhayne back on the court,” coach Tricia Anderson said. “I was so happy for Ian and his win. He’s had several close ones this season that haven’t gone his way, so this was a good confidence builder for him.”
