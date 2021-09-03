Northwestern’s girls golf team posted a solid score in a 177-213 victory over Eastern in a match Thursday at Green Acres.
Purple Tiger No. 1 Audrey Koetter was the medalist with a 40 on the par-36 front side at Green Acres. The Tigers also got a 44 from Jocelyn Smith, 45 from Berkley Wray and a 48 from Maranda Padfield.
“We played out here [Wednesday] night and we shot, I think, a 183, so we improved on that by six shots,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. “A couple of our girls really stepped up and played really well.”
Kurt Koetter noted that the Tigers had six golfers shoot in the 40s. Along with the four varsity scores which made up the team score, Alexa Manis also shot a 48 on the varsity squad, and Makenzee Westbrook shot a personal-best 43 while playing with the JV. Had she been on the varsity, she would have brought the team score down five strokes.
“Six of our 10 girls shot in the 40s, so that’s really consistent for us,” Kurt Koetter said. “The 43 wasn’t in the top six [in the lineup], but still I’m very pleased with that. We’re starting to trend in the right direction and the girls are working hard.”
Alexa Maurer led Eastern with a 50. Rebekah Guthrie shot 52, Cora Bartrum 54 and Jenna Hendricks 57.
KOKOMO 202, TIPTON 203
Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle shot a 37 to take medalist honors and lead Kokomo to a one-shot lead over Tipton. In addition for the Wildkats, Layla Andrysiak shot 49, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy shot 57 and Kamryn Hahn 59.
Lucy Quigley and Lacie Logan led Tipton with matching 42s, Sophia Walker shot 58 and Claire Ocrutt 61.
PERU 202, TAYLOR 239
Clair Prior was the medalist with a 46 and led the Bengal Tigers to victory at Chippendale. Teammate Elaina Sylvain was a shot behind at 47 and Peru also counted Libby Rogers’ 50 and Ali Wilhelm’s 59.
CARROLL 234, CL. CENTRAL 240
The Cougars edged the Bulldogs at Green Acres for their first win of the season.
Morgan Justice led Carroll with a 57 and the Cougars also counted Allison O’Brien’s 58, Linsey Atkisson’s 59 and Laney Johnson’s 60.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 4, H. HEIGHTS 1
No. 1 singles player (and Ball State baseball recruit) Cole Wise pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout to highlight the Tigers’ road victory.
Also for the Tigers, Adam Morrow was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles, Austin Robinson was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles and Ethan Kearney and A.J. Burkhalter teamed for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“We did a better job of starting quicker,” co-coach Matt Woods said. “Singles dominated top to bottom. One doubles [Blake Wise and Clayton Griswold] dropped a tough one in three sets. For normally playing 2 doubles, they have adapted really well these last few matches. Ethan Kearney really took over the net and played a great match at 2 doubles and A.J. Burkhalter gets better every night.
“We got a tough week next week and should have everyone back.”
PERU 5, ROCHESTER 0
The No. 30-ranked Bengal Tigers scored four straight-set victories in a shutout victory over Three Rivers Conference rival Rochester. Peru improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC with the win.
Peru singles players Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge gave up just a combined three games in their victories. The doubles team of Lucas Slagel and Jackson Rogers won in straight sets, and the tandem of Ben Duckwall and Jakob Gray won in three sets.
CASS 5, CARROLL 0
The Kings dropped just six games over the five points.
Cass delivered pretzel sticks and bagels at the singles points. Jack Salyers at No. 1 was a 6-1, 6-1 winner and Ethan Johnson at No. 2 and Gannon Davis at No. 3 had 6-0, 6-0 wins.
In doubles play, Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Briceton Ellington and Noah Preston took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2.
WABASH 3, EASTERN 2
The Comets’ points came from No. 1 singles player Myer Miller (6-2, 6-3) and the No. 2 doubles team of Joe White and Barak Price (6-2, 7-5).
“Tough night, we got up 2-0 and couldn’t find our third point. All three spots that lost [went] three sets,” coach Pat Rice said.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 11, TAYLOR 0
Matty Polk scored four goals for the Tigers, Kai Jackson and Wes Miller had two each and Quentin Yeakel, Cam Markley and Zach VanOsdell each scored as Northwestern improved to 6-1 on the season. Ale Andrade and Quentin Yeakel each had four assists.
Taylor goalie Owen Shimer had 24 saves.
“It was kind of what [Taylor co-coach Mike] Shane and I expected. Northwestern’s really good and when you’re playing a co-ed team, it’s hard for people to keep up,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “Even our guys were having trouble keeping up with their speed. We kept telling our kids this is a game we try to learn as much as we can from, then we flush it down the toilet and get ready for our next conference game on Saturday against Delphi.”
CARROLL 4, LAF. CC 2
Noah Falkenberg and Owen Duff had a goal and assist apiece to lead the Cougars past the visiting Knights.
Also for Carroll (7-1), Ashton Hollinger and Eli Falkenberg had goals and keeper Cohen Miller had seven saves.
MAC 3, T. VALLEY 0
Maconaquah began defense of its Three Rivers Conference championship with a 3-0 victory over Tippecanoe Valley.
The Braves got off to a quick start when Bauer Maple scored off an Isaac Lorenz throw in to put Valley down after just two minutes. Jackson Jones scored a rebound after a Zach Sparks shot 11 minutes into the game. And Jones bagged his second goal 23 minutes into the game when he headed home a feed by Kevin Nord.
Mac coach Bob Jones noted strong play from defenders Nolan Jones, Kyler Hanson and goalie Trace Armstrong in the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 5, FRANKFORT 0
Morgan Kistler bagged a pair of goals to lead Northwestern to victory. Avery Rooze, Bethany Loveless and Jinell Zimbron each added a goal while Emily Keeney, Becca Lagoni and Loveless each had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, PIONEER 0
Northwestern handled defending Class A state champion Pioneer in straight sets (25-19, 26-24, 25-15). The Tigers improved to 8-0.
McKenna Layden (15 kills), Bela Andreassa (10) and Leah Carter (five) led the Tigers’ attack and Ella Byrum distributed 26 assists. The Tigers had several serving standouts with Layden serving 15 points, Tori Closson 13, Carter 12 and Byrum 10.
“This was a great match against a very good program,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Bela really got us off to a great start the first game with her outside hitting. Serving was also a huge key to this win as we were able to limit our errors and still serve aggressively.
“We had some players playing out of their comfort zone position wise as we were missing a few players, but the girls played with so much confidence and enthusiasm.”
Defensively for the Tigers, Carter stuffed five blocks, McKenna Layden had two blocks and eight digs, Closson had 13 digs, Ella Byrum had nine digs and Eliza Byrum had eight digs.
KOKOMO 3, MARION 1
Kokomo topped the visiting Giants 25-12, 25-18, 26-28, 25-14 in a North Central Conference match.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo’s attack with 17 kills to go with four aces and 12 digs. Keihera Lang added eight kills and five blocks. Aubrey McGraw had six kills and five aces. Dani Tate had four aces and a dozen digs. Jalynn Warden had five aces and 13 digs. And Mia Federspill ran the show with 31 assists and added eight digs.
EASTERN 3, SHERIDAN 0
The Comets topped Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Sheridan 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 in a match at Sheridan.
Neely McKnight had 13 kills and 10 service points for the Comets (3-0 HHC) and Jenna Odle added 11 kills. Trista Rice had six kills and 10 points. Makenna Titus had 16 points and 15 digs. Shelby Rice had eight points and five digs. And Emma Sandlin had 29 assists, seven digs and nine points.
T. VALLEY 3, MAC 1
Maconaquah came out strong in its season opener, winning the first set 25-12, but Tippecanoe Valley won the next three sets (25-21, 25-19, 26-24) to win the Three Rivers Conference match.
“Our girls played very aggressively and we had lots of great things that we can continue to build on through this season. Our mental toughness will be our biggest obstacle this season, however this group of girls are going to come back stronger and stronger each time they play,” Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said.
Taylor Roesler (20 kills) and Lilly Maple (13 kills) led the Braves’ attack. Avery Miller had 41 assists. Defensively, Maple led with 35 digs and Roesler stuffed six blocks.
