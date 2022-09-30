Peru’s boys tennis team beat Wabash 5-0 in the IHSAA Peru Sectional championship Thursday at Thrush Courts.
Peru won six of the 10 sets at love. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge posted singles wins. Jackson Boswell and Lucas Slagel won No. 1 doubles while Jacob Boswell and Jayleb Walsh won No. 2 doubles.
The Bengal Tigers’ fifth straight sectional title is their 32nd all-time.
Peru advances to play in the Culver Academies Regional on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, HARRISON 1
Led by McKenna Layden’s 33 kills, Northwestern topped visiting Harrison in four sets (25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20).
“This was a great team win against a tough program. Harrison is well respected as a volleyball team and this was a big win for our team,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “The girls played aggressive and had very few errors.”
Kathie Layden said the Tigers had only three total service errors and only 22 hitting errors on 151 attacks.
McKenna Layden complemented her hitting with 13 assists, nine service points (four aces), 24 digs and six blocks.
Also for the Tigers (17-4), Lexi Closson recorded 33 assists, eight points and 11 digs, Tori Closson had 18 digs and 10 points, Anna Bishir had 13 digs and four blocks, Ella Barnett served 11 points, Emily Goltz floored 10 kills and Bailey Henry had seven kills.
“Lexi was fantastic [Thursday], and continues to play at such high level,” Kathie Layden said. “McKenna had a good overall game as well.”
TIPTON 3, CASS 0
The Blue Devils topped the Kings 25-4, 25-14, 25-20 in Hoosier Conference East Division action to improve to 18-6 overall and 3-1 in the HC East.
Maci Garland had three kills and 13 digs for Cass (4-18, 0-4 HC East). Elly Logan had three kills, six digs, six assists and four aces.
Cass coach Katie Easter lamented “a lot of unforced errors. Ready to work hard in practice to prepare for HC [tournament] on Saturday at Benton Central.”
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 4, TIPTON 0
Kyan Hannah scored two goals and assisted on another goal to lead the Comets past the visiting Blue Devils.
Also for Eastern, Caleb Katsimpalis and Lincoln Mentis had a goal and an assist apiece, Austin Lucas had an assist, Isaac Horner recorded 13 saves for the clean sheet and Ty Kremer had a non-goalie save.
“This was probably our best played game of the season. We came out with focus and intensity,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Scoring early gave us some confidence and we didn’t have any letdowns. We passed and moved the ball really well. ... Our defense played much better, as we weathered their attacks in the first half and didn’t have any letdowns in the second.”
CARROLL 5, WABASH 3
Carroll got a hat trick from Owen Duff and goals from Aidan Duff and Noah Falkenberg in a victory over visiting Wabash. Falkenberg and Ole Baaske each had an assist.
The Cougars finished the regular season 14-2.
NW 3, LOGAN 1
Matty Polk scored a brace for the Tigers to push his season total to 27 and Quentin Yeakel netted a goal as Northwestern finished the regular season 11-6. Kai Jackson, Polk and Yeakel each had assists.
WESTFIELD 4, KOKOMO 1
Gonzalo Marin scored the Kats’ lone goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
KOKOMO 2, MAC 0
The Kats beat the Braves to close the regular season with back-to-back wins.
Layla Brehm and Reagan Heflin scored the Kats’ goals. Maddie Carpenter recorded 13 saves for the clean sheet.
Kokomo coach Elizabeth Rayl noted performances from many players.
“[It] was 100% a team effort,” she said. “The energy on the bench was amazing, and it goes to show that every single girl has an important role on this team. We are celebrating this win because it is an example of our team growth both mentally and physically. These girls play selflessly, give it their all and play for each other.”
MCCUTCHEON 4, WESTERN 0
Western ‘keeper Kyndal Mellady had six saves.
