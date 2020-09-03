Eastern’s Emma Sandlin sets the ball for an attack during the Comets’ 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Sheridan on Thursday night. Sandlin finished with 41 assists.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, Sept. 4
Eastern volley remains perfect in HHC
Tribune sports staff
Eastern’s volleyball team beat Sheridan 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match Thursday night at Greentown.
Loralei Evans led the Comets’ attack with 25 kills. Kate Harrison had seven kills and Neely McKnight had six. Emma Sandlin set up the hitters and finished with 41 assists. Sandlin served 15 points and Harrison served nine.
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Loralei Evans goes for a kill.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Emma Sandlin sets the ball for an attack during the Comets' 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Sheridan on Thursday night. Sandlin finished with 41 assists.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Jaeleigh Secrease goes for a kill.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Neely McKnight tips the ball over the net.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Emma Sandlin sets the ball with Loralei Evans standing by.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Jaeleigh Secrease puts up a block to Sheridan's Taylor Bates.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Loralei Evans puts the block on Sheridan's Taylor Bates.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Emma Sandlin sets the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Jaeleigh Secrease puts up a kill.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Arianna Turner makes a dig.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Kate Harrison goes for a kill.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Loralei Evans goes for the kill.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Emma Sandlin sets the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Kate Harrison puts up a kill.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Loralei Evans puts up her hands to block a shot from Sheridan's Jacquellynne Bates.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Eastern's Emma Sandlin sets the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-3-20 Eastern vs Sheridan volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Defensively, Evans had 13 serve receptions and nine digs, Sandlin had 11 digs, Jenna Odle had nine digs and Harrison had eight digs.
Eastern improved to 3-0 in the HHC in its quest for a repeat conference title.
KOKOMO 3, MARION 0
The VolleyKats took care of the rival Giants in three (25-21, 25-21, 25-17) at Bill Green Arena to push their season record to 4-1.
Correll Heath recorded 36 assists with Malori Nichols flooring a dozen kills, Abby Hansen putting down seven kills and Jada-Claire Broomfield flooring six. Defensively, Nichols and Broomfield had 20 digs apiece.
“We struggled to find our momentum and string points together,” Kokomo coach Becca Brandes said. “We’ll be back on it Tuesday [against Northwestern].”
PIONEER 3, NW 1
Class A No. 6-ranked Pioneer edged visiting Northwestern 25-23 in the fourth set to take a 3-1 win. The Panthers won the first two sets (25-20, 25-13) and the Tigers won the third (25-18).
Mckenna Layden led Northwestern’s attack with 22 kills. Leah Carter had 12 kills. Jaci Elson distributed 27 assists. Tori Clossen and Kenzie Rogers served seven points apiece and Layden and Morgan Walker had five points apiece.
Defensively, Carter stuffed six blocks and Layden stuffed four. Clossen had 11 digs, Rogers had 10 and Layden and Walker had nine apiece.
TIPP. VALLEY 3, MAC 1
Tied a set apiece, Tippecanoe Valley prevailed 28-26 in the pivotal third set to take momentum and went on to win the Three Rivers Conference matchup in four. Maconaquah won the first set 25-13, but the Vikings followed with 25-20, 28-26, 25-12 sets.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 6, FRANKFORT 2
Northwestern hit Frankfort with a balanced attack as six different players scored a goal apiece in the Tigers’ 6-2 road win.
Alivia Leeman, Joan Easter, Becca Lagoni, Hope Braun, Ashlyn Johnson and Lexi Hale all scored. Emma O’Dell, Hope Braun and Ellie Boyer had assists and Kaitlyn Lagoni had five saves.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 4, T. VALLEY 3, OT
Tippecanoe Valley built leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but Maconaquah battled back for the road win.
Richie Leary scored Mac’s first goal and Zach Sparks scored the next two to knot the score at 3-all. In the first half of the OT session, Valley fouled Sparks in the box. Bryant Teegardin smashed home the PK home to take the lead and the Braves went on for the win.
The Braves improved to 2-1.
H. HEIGHTS 4, KOKOMO 0
Kokomo allowed a goal in the opening 15 seconds before settling in. Hamilton Heights took the 1-0 lead into halftime and kept the Kats at arm’s length the rest of the way as the Huskies pulled away in the second half.
“It was a physical game,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Going into halftime, it was a pretty even game. A few poor defensive errors [by the Kats], it became 2-0 and then 3-0 with less than 20 minutes left in the game. From there, the game kind of got away from us, but the boys played hard.”
Joey McConnell had 11 saves in goal for the 0-4 Kats.
FRANKFORT 8, EASTERN 1
Elijah Shafer scored the Comets’ lone goal and ‘keeper Kyle McCreary had 14 saves.
“We continue to improve,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We are starting to find open players and move the ball well. We are still growing, but I was very pleased with the way we played [Thursday]. It was senior night and I think they represented themselves very well. The score doesn’t represent the improvement I’ve seen with the team.”
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 162, KOKOMO INC.
The Blue Devils showed nice balance in the match at Tipton Municipal. Lucy Quigley led the squad and was the medalist with an even-par 35, Emma Crawford and Lacie Logan backed her with 40s and Amaya Stowers had a 47.
“Really good team round,” coach Jason Bales said. “The wind was a challenge, but we played well. Good to see us continue to improve and go forward as we get close to conference and [sectional].”
For Kokomo, Elizabeth Lytle shot a 43 and Kamryn Hahn had a 63.
NW 184, EASTERN 209
The Tigers topped the Comets in a Howard County clash at Green Acres G.C.
Northwestern had balance with medalist Audrey Koetter shooting a 42, Jocelyn Smith backing her with a 45, Mollie Habig following with a 47 and Audrey Leicht shooting a 50.
“I’m pretty excited,” coach Kurt Koetter said. “Jocelyn Smith had her best round of the season so proud of her for that.”
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 48. Alexa Maurer (50), Marra Shook (54) and Kiersten Helton (57) followed for the Comets.
PERU 223, TAYLOR INC.
Peru’s Libby Rogers carded a 45 to take individual honors in the match at Rock Hollow G.C.
The Bengal Tigers also counted Kara Baker’s 54, Layla Holland’s 60 and Ali Wilhelm’s 64.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 4, H. HEIGHTS 1
Northwestern beat visiting Hamilton Heights 4-1 in a match that saw four different points go three sets.
No. 1 singles player Cole Wise put the Tigers on the board with a 6-3, 6-0 win. From there, the Tigers (7-5) had to go three sets for their other points. Adam Morrow prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Addison Horner and Caden Gaier took a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles and Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney fashioned a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
“This was a good win for us on a windy night,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We received some news late in the day that [normal No. 1 doubles player] Will Lovelace would not be with us [Thursday]. We had some guys step and and play well with him out. Austin Robinson played well at 3 singles for us and went three sets himself but fell short.
“Give credit to Heights, they fought at every position and we knew they would. I am proud of the response from our guys in the third sets. It’s easy to quit in those situations and [the Tigers] refused to do that.”
