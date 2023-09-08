Kokomo No. 1 singles player Caleb Taflinger returns a shot during his 6-1, 6-2 victory in the Kats’ match against Logansport on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Kats beat the Berries 4-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kats handle Berries
Prep roundup for Friday, Sept. 8
Peru, Western, Carroll also pick up tennis victories
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s boys tennis team beat visiting Logansport 4-1 Thursday in a North Central Conference clash between teams that are ranked in District 3.
The Wildkats swept the doubles points to take control of the match. Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 and Ari Leger and Harry Blake won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Also for the Kats, Caleb Taflinger won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Mitch McClelland won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Andrew Guerre dropped a three-setter at No. 2 singles.
Kokomo's Caleb Taflinger playing #1 tennis against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Dylan Pearson playing #1 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Andrew Guerre playing #2 tennis against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Micah Taflinger playing #1 doubles tennis with Easton Douglas against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Cooper Smith playing #2 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mitch McClelland playing #3 tennis against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Conner Penz playing #3 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Easton Douglas playing #1 doubles tennis with Micah Taflinger against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Micah Taflinger playing #1 doubles tennis with Easton Douglas against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Easton Douglas playing #1 doubles tennis with Micah Taflinger against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Caleb Taflinger playing #1 tennis against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo No. 1 singles player Caleb Taflinger returns a shot during his 6-1, 6-2 victory in the Kats’ match against Logansport on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Kats beat the Berries 4-1.
Kokomo's Caleb Taflinger playing #1 tennis against Logansport on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Dylan Pearson playing #1 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Conner Penz playing #3 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Cooper Smith playing #2 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Cooper Smith playing #2 tennis against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Aryan Patel playing #1 doubles tennis with Max Kitchell against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Max Kitchell playing #1 doubles tennis with Aryan Patel against Kokomo on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Logansport #2 doubles tennis on September 7, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tennis: Kokomo vs Logansport
“This was a great team win for us,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Last year we lost both doubles matches versus Logan and [Thursday] we won both. Our doubles guys are really playing strong tennis. Mitch had a really hard-fought three-setter versus a senior and came out on top. Andrew lost a tough one in three and Caleb cruised past his guy.
“We started off great by winning the first set in all five matches. Give Logan credit — they adjusted, mixed it up and kept fighting. Thankfully, we countered in four of the matches to get a good team win.”
In District 3, the Kats (7-3) are ranked No. 4 and the Berries are No. 7.
PERU 4, NW 1
District 3 No. 6-ranked Peru defeated visiting Northwestern for its 10th win of the season.
The Bengal Tigers (10-1) swept the doubles points with Jackson Boswell and Jackson Rogers winning 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 and Jadin Pallante and Lucas Musser prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 12-10 at No. 2.
Peru picked up singles points from No. 1 player Ian Potts (6-4, 6-1) and No. 3 player Jacob Boswell (6-1, 6-1).
For the Purple Tigers (8-3), Ian Woods rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 win at No. 2 singles.
“Peru is a good team and especially at their place. I thought our boys battled,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said, noting the No. 2 doubles team of Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko as an example. “I was really proud of their fight.”
Likewise, Ian Woods showed fight in his three-set win.
“Ian played a really smart match against a kid with only one loss on the season. The first set he tried to go for too much again and then backed it off and relied on long rallies and waited for opportunities,” Matt Woods said.
WESTERN 5, DELPHI 0
The District 3 No. 8-ranked Panthers beat the Oracles 5-0 for a happy senior night.
Western’s winners included four seniors — singles players Miles Bowley and Jonah Raab and the doubles team of Evan Butcher and James Paden.
Also for the Panthers (12-1), Brady Thompson won in singles and the team of Evan Trauring and Aidan Mawbey won in doubles.
CARROLL 4, RENSSELAER 1
Sam Ellis, Rylan Meador and Tom McDonald swept the singles points to help the Cougars beat the Bombers.
Carroll’s other point came from the doubles team of Jaden Denny and Bryce Bowman.
GIRLS GOLF
EASTERN 188, CL. PRAIRIE 212
Eastern’s Cora Bartrum and Jenna Bartrum finished as co-medalists after shooting 45s in the match at Deer Track G.C. in Frankfort
Sophie Kretz and Kaitlynne DeGraaff shot 49s to round out the Comets’ score, which is one of the best scores of the season.
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, CASS 0
The VolleyKats beat the Kings 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 for their fourth straight win.
Abby Hansen and Regan McClain led Kokomo’s attack — Hansen slammed 11 kills and McClain floored 10. Torre Willis dished 32 assists.
Also for Kokomo (7-5), Dani Tate led the defensive effort with 13 digs. Tia Williams had eight digs and Taylor Reed had seven.
For Cass (5-6), Maci Garland recorded seven kills and 13 digs, Abbey Hileman also had seven kills and Maryn Zeck had eight assists and 10 digs.
HEIGHTS 3, WESTERN 0
Hamilton Heights handled Western 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-11) in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup.
Lacy Rathbun led Western (11-3 overall) with eight kills and 20 digs. Caitlin Sylvester, Rhiana Bowman and Kenna Smith added three kills apiece, Kayleigh Turner had 18 assists and 15 digs and Reyce Gibson contributed 17 digs.
“[Thursday] was rough for us, we couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively. We made some great defensive plays, but couldn’t put the ball away,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western returns to Hamilton County on Saturday to play in Noblesville’s invitational.
EASTERN 3, TC 0
The Comets beat the Trojans 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
The Comets are 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the HHC.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 2, MAC 1
Makenna Brooks scored two goals, Grace VanBibber assisted on both goals and the Comets beat the visiting Braves.
Eastern ‘keeper Ruby Sheets recorded seven saves and Kate Hubbard sparked the defense from the midfield.
NW 2, TIPTON 2
The Hoosier Conference teams battled to a draw in the match at Tipton.
Morgan Kistler scored both of Northwestern’s goals. Bethany Loveless assisted on both. Sofia Carter and Kaiya Money scored Tipton’s goals.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 10, TAYLOR 1
Eli Falkenberg scored a hat trick, Ashton Hollinger and Joan Pujadas Pallicer added braces and the Cougars rolled past the Titans in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Taylor.
Also for Carroll (6-2, 3-0 HHC), Joshua Radcliff, Owen Wise and Grayson Miller had one goal apiece, Falkenberg and Wise had two assists apiece, Riley Duff, Cohen Miller and Isaiah Jones had one assist apiece and Cohen Miller had two saves in goal.
Ryan Fleek scored Taylor’s goal and Angelo Anders had seven saves in goal.
“We were down a couple goals about four minutes into the game and that kind of set the tone for the night,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said.
OAK HILL 6, EASTERN 0
The visiting Golden Eagles scored three goals in each half to win going away.
“They were able to main possession, find space, and score on set pieces,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We have to do a better job of playing from the start so we aren’t playing catch up. But, we’re coming together as a team and building on the positives.”
Eastern ‘keeper Lincoln Mentis had seven saves in the loss.
