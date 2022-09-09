Taylor’s boys tennis team beat Eastern 3-2 Thursday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match on Dave Wise Courts.
Three of the five points went three sets. That included No. 1 singles where Taylor’s Micah Irwin prevailed 6-7, 7-5, 6-1 to give the Titans the decisive third point.
Also for Taylor, Easton Douglas took a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles and Kaiden Blane and Kien Sullivan were 6-1, 6-4 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“Huge conference win,” Taylor coach Conner Leicht said. “I am very happy with the steps we are taking everyday.”
For the Comets, Levi Lapp took a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles and Jase Cloum and Sam Torivo won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
KOKOMO 3, LOGAN 2
The Kats swept the singles points to beat the Berries in a North Central Conference match at Logansport. Caleb Taflinger won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, Andrew Guerre won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Kyan Gamble won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
The Berries won three-setters at both doubles points.
“It was nice to get our first conference win this year, but we were really close to winning all five points. Doubles is getting better, but still lots of room for improvement. They have been practicing great and I know we can get better the next three weeks. We just need some minor adjustments and focus on the little things to turn these three-set losses into wins,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said.
“Our three singles guys played great,” he added. “All three controlled the entire match and dictated the kind of tennis they wanted to play.”
CASS 5, T. VALLEY 0
The Kings swept the visiting Vikings. Ethan Johnson was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles, Jensen Burrous was a 6-4, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles and Nolan Hines took a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Noah Preston and Bryon Hurst prevailed 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-0), 6-2. And the No. 2 doubles team of Bryce Rudd and Jack Miller won 6-0, 6-2.
“After a tough loss [Wednesday] night on the road [to Northwestern], the guys came back home and took a strong 5-0 win against Tippy Valley,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said. “Everyone played well with the No. 1 doubles facing a strong Tippy Valley team. After a 2 1/2-hour match, three sets and a lot of hard work, they were able to walk off the court with a win.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, MAC 0
In a match between Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional teams, Northwestern breezed past Maconaquah 25-10, 25-22, 25-8 on the Braves’ floor.
McKenna Layden had an impressive double-double of 19 kills and 10 assists to fuel the Tigers’ offense. Kendal Ziems floored seven kills, Lexi Closson dished 25 assists and served 13 points (four aces). Anna Bishir had 12 points and Ella Barnett had 11.
Defensively, Layden stuffed four blocks and recorded 12 digs and Tori Closson and Barnett had 13 digs apiece.
EASTERN 3, TC 2
Tri-Central jumped to a 2-0 lead (26-24, 25-18), but Eastern roared back to win the next three sets (25-21, 25-21, 15-6) for a 3-2 win in HHC play.
Jenna Odle led the Comets’ attack with 18 kills and Shelby Rice backed her with 15 kills. Kenzie Degraff and Adalyn Downing led the Comets’ serving with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Defensively, Katie Hendricks had 30 digs and 25 serve receptions, Audra Flanary had 23 digs and 23 serve receptions and Odle had six block kills.
“I was really proud of how the girls pulled together and played as a team. They showed a lot of heart. Tri-Central had a big home crowd, but the girls were able to focus on our side of the court and play some great volleyball. It was fun to watch,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
HEIGHTS 3, WESTERN 1
After the teams split the first two sets, Hamilton Heights went on for the win in a Hoosier Conference East Division match at Western. The final scoreline was: 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17.
Lacy Rathbun led Panthers with an all-action line of 17 kills, 17 digs and 17 service points. Kenzie Broman floored 10 kills and stuffed nine blocks. Kayleigh Turner and Kieli Fogg combined for 32 assists and Linsay Guge had 27 digs.
“We did a lot of great things at different times. We couldn’t string them together when we needed to,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
KOKOMO 3, CASS 0
Kokomo topped Cass 25-19, 25-15, 25-12.
Mia Federspill led the Kats with 11 kills and Abby Hansen floored nine kills. Torre Willis had 28 assists. Kinley Martin led Kokomo’s defense with 11 digs followed by Abby Hansen with 10 and Taylor Reed with eight.
For the Kings, Maci Garland led the attack with seven kills and Elly Logan added five. Dixie Wagoner had 10 digs and Nia Maroney five. Haley Miller dished 11 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
KOKOMO 211, EASTERN 212
Led by medalist Lizzy Lytle’s 40, the Kats edged the Comets by a stoke on the Kokomo Country Club’s par-35 back nine.
Also for Kokomo, which was playing its last nine-hole match, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy shot 53, Kamryn Hahn shot 60 and Lizzie Hunter shot 64. Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 51.
Next up for the Kats is the North Central Conference tournament on Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon. After that, the Western Sectional is next Friday at Chippendale G.C.
WESTERN 4, NW 0
To break up the schedule of tournament and dual action prior to Saturday’s Hoosier Conference meet, the Panthers and Tigers squared off in a match play meeting at Chippendale with four points contested.
At No. 1, Western’s Elizabeth Mercer topped Northwestern’s Jocelyn Smith 3 and 2. At No. 2, Ava Williamson beat Berkley Wray 2 up. At No. 3, Natalie Nutt edged Maranda Padfield 1 up. And at No. 4, Gracie Burns got past Mia Shoaff 1 up.
“It was fun, we had a real nice evening,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “It was fun to play match play. The girls sort of like it.”
BOYS SOCCER
HC TOURNAMENT
A late goal from Matty Polk sent Northwestern past Hamilton Heights 2-1 in the semifinal round of the Hoosier Conference tournament and into Saturday’s championship game. The Purple Tigers will face Class 2A No. 1 West Lafayette at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern.
Polk scored the decider on a free kick with three minutes left in the game. He also scored the Tigers’ first goal off a feed from Kai Jackson.
• West Lafayette topped Western 5-1 in the other semifinal. The Panthers (5-4-1) will face Hamilton Heights in Saturday’s third-place game.
MAC 9, DELPHI 0
Jackson Jones and Bennett Isenburg each struck twice to lead the unbeaten Braves to a comfortable victory. Isaac Lorenz, Corey Nord, Bauer Maple, Evan Oglesby and Kyler Hanson each had a goal. Zach Sparks had a pair of assists and Alex Hick, Maple and Lorenz one each.
The Braves improved to 8-0 on the season and notched their sixth shutout. They’ve outscored their opponents 41-3 on the season.
CARROLL 10, TAYLOR 0
Noah Falkenberg scored two goals and dished four assists to highlight Class A No. 5-ranked Carroll’s 10-0 victory over visiting Taylor in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Also for the Cougars (9-0, 4-0 HHC), Owen Duff and Ole Baaske scored two goals apiece and Eli Falkenberg, Aidan Duff, Ethan Radcliff and Aydrial Taylor scored a goal each. Eli Falkenberg, Aidan Duff, Owen Wise, Jace Hollinger and Landon Brovont had an assist each.
The Cougars have won 20 straight HHC matches.
Andelo Anders had 13 saves for the Titans, Jeremy Marner had two saves and Marshall Chasteen had a non-goalie save.
“Give credit to Carroll, they are a very, very good soccer team,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “I told my guys that they are a team we should strive to be like. They do all of those little things that we talk about as a team very well.”
OAK HILL 7, EASTERN 0
Eastern trailed only 2-0 at halftime, but visiting Oak Hill scored five goals in the second half to win going away.
Eastern credited goalkeeper Isaac Horner with 26 saves.
“Oak Hill was able to maintain possession and finish set pieces, but I thought we played much better than we did on Tuesday at Taylor. We corrected a lot of the errors from Tuesday and were more focused [Thursday],” Eastern coach Todd Stout said.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 2, MAC 1
Jadelyn Seacrease’s late goal lifted the Comets to the road win.
“The game was tied until the last 34 seconds when Jadelyn Seacrease hit the net to push the Comets ahead,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.
Lydia Hertzog scored the Comets’ other goal. Claire Hapner and Grace VanBibber had an assist each and Ruby Sheets recorded three saves in goal.
Brian Hertzog credited “Brooklyn Brooks and Lydia Hertzog for their outstanding job creating scoring opportunities.”
NW 5, TIPTON 0
Lexi Hale bagged a pair of goals and had an assist to lead the Class 2A No. 16 Purple Tigers over the Blue Devils. Northwestern improved to 7-1-1.
Becca Lagnoi, Morgan Kistler and Emily Keeney each hit the net. Keeney, Avery Rooze, Hale, Bethany Loveless and Lagoni had assists.
HEIGHTS 10, KOKOMO 0
Kokomo goalie Maddie Carpenter was busy, notching 10 saves. The Wildkats fell to 0-7.
“The Huskies fielded a strong squad that moved the ball through the midfield and challenged our defense for the entire game,” Kokomo coach Elizabeth Rayl said.
