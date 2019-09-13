The girls golf season is quickly winding down. Conference tournaments are Saturday and Monday and the Western Sectional is a week from today at Chippendale G.C.
Western and Northwestern look like possible contenders in the Hoosier Conference and the sectional. They had a tune-up match Thursday at Chippendale with the Panthers topping the Tigers 172-183. Marion also played, but did not have enough players for a team score.
Led by co-medalist Mady Smith’s 5-over 41, Western bunched its scores together. Ella Williamson (42), Ava Williamson (44) and Kylee Duncan (45) followed for the Panthers.
“We did OK,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “No one shot super, but we kept our scores together. Ava is a freshman and she’s come a long way. Forty-four is a pretty good score for her.”
For Northwestern, Audrey Koetter was co-medalist with a 41, and the Tigers also counted Molly Habig’s 43, Kristin Piel’s 48 and Makenzee Westbrook’s 51.
“Northwestern is making strides,” Hoppes said.
The Hoosier Conference tournament is Saturday at Tippecanoe C.C. in Monticello. Hoppes sees Tipton along with his squad and Northwestern as the top teams.
NOBLESVILLE 167, KOKOMO 173
No. 10-ranked Noblesville edged Kokomo by six shots at the Kokomo C.C.
Kokomo ace Kiah Parrott continued her outstanding season with a 2-under 34. She was medalist.
Also for the Kats (9-3 in nine-hole matches), Emily Fuller had a career-low 45, Molly Mavrick had a 46 and Haley Salinas had their fourth score with a 48.
Parrott, Fuller and Salinas are the team’s seniors.
“What a senior night,” coach Andy Carpenter said. “To have Kiah go out with another under-par score and to have Emily have a career-low score. It was awesome to see them finish strong.”
Kokomo plays in the North Central Conference tournament Monday at Pebble Brook G.C.
EASTERN 234, CL. PRAIRIE 237
The Comets topped the Gophers on the back nine at Deer Track G.C.
Gwyn Zirkle led the Comets with a 54. Marra Shook (58), Alexa Maurer (59) and Macie Davison (63) followed. Clinton Prairie’s Emma Price was medalist with a 51.
Both teams will play in the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 10, TIPTON 0
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Western rolled past Tipton in the quarterfinal round of the Hoosier Conference tournament. The game was at West Lafayette.
Brandon Cochran, Payton Irwin, Ray Weigt and John Maher scored two goals apiece for the Panthers, who are the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Noah Stranahan and Lucas Pitzer also scored, Nolan Kessler had two assists and Nate Tuchscherer and Stranahan had one assist each.
The Panthers’ defense did not allow a shot on goal.
“It was a good night for the boys,” Western coach Mike Roe said, noting the balanced scoring as a highlight. “It’s always nice to get out of the gate in the conference. This is really the first year I feel like we’re competitive enough to win the conference so I’m looking forward to Saturday to see how we do.”
Western (8-0) plays TBD in the 9 a.m. semifinal. The championship is later Saturday.
Roe tipped his hat to Tipton, which played with only 10 players. He said they have shown good fight this season while playing down one or two players down — including a 1-0 victory over Benton Central in the tourney’s opening round.
HSE 6, KOKOMO 0
Class 3A No. 8-ranked Hamilton Southeastern overpowered Kokomo, dropping the Kats to 2-5-1.
“They’re an excellent opponent,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “They’re worthy of their top-10 ranking and they’re a really solid team.”
Kat goalkeeper Joey McConnell had 10 saves, including a PK save.
CARROLL 9, TAYLOR 0
Hayden Clark scored three goals and dished an assist to lead the Cougars to the road win in HHC play.
Also for Carroll (6-3, 3-1 HHC), Owen Duff had two goals and Aaron Atkisson, Fabian Moll, Kaleb Meek and Ethan Duff had one goal apiece. Payton Stankard had two assists and Moll had one. Tyler Ayres had two saves in one half of work in goal.
For Taylor, Truman Howerton had 13 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRI-CENTRAL 2, TAYLOR 0
Lily Stogdill scored both goals in Tri-Central’s victory, which moved the Trojans to 3-0 in the HHC and 5-3 overall.
Brittany Temple and Peighton Oliver assisted on Stogdill’s goals and TC keeper Kaylee Beard had 11 saves.
“A really nice win against one of our rivals,” TC coach David Mast said. “It was pretty evenly matched teams. Kaylee Beard in goal had a fantastic game. A couple games ago, two of those [saves] would have been goals. Her play has improved dramatically.
“Cassidy Colbert, who plays kind of a defensive-mid role, was almost like a wall in the middle of the field at the end when we were getting tired. She was determined we were not going to lose.”
The Trojans have one conference game remaining.
TIPTON 3, NW 2
Bailey Caylor scored two goals to lead Tipton to a 2-1 halftime lead. After Northwestern drew even in the second half, the Blue Devils’ Ella Wolfe scored the game-winner with approximately 8:00 remaining.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, MAC 1
Northwestern bettered Maconaquah in four (25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19) in a matchup of possible Sectional 24 opponents.
Madison Layden smacked 33 kills to lead the Tigers’ attack. Klair Merrell (13 kills), Leah Carter (11) and McKenna Layden (seven) also had good swings and Kendal Rooze made the offense go with 32 assists. Rooze served 13 points and Madison Layden and Merrell both had 11 points.
Defensively for the Tigers (14-2), Madison Layden had 23 digs and two blocks, Lexy Robinson had 18 digs, Rooze had 11 digs and McKenna Layden and Emma Byrum had 10 digs each. Carter had three blocks.
For Maconaquah, Emily Bowyer led the charge with 19 kills, 19 digs and 19 serve receptions, Averi Miller had 34 assists, Rafaela Rietz had nine kills and 21 digs and Aubree Dedaker had 23 receptions and 13 digs.
WESTERN 3, H. HEIGHTS 2
Western trailed by a set on two different occasions and had to survive a tense fourth set before winning in five (19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12) at Hamilton Heights.
Hilary Merica sparked the Panthers with 20 kills and 22 digs. Sadie Harding served 30 points and dished 37 assists. Halle Rezo had 24 digs. And Haley Scott was strong at the net.
“This team did not give up. They battled to the end and are coming home with a victory. It was a total team effort,” coach Jessica Oliver said.
EASTERN 3, TC 0
Eastern beat Tri-Central in three (25-14, 25-8, 25-14) to improve to 4-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 11-5 overall.
McKenzie Cooper (16 kills) and Loralei Evans (13 kills) led the Comets’ attack. Emma Sandlin ran the offense and finished with 30 assists. Grace Kuhlman served 20 points (five aces). Kaylee Weeks had four aces and Evans had three.
Defensively, Evans stuffed four blocks, Kuhlman had 20 digs and 17 serve receptions and Sandlin had nine digs.
CARROLL 3, SHERIDAN 0
The Cougars breezed past the Blackhawks in three (25-18, 25-9, 25-17) to improve to 5-0 in the HHC and 14-2 overall.
KOKOMO 3, CASS 2
Down 14-9 in the decisive fifth set, the VolleyKats staved off several match points and rallied to win the set 19-17. The full match score was 16-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-13, 19-17.
“We were fairly inconsistent. We had a poor first set, came back and had 17 kills and no hitting errors in the second set,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “I really liked the way we battled. We struggled to get into rhythm. And then at the end, we were down 14-9 and we were faced with four match points, but we were able to make winning plays at the end instead of playing scared. I was really proud of that.”
Correll Heath distributed 47 assists to fuel Kokomo’s offense. Malori Nichols floored 17 kills, Jada Moore had 12 and Mae Brandon had 11.
Defensively for the Kats (3-8), Nichols stuffed six blocks, Jada-Claire Broomfield had 51 digs and Asijah Miller had 21 digs.
Taylor Rodabaugh had 19 kills, 19 digs and four aces for the Kings (3-13). Jacey Grimm floored 10 kills. Paxtyn Hicks collected 40 assists and 12 digs. Madi Rodabaugh led the defense with 34 digs.
“All around great effort by the entire team,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We played great, served tough, passed well, hit aggressive. Kokomo was a great, scrappy team. We were up 14-8 and couldn’t finish. Kokomo had a couple of great, earned points and we got timid and played timid.”
PERU 3, TAYLOR 0
Courtlynn Crowe smacked 11 kills to lead the Bengal Tigers’ sweep of the Titans (25-23, 25-15, 25-9).
Cate Wolfe sparked Peru with 30 assists and 18 service points (five aces). Sam Zak and Annika Malone added five kills apiece.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 4, LOGAN 1
Kokomo handled visiting Logansport to improve to 1-2 in the North Central Conference’s West Division and 7-4 overall.
The Wildkats swept the singles points with Jon Callane winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Pablo Ketterer winning 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 and Jackson Richards winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
The fourth point came at No. 2 doubles where Nathanael Elkin and Taylor Duncan prevailed by the unusual score of 6-0, 1-6, 6-0.
“I think in all of the matches, we had moments of high-level play,” coach Shawn Flanary said. “Maybe consistency was a little bit of an issue in some of our matches. I’m not sure how we win two 6-0 sets, but somehow we manage to lose a set, but we did at 2 doubles. It was maybe a mental lapse in the second set, but we were able to refocus in the third.
“Our singles guys are scrappy and they fought. They kept a lot of balls in play. Our guys persevered and kept their focus and got it done.”
The Berries’ point came at No. 1 doubles in a tight three-setter — 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-6.
EASTERN 5, TAYLOR 0
No. 1 singles player Matt Harrison, No. 2 singles player Josh Rush and the No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Hartman and Sam Salkie posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Comets’ victory in HHC play.
Also for Eastern (1-1 HHC), Nolan Lapp defeated Taylor’s Nathan Keene 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 at No. 3 singles and Lukas Darling and Zhayne Kelly defeated Taylor’s Evan Fleek and Jill Patel 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
“[It] was miserably hot on the courts, but all the guys went out there and did their job,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “Taylor has shown improvement over last season, so I told my guys to expect a different team from what they saw last year. ... It’s been a long week for them with homecoming activities and three matches, but we’re happy to finish 2-1 on the week.”
WESTERN 5, TIPTON 0
The Panthers (11-5) did not drop a set against the Blue Devils.
In the singles matches, Palmer Harrell was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 1, Matt Tuchscherer was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Mitchell Dean took a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 3.
In the doubles matches, Clayton Shanks and Jacob Jansen dropped just one game at No. 1 and Arie Lowe and Dylan Collins were 6-1, 6-3 winners at No. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.