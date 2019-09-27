Eastern’s boys soccer team beat Sheridan 2-0 Thursday at Greentown to remain undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
After a scoreless first half, Lance VanMatre scored twice in the second half. Seth Lamb assisted on the first goal.
“It was a great game,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said. “Sheridan’s strategy the last few years has been to park the bus in front of the goal [with] 10 guys in the box, which makes it hard to poke one in. They also have a really good keeper. The boys stayed composed the first half of the first half, then they started getting frustrated.”
In the second half, the Comets went away from passing the ball around the midfield in favor of a more aggressive offensive approach.
“We got a good ball out wide to Seth Lamb, Seth crossed it in and Lance went in and headed it in. That goal was really all we needed,” John VanMatre said. “Time and again, we kept shooting. Finally, Lance squeaked one in from the outside [for a 2-0 lead]. He rolled it through traffic and one of our players in the box jumped over it and it went right on in. The keeper never saw it.”
Eastern keeper Kyle McCreary finished with three saves.
The Comets (5-6-1 overall) have conference games remaining against Taylor and Tri-Central in their pursuit of a repeat HHC championship.
WESTERN 5, HEIGHTS 1
John Maher and Ray Weigt scored two goals apiece to lead Class 2A No. 8-ranked Western past visiting Hamilton Heights.
Payton Irwin also scored for Western, which moved to 14-0. Nate Tuchscherer had two assists, Nolan Kessler and Lucas Pitzer had an assist apiece and keeper Adam Barber had four saves.
“I thought the boys played well,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “Hamilton Heights is typically a pretty talented team. They came in and played pretty physical and I thought we responded well to that and played around that. I thought the boys possessed the ball and possessed it with a good purpose in order to try to counter-attack quickly.
“I do think we maybe played too relaxed in some instances, but it was a nice senior night for the seniors and a good, solid win for us.”
NW 6, TRI-CENTRAL 0
Nathan Bennett scored two goals in Northwestern’s road win.
Also for the Tigers, Drew Bowser had a goal and two assists, Patrick Bath and Ethan Collins had a goal and an assist apiece and Ky Berry also scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
TAYLOR 1, WABASH 0
Alison Pemberton scored on Fallon Shane’s assist for the match’s lone goal as Taylor won on the road.
Taylor keeper Mady Delgado recorded 16 saves for the clean sheet.
“It was their senior night, which unfortunately for us we get about four of them a year. It’s always tough because [the opponent] comes out so emotional and so charged,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “But we played well. It was a good team win.”
Taylor improved to 6-6-2.
“We’re starting to play better,” Mike Shane added. “We were in a slump not too long ago. I think we peaked [earlier in the season] and then we had a bunch of injuries and other things going on. We’re still not 100 percent, but we’re getting closer. We’re slowly starting to fight our way back out of the slump.”
WESTERN 4, NW 1
Sophie Weigt scored three goals and dished an assist to lead the Panthers past the Tigers in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s quarterfinal round. The match was at West Lafayette.
In the process, Weigt took sole possession of the Panthers’ career scoring record. She has 112 goals.
Also for Western (11-1-1), Samantha Garber scored a goal, Audrey Rassel and Liza Szerdy had assists and keeper Mady Beechy had six saves.
“I know last week, we struggled in the first half,” Western coach Abby Workman said, referring to the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over the Tigers. That match was scoreless at half. “I think [Thursday], we kind of flipped the switch. We came out really fired up in the first half and I think we scored in the second minute. The second goal didn’t come for awhile, but we were passing and moving. We worked all week on making sure we weren’t giving up turnovers on bad passing and bad touches.
“I’d say this was our best game so far and I’m hoping we can top ourselves on Saturday.”
Western advances to face Hamilton Heights in the opening semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the 5 p.m. championship.
BLACKFORD 3, EASTERN 0
The Comets dropped to 2-9 with the road loss. Eastern keeper Cecilia Roswog had four saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
EASTERN 3, CARROLL 2
Eastern used a singles sweep to beat Carroll 3-2 in an HHC match at Greentown.
Matt Harrison was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles. Josh Rush was a 6-3, 6-0 winner at No. 2. And Nolan Lapp prevailed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
“It was a great night for our singles guys. They pulled through,” Eastern assistant coach Pat Rice said. “Nolan was the deciding point. His opponent started to come back on him a little bit and I thought Nolan did a good job of keeping focused.
“I thought our doubles guys played well as well.”
The Comets improved to 5-10 overall and 2-2 in HHC matches.
PERU 5, WESTERN 0
The Bengal Tigers handled the Panthers on Western’s courts.
Peru singles players Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan all won in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn also won in straight sets.
“Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker did a Houdini and escaped with a third-set tiebreaker victory after forcing a come-from-behind tiebreak for the second set,” Peru coach Mike Saine said of his No. 2 doubles team.
LOGAN 3, MAC 2
The Braves’ points came at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. Cole Borden was a 6-1, 6-0 winner and Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays teamed for a 6-2, 6-0 win.
The Berries prevailed in a three-setter at No. 1 doubles for the decisive point.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, TIPTON 0
Northwestern capped a perfect run through the Hoosier Conference’s East Division with a 3-0 victory over Tipton (25-22, 25-17, 25-14).
The Class 3A all-state duo of Madison Layden and Kendal Rooze led the Tigers’ charge to victory. Layden made plays all over the court and finished with 20 kills, 16 digs, 11 service points, seven assists and four blocks. Rooze recorded 28 assists, 11 digs and seven points.
Also for the Tigers (22-2 overall, 4-0 HC East), McKenna Layden had 10 kills and five points, Klair Merrell had seven kills, seven digs and five points and Lexy Robinson had 11 digs, six points and five kills.
“It’s always great to get wins in the conference,” coach Kathie Layden said. “The girls are playing well and were really able to keep Tipton guessing in the front row. Our hitters and setters are communicating more and that makes it difficult to defend.”
The Hoosier Conference tourney is Oct. 5.
EASTERN 3, TAYLOR 0
The Comets cruised past Taylor 25-9, 25-6, 25-9 to improve to 6-0 in the HHC and 16-7 overall.
Emma Sandlin dished 33 assists to fuel the Comets’ offense. In the process, she reached 1,000 career assists.
Also for Eastern, Loralei Evans floored 13 kills and served 17 points (three aces), Grace Kuhlman had 17 points (four aces), 10 serve receptions and 10 digs, McKenzie Cooper slammed 11 kills and Kate Harrison had six kills.
MAC 3, MANCHESTER 0
Maconaquah remained unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference following a sweep of visiting Manchester (25-8, 25-15, 25-15).
Emily Bowyer led the Braves’ attack with 10 kills. She also recorded 13 digs, eight serve receptions and five service points.
Also for the Braves, Averi Miller had 33 assists and 13 points, Lilly Maple had 32 digs, Rafaela Rietz had seven kills, 10 points, 12 digs and nine receptions and Aubree Dedaker had 10 points, 18 digs and nine receptions.
The Braves improved to 21-3 overall and 8-0 in the TRC. They close league play against Northfield next week.
CASS 3, PERU 1
Courtlynn Crowe led Peru with 14 kills and eight service points, Samantha Zak had 13 kills and nine solo blocks and Cate Wolfe provided 32 assists for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.