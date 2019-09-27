Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.