Northwestern’sMadyson Baxten, left, stops Western’s Maisey Harlow from advancing the ball during the teams’ match Thursday night at Northwestern. Western won 3-0 with three goals in the second half.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball player Lexy Robinson, shown in a match earlier this month, helped the Tigers sweep Twin Lakes in three Thursday night at Monticello.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Second-half surge powers Western
Tribune sports staff
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball player Lexy Robinson, shown in a match earlier this month, helped the Tigers sweep Twin Lakes in three Thursday night at Monticello.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s girls soccer team went into halftime of its game at Northwestern frustrated Thursday night. The Panthers wasted more than a handful of shots high or wide, hit a post with one effort, and didn’t put a single shot on frame despite getting looks at goal.
The Panthers regrouped at halftime and came out with more attention to detail in the second half and found the target. Western put three goals on the board to take a 3-0 victory over its Hoosier Conference rivals in the Panthers’ last game before conference tourney play next week.
Sophia Weigt and Ashlyn Markley going for the ball as Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kaitlyn Lagoni stops a shot by Western as Sophie Weigt runs into her as Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Emma O'Dell tries to stop Western's Lucy Weigt. Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Audrey Rassel takes the ball around the defense and shoots wide. Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Maddy Parr and Abigail Fouts cut off Rebecca Lagoni as she dribbles down field drawing a free kick for Northwestern as Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Madyson Baxter and Samantha Garber going for a head ball in the Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sophia Weigt and Ashlyn Markley going for the ball as Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kaitlyn Lagoni stops a shot by Western as Sophie Weigt runs into her as Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Emma O'Dell tries to stop Western's Lucy Weigt. Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Audrey Rassel takes the ball around the defense and shoots wide. Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Maddy Parr and Abigail Fouts cut off Rebecca Lagoni as she dribbles down field drawing a free kick for Northwestern as Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Madyson Baxter and Samantha Garber going for a head ball in the Western HS girls defeat Northwestern HS 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“[The Tigers] were playing aggressively, I don’t think we anticipated that, but we just weren’t,” Western coach Abby Workman said of her squad’s first half. “They were a lot better than they were last year, passing and moving-wise. They were more aggressive and better at passing, but overall we were letting them pass. We were standing there watching them pass and not getting the balls that we could have won.
“Second half we came out a lot more determined to make this game go our way and capitalized on the chances we got.”
Maddy Parr got the scoreboard rolling. After a Western corner kick, both squads fought for control of the ball in the NW penalty area and it bounced around before Parr latched on at the top of the area and lashed a shot to the right netting eight minutes after halftime.
A minute later Sami Garber scored on a 27-yard free kick from the left side to double Western’s lead. The Panthers finished the scoring in the 69th minute when right winger Audrey Rassel fed center forward Sophie Weigt at the top of the area. Weigt put a quick move on a defender to create some open air, then ripped a lefty shot for a goal. It was her 109th goal for the Panthers, tying former standout Ashley Lukes for the program’s career scoring record.
Western takes a 10-1-1 record into next week’s conference tourney. The Panthers are the tourney’s top seed and could face Northwestern next in a rematch of Thursday’s game. The Purple Tigers (3-7-1) face Twin Lakes to open tourney play, and that winner advances to meet Western.
“We know going into the conference we’re the No. 1 seed and we were trying to play like it, and we just didn’t,” Workman said. “That gives us something to work on this week. We’re going to try to get time in on a gym floor this week, playing fast and on a harder surface that’s like ice because that’s what the girls are saying, [Northwestern’s turf] is like playing on ice. And I’m like it does move fast.”
Western goalie Madlyn Beechy had six saves including one flying stop at full stretch of a shot by NW’s Ashlyn Johnson. Northwestern goalie Kaitlyn Lagoni had two saves and had to make another 12 plays to break up Western attacks before shots materialized, or to corral balls played into the box.
— Pedro Velazco
FAITH CH. 1, TC 0
Tri-Central dropped a 1-0 decision in the match at Faith Christian in Lafayette.
“We went into halftime 0-0 and I told the girls it would probably come to being a one-goal game. Unfortunately, they’re the ones who scored,” TC coach David Mast said. “They really clogged the middle. They’ve not been scored on a lot this year and a lot of times when they’re on defense, they’ll put five girls behind the ball. That forced us to go wide, which is something I’d like to do a little more of, and we had some nice shots.
“It was a nice game overall. I saw some nice passing,” Mast added, noting the play of Cassidy Colbert and Peighton Oliver as highlights.
Kaylee Beard had 11 saves for the Trojans, who dropped to 6-4.
ROSSVILLE 6, EASTERN 0
Eastern fell to 1-8 overall and 0-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the loss.
Comet keeper Cecilia Roswog had 18 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 8, ROSSVILLE 0
The Comets improved to 3-0 in the HHC with the road win.
Lance VanMatre scored four goals and Luke Swartzendruber, Evan Spell, Ethan Wilcox and Jared Smith scored one goal apiece. Also for the Comets (3-5-1 overall), VanMatre, Swartzendruber, Smith and Seth Lamb had an assist apiece and Kyle McCreary had three saves.
Eastern coach John VanMatre, who has dealt with a rash of player injuries all season, was happy to have his full complement of players for the first time.
“We started the game with all of our starters. It was awesome,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said. “We got to play for about 20 minutes and then one of our guys went down. Hopefully he’ll recover quickly. It was nice having the full squad back.
“It was good to get out this week and work on some things because I want them playing well as we head down the stretch. We have Western on Saturday so that will be a really big test for us. It will show us where we’re at.”
H. HEIGHTS 3, NW 2
Northwestern saw a 1-0 halftime lead slip away as Hamilton Heights scored three straight goals to take control in the match at Arcadia.
Nathan Bennett and Patrick Bath finished with a goal and an assist apiece for the Tigers. Vance Rogers had a dozen saves.
OLE MISS 4, MAC 0
Visiting Maconaquah trailed 3-0 at halftime and was unable to mount a comeback in the second half. Mississinewa tacked on its final goal with about a minute remaining.
The Braves dropped to 5-6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, TWIN LAKES 0
Northwestern handled Twin Lakes in three sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-11) in the Indians’ gym.
Madison Layden (20 kills) and McKenna Layden (12 kills) led the Tigers’ attack with Kendal Rooze dishing 26 assists and Madison Layden and Lexy Robinson combining for an additional 10 assists. Klair Merrell served 17 points, Madison Layden served 12 points and Tori Closson contributed eight points.
Defensively for the 21-2 Tigers, Merrell had 11 digs, Robinson had 10, Madison Layden had eight and McKenna Layden had six. Madison Layden also stuffed two blocks.
EASTERN 3, CL. CENTRAL 0
Loralei Evans floored 17 kills to help the visiting Comets roll past the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-14, 25-16.
Also for the Comets (12-6 overall, 5-0 HHC), Allie Bratcher served 19 points (five aces) and also had eight kills and seven digs, McKenzie Cooper had eight kills, Emma Sandlin had 32 assists, Grace Kuhlman had 14 serve receptions and 10 digs and Kaylee Weeks had 10 points.
TIPTON 3, KOKOMO 1
The Blue Devils prevailed in four (25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-16) on the Kats’ floor.
Malori Nichols led Kokomo (7-11) with 14 kills and three blocks. Jada Moore had eight kills. Correll Heath had 36 assists and 14 digs. Jada-Claire Broomfield recorded 31 digs. And Mae Brandon chipped in 23 digs along with six kills.
“Tipton is a very scrappy team. There were no easy points for us. They’re also a quick team so we had a little trouble adjusting to their pace,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said.
“We had some good periods of play, we just can’t sustain long runs and you can’t beat a good team if you can’t do that.”
CARROLL 3, LAF. JEFF 2
Carroll took down Class 4A school Lafayette Jeff in a five-set thriller (25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-13).
The Cougars improved to 16-4.
BOYS TENNIS
MAC 5, TAYLOR 0
Maconaquah improved to 16-3 with the road win.
Cole Borden pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles, Mason Yoars was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles and Hayden Maiben was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles.
At the doubles points, Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 and Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays won by an identical score at No. 2.
PERU 5, EASTERN 0
The Bengal Tigers moved to 14-1 with the road win
Peru won in straight sets at all five points. Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan won the singles points, Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn won one doubles point and Gabe Baker with Ben Beckman won the other doubles point.
