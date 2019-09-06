Northwestern’s girls golf squad bunched its scores together in the 40s Thursday afternoon with seven strokes separating the Purple Tigers’ top score from their fourth score in a 185-222 victory over Eastern at Green Acres.
Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter was medalist with a 42. Also for the Tigers, Kristin Piel shot 46, Leah Parrott shot 48 and Makenzee Westbrook 49.
“We had four girls in the 40s again and one of our girls was one or two swings away from being in the 40s,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. “We stayed consistent. I still don’t think we’ve played our best round of golf yet. That’s promising. We’re trending in the right direction.”
For Eastern, Gwyn Zirkle shot a 52, Rebecca Guthrie shot 53, Alexa Maurer shot 58 and Emily Giles 59.
KOKOMO 173, TIPTON 179
Kiah Parrott shot an even-par 36 at the Kokomo Country Club to lead Kokomo, and the Kats got three more scores in the mid-40s for a narrow victory over Tipton.
Haley Salinas shot a 44 for the Kats, Elizabeth Lytle shot 46 and Molly Mavrick 47.
“Kiah and [Tipton’s] Lucy [Quigley] played well together with Kiah taking the medalist,” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. It was his 100th win as a coach. “I am proud of my freshman Elizabeth Lytle to finally put things together and shoot a good score of 46. We are still working on our short game, so this is good timing for her. It was nice to see Haley get her swing back and score better also.”
Quigley led Tipton with a 38, followed by Ava Clouser (41), Lacie Logan (49) and Emma Crawford (51).
“Although we didn’t win, I saw some positives,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Lucy and Ava had solid rounds. Ava nearly aced No. 8. Emma and Lacie had rough starts but kept plugging away. Kokomo was just a bit more consistent as a whole.
“Obviously thrilled for Carp getting No. 100, even if at my expense.”
PERU 190, CASS 225, TAYLOR 261
Peru posted a season-low score of 190 in winning the three-team match at Chippendale G.C. The teams played the back nine.
Peru’s Kayla Nance and Kara Baker were co-medalists with 46s and Clair Prior (48) and Libby Rogers (50) followed for the Bengals.
Kayla Martin (60) and Lilly Parker (61) led Taylor.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 12, MAC 0
Sophie Weigt scored four goals to lead Western (7-1-1) and reach the 100-goal mark in a Panther uniform. She scored two before halftime and two shortly after halftime. She was subbed out after the milestone and presented with a ball signed by her teammates to commemorate reaching triple digits.
Also for Western, Liza Szerdy and Lucy Weigt each scored twice, and Maddy Parr, Brooklyn Garber, Sami Devlin and Lavi Steffens each had a goal.
“Everybody was really happy for Sophie to get that,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “She was playing selflessly and passing and dumping it off. It was nice to see a multitude of people getting goals because going into conference and sectionals you don’t want just one person to be the only one experienced with getting goals because then [opponents] man mark.”
Audrey Rassel had three assists, Lucy Weigt had two (both times feeding elder sister Sophie for goals), and Sophie Weigt, Madison Cook and Hannah Cooper one each. Mady Beechy had one save before being replaced by Anna Bowlby, who had three.
“We were passing really, really well,” Workman said. “The last few weeks we’ve really been working on it and we came out really owning the time of possession. We’d drop it to the back line, move it straight across the back line to have a nice switch, and the wall passing to get it up to the front line to score it was on point. Even our movement without the ball, that really led to a bunch of success.”
BLACKFORD 5, TC 1
Lily Stogdill scored Tri-Central’s goal off a feed by Brittany Temple. Kaylee Beard had 10 saves for the Trojans (3-3).
“It was kind of rough. We had 11 players. All three captains [as well as one more senior] were at the Pork Festival pageant,” TC coach David Mast said. “It made it kind of rough. My outside fullbacks were new to that spot.
“We had opportunities, it’s just that Blackford wore us down. They out-passed us.”
BOYS SOCCER
KOKOMO 3, H. HEIGHTS 1
Gabriel Araujo-Lage led Kokomo’s charge to victory with two goals and an assist. His assist set up Alzayed Al-Hassan’s goal.
Kokomo ‘keeper Joey McConnell had 12 saves. Hamilton Heights’ goal was an own goal.
“I think we’ve improved the last couple games,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said, noting the Kats (2-3-1) have cut down on goals allowed. “We’re getting in situations now where it’s kind of a grind-it-out type of game, which is good. That’s kind of who we are this year.
“Joey McConnell stood up some big shots [Thursday], we created some really good opportunities and we have a couple players, Gabe being one of them, who are very good on the ball whether it’s a dead ball situation or to run a play.”
FRANKFORT 6, EASTERN 1
The Comets (1-4-1) got a goal from Lance VanMatre off an assist by Jared Smith to get on the scoreboard. Kyle McCreary had five saves.
“Despite the score we played well at times,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said. “We showed a lot of positive things. We’re still missing two starters so we don’t have the full starting squad on the field and that makes a difference against a quality opponent like Frankfort.”
Smith started at forward, then played two different midfield roles, and stood out for the Comets.
“He stepped up and played very well,” John VanMatre said. “He was the guy who was single-handedly getting the ball forward on them, getting crosses off, making space. He was all over the place.
NW 13, TAYLOR 0
Owen Shimer had 14 saves for the Titans.
“I was real impressed with one of our newcomers, Josh Bowman,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “[It was his] second-ever high school game … and showed some good signs, made some good runs up the field and had some good touches on the ball late in the game. He was kind of a bright spot on a not-so-bright evening.”
BOYS TENNIS
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 2
The Wildkats won the first set at four spots but McCutcheon rallied in two of those positions to win in three sets and take the match from visiting Kokomo.
Kokomo’s No. 1 doubles team of Ty Lauderbaugh and Rajon Sellers won 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles team of Nathanael Elkin and Taylor Duncan won 6-3, 7-5. Additionally, Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Jon Callane and Pablo Ketterer each fell in three-setters.
Kokomo coach Shawn Flannary called the match “a tough one. [McCutcheon is a] good team, give them credit for showing a lot of heart and fighting back. We just couldn’t get the momentum back in our direction. I’m still proud of how our guys battled, just came up a little shy. Proud of the doubles guys to get wins there.”
NW 4, H. HEIGHTS 1
Northwestern (5-3) swept the singles points to secure the win. Cole Wise was a 7-5, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Adam Morrow was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Caden Gaier dropped just one game at No. 3.
The Tigers’ fourth point came in exciting fashion as Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 2 doubles.
“Singles guys did a nice job taking care of business,” coach Matt Woods said. “The story of the night was our 2 doubles team battling back from 0-5 in the third set to win in a tiebreaker. Really proud of the fight they showed. It was nice to get back on the winning track as a team.”
MAC 3, WABASH 2
Maconaquah improved to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.
The Braves’ points came from No. 1 singles player Cole Borden (6-0, 6-0), the No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey (6-1, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays (6-1, 6-0).
Mac coach Tim Maiben noted Wabash came in with just one loss.
“Cole Borden had an impressive match against one of the best players in our area [Rob Ford]. Cole didn’t give up a game as he had crisp groundstrokes and did an excellent job of returning his opponent’s strong serve,” Maiben said. “Both of our doubles teams played strong points without making very many errors.”
PERU 5, ROCHESTER 0
Peru moved to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC with the win at Thrush Courts.
Singles players Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan and the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker all were straight-set winners. At No. 2 doubles, Greysen Spohn and Christopher Dicken won a 6-1 third set for the Tigers’ fifth point.
W. LAF. 5, WESTERN 0
No. 14-ranked West Lafayette lived up to its ranking in beating Western 5-0.
For the Panthers (7-3), the most competitive match came at No. 2 doubles where Carter Condo and Conner Beeler dropped a 7-5, 6-1 decision.
“We were more competitive with this team than we were last year, but at the end of the day, this is a top-15 team in the state. They’re good,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “To improve from last year to this year is a step in the right direction.”
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, MARION 2
The VolleyKats rallied to win a five-setter 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 at home against a North Central Conference rival.
Malori Nichols had 22 kills to lead the Kats to their second straight win. Mae Brandon had 14, Jada Moore 11 and Asijah Miller eight. Brandon and Jada-Claire Broomfield each had 18 digs, Sarah Stonebraker 14, Jalynn Warden and Correll Heath 12 each and Miller 11. Heath dished out 55 assists and Miller had four aces.
“We were kind of inconsistent with moving our feet and being in the right positions but I felt like we competed hard and we definitely were able to put the ball away better than we have all year,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. Additionally the Kats “had more aces than serving errors so our attack mentality really helped us.”
NW 3, PIONEER 0
Led by Madison Layden’s all-around play, Northwestern swept 2018 Class A state runner-up Pioneer in three (25-23, 25-23, 25-11) on the Tigers’ court.
Madison Layden finished with 16 kills, nine digs, nine assists, nine service points and two blocks.
“This was such a great win for us for so many reasons,” coach Kathie Layden said. “Pioneer is a tough team with a fantastic program. We were down most of the second game and made a great comeback to pull out the win. The girls looked confident in the third set and all played well.”
Also for the Tigers (12-2), Klair Merrell had 10 kills, 13 digs and two blocks; McKenna Layden had seven kills, seven digs and eight points; Kendal Rooze dished 25 assists and served eight points; Emma Byrum had 12 digs; and Lexy Robinson had four kills, nine digs and nine points.
EASTERN 3, SHERIDAN 0
The Comets handled the Blackhawks in three sets (25-15, 25-13, 25-8) to improve to 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 10-4 overall.
Emma Sandlin led the Comets with 17 service points (five aces), 27 assists and five kills. Loralei Evans slammed 15 kills, McKenzie Cooper had 12 points (three aces) and eight kills, Allie Bratcher had eight kills and Grace Kuhlman had 15 serve receptions and 10 digs.
CARROLL 3, WESTERN 1
Makayla McMains floored 12 kills, stuffed six blocks (three solos) and recorded 19 serve receptions to lead Carroll past Western in four (25-16, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19).
Also for the Cougars (10-0), Paige Jones had 11 kills and 20 assists, Adelle May had 18 assists and 14 digs and Jenna Seward had 19 digs.
MAC 3, TIPP. VALLEY 1
Emily Bowyer reached a career milestone to highlight Maconaquah’s victory over Tippecanoe Valley (23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22) in TRC play.
Bowyer slammed 15 kills. In the process, she went past 1,000 kills for her career. The Brave standout also had 12 digs, 15 serve receptions and nine points.
Also for the Braves, Rafaela Rietz had 22 digs, 10 receptions, 10 kills and 14 points, Taylor Roesler had nine kills and five blocks, Lilly Maple had 15 digs and 24 receptions, Brooke Borden had eight kills and four blocks and Atlanta Huckelby had seven kills and four blocks.
ROCHESTER 3, PERU 0
The Zebras overpowered the Bengal Tigers 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 in a TRC match.
Peru coach Dennette Roettger noted two players, Jayma Majors and Jaylan Yard, are out for the season following ACL tears.
“The girls are constantly adjusting to new players and new positions. They are working very hard and getting stronger,” she said.
CROSS COUNTRY
LANDES INVITE
Taylor’s boys and girls teams ran in Hamilton Heights’ Landes Invitational.
In the boys race, Konner Boley took 12th place in 18:05 and Tyler Pyle finished 69th in 23:04.
In the girls race, Sierra Fritsch finished 36th in 26:29, Carly Brewster was 53rd in 31:05 and Chloe McKay was 55th in 32:03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.