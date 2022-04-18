The girls tennis teams from Kokomo and Eastern both beat Lafayette Jeff on Saturday at Lafayette with the Wildkats taking a 4-1 win in the morning and the Comets winning 3-2 in the afternoon. Eastern’s match was a makeup from the previous Saturday.
Kokomo moved to 2-0 on the season. Both its wins are against North Central Conference rivals. The Wildkats swept the singles points against the Bronchos as Raigan Heflin won the No. 1 point 6-4, 6-1, Ellen Callane won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-1, and Vivian Ferrusca dominated the No. 3 match 6-0, 6-1. The Kat No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Mia Federspill won 6-1, 6-2.
“It was a chilly morning for tennis but the Kats came ready to play,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “All three singles spots made quick work of their opponents, dropping just nine games before 2 doubles scored our fourth point on the morning. 1 doubles battled to the end and continues to improve.”
The Comets (3-0) got a couple quick singles points, then a three-set win in doubles clinched the victory. At No. 1 singles, Maria Oliveria won 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 singles Kennedy Horner won 6-2, 6-3, and then the clinching point came at No. 1 doulbes, where Alivia Salkie and Molly Farkas won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
“Good to pull this match out as I don’t think we played anywhere near our best tennis, and really thought Lafayette Jeff raised their level, but was really happy that we rose to the occasion when we needed to pull it out,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Our 2 doubles team of Kate Salkie and Madi Guinn lost a tough three-setter, but I think having them out there with our No. 1 doubles team helped them to clinch the match.
“Maria and Kennedy both played some good tennis in relatively easy straight wins.”
MV TOURNEY
Northwestern took third place in Mount Vernon’s tournament. The Tigers fell in their opening pool match to host and eventual tourney winner MV 3-2. Northwestern No. 2 singles player Kat Grube won 6-3, 6-0, and No 3 player Avery Rooze won 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-5.
Next, the Tigers beat Danville 5-0 to finish pool play. In singles play, No. 1 McKenna Layden, No. 2 Kat Grube won and No. 3 Rooze each won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Anna Grube and Emily Goltz won 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko won 6-1, 6-0.
Then in the third-place match, Northwestern beat Centerville 4-1. McKenna Layden won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Kat Grube won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Rooze won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3, and the No. 1 tandem of Anna Grube and Goltz won 6-1, 6-0.
“This was a really great test for our girls competition-wise,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “For our first match of the season to be against Mount Vernon and to come as close as we were to winning the match, I would say the girls should be proud of themselves. Our 1 doubles team of Goltz and Anna Grube had an extremely close match and ended up losing 7-10 in a super set tiebreaker in the third.
“Kat Grube and Avery Rooze both had a tremendous day, going 3-0, and McKenna finished 2-1 but had a great battle at 1 singles her fist match of the day vs. Mt. Vernon.”
Mount Vernon’s victory over Northwestern ended the Tigers’ amazing regular-season win streak. They went undefeated in five straight regular seasons (2016-19 and ‘21).
MAC 4, CARROLL 1
No. 3 singles player Kiera Rosenow scored a 6-0, 6-0 shutout to highlight Maconaquah’s victory.
Also for the Braves, Molly Tenny prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Annie Isenburg and Kaydence Jones won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and Sarah May and Bailey Dausch won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
CASS 5, HEIGHTS 0
The Kings won every match by straight sets. The doubles teams dropped the fewest games as the No. 1 team of Abbey Hileman and Dixie Wagoner, and the No. 2 team of Clara Licklider and Vega Cuenca-Rute each won 6-1, 6-1.
In singles, No. 1 player Erika Baber won 6-2, 6-1, No. 2 player Erika Johnson won 6-0, 6-4, and No. 3 player Emma Geisler won 6-1, 7-5.
PLYMOUTH INVITE
Peru’s Mackey Hyde went 3-0 in the No. 1 singles division. The No. 1 doubles team of Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge went 2-1, as did the No. 2 team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel.
BASEBALL
NW 10, OLE MISS 0, 5 INNINGS
Tate Mullens had a big game in Northwestern’s win. On the mound, the Tiger senior fired a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and six walks. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Also for the Tigers (5-0), Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 2 and Cam Adams was 1 for 1.
“Tate Mullens was the most dominant player on the field [Saturday] in every area,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “As a team we are playing well in every facet of the game right now. Looking to carry that momentum into [this] week with five games. Rochester and Western, our first three games, are currently undefeated as well.”
Northwestern hosts Rochester at 6 p.m. today before facing Western in key Hoosier Conference East Division games Tuesday and Wednesday.
WESTERN SWEEPS DH
Class 3A No. 6-ranked Western swept visiting NorthWood in a doubleheader by scores of 12-1 in five innings and 19-5 in five innings.
In the first game, Evan Stout pitched four innings for the win. He allowed one run and three hits, struck out six and walked one. Dylan Bryant pitched the final inning.
At the plate, Mitchell Knepley had a triple, a double and an RBI, Parker Dean had an RBI double, Mitchell Dean drove in three runs and Bret Echelbarger drove in two runs.
In the second game, Deaglan Pleak earned the win in relief. He pitched the final three innings, held NorthWood scoreless and hitless, struck out seven and walked none.
Parker Dean went 4 for 4 with three RBI and Mitchell Dean belted a three-run homer. Also for Western, Cayden McClure was 3 for 4 with three RBI and Echelbarger cracked two doubles and drove in four runs.
“Evan Stout gave us a really good start in the first game and our bats got hot. We had a lot of good swings and that carried over to the second game with Mitchell Dean getting us off to a good start with a three-run home run,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We got behind 5-3 early in that second game, then we responded from there. Deaglan Pleak was excellent in relief. He pounded the zone, which is what we needed.”
Western had 23 hits over the two games.
“We’re seeing the ball well from top to bottom in our lineup,” Berryman said.
Western (7-0) visits Northwestern (5-0) on Tuesday for a Hoosier Conference East Division battle.
CARROLL SWEEPS DH
Class 2A No. 6-ranked Carroll began Hoosier Heartland Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Rossville.
In the opener, the Cougars hammered the Hornets 14-0 in five innings. Carroll ace Will Eldridge fired a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Eli Harshbarger went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI and Jackson Ayres and Wade Peters combined to drive in five runs and score four runs. Also for the Cougars, Grady Lytle, Jake Skinner and Clay Metzger had two hits apiece.
In the second game, the Cougars walloped the Hornets 19-2 in five innings. Peters went 2 for 5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBI and winning pitcher Tanner Turnpaugh went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Eldridge drove in three runs and Lytle, Skinner and Metzger all had 2-for-2 games.
Carroll is 6-0 overall.
TAYLOR SWEEPS DH
Taylor (2-4) swept a doubleheader at Northfield, going extras to win the opener 13-9 in nine innings, then ending the closer early with a 18-8 victory in five frames.
In the first game, Taylor rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 9-all and force extras. Michael Pemberton earned the win, throwing the last three innings with no runs or hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Justin Doty had two singles and six runs batted in, including a bases-clearing single. Pemberton singled and doubled.
In the second game, Cody Groves singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Kovey Balentine had a two-run single and sac fly for three RBIs. And Doty drove in three runs without a hit. Hunter Williams threw all five for the win with three earned runs.
“In the first game we were down 9-3 in the top of the seventh with one out and nobody on and our guys scratched and clawed in that seventh inning and tied up the score, and Justin Doty came up huge. It was nice to see them play all seven innings. You can preach it, but they really did come through. It definitely propelled us into game 2, where we put a bunch of quality at-bats together, both games.
“Michael Pemberton came in and shut the door when we tied [the first game] up in the seventh. He hasn’t allowed a hit all year. Then Hunter in the second game did a great job of missing the barrel of bats and allowing his defense to play for him.”
HSE SWEEPS KHS
Hamilton Southeastern swept host Kokomo (3-4), scoring a 9-3 victory to open and a 12-4 victory to close
Chad Washburn went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored to lead Kokomo in the opener, but the Kats managed just three hits and weren’t able to make seven walks pay off enough to keep up with the Royals. Jacob Walker took the loss.
Dameion Deis led the Kats in the second game, going 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Andrew Guerre took the loss.
TWIN LAKES 12, MAC 7
Twin Lakes jumped to a 7-1 lead through two innings. Maconaquah rallied to within 8-7 after four innings, but the Braves could not complete the comeback.
Walker Hays led the Braves with three hits. Trace Armstrong had two hits, including a home run, and Mason Yoars also had two hits.
BOYS TRACK
MARION RELAYS
Kokomo took fourth place out of nine squads in Marion with a score of 60.5. Mount Vernon of Fortville won with a score of 134.5. The Kats were the top NCC team at the meet, finishing ahead of Marion, Richmond and Muncie Central.
Plez Lawrence led the Wildkats with two wins. He won the 100-meter dash in :11.05, edging the second-place runner by .01. Earlier, in the trials, Lawrence ran an :11.04, which was the 10th-fastest time in KHS history. He also teamed with Lukas Degraffenreid, Devon Thomas and Reis Beard to win the 4x100 relay in :44.54. The relay squad was fourth heading into the final leg when Lawrence took the baton and surged to the victory.
Shayne Spear also picked up a win for the Kats in the shot put. He won with his last throw of the meet, 42 feet, 9.25 inches.
Ta’Shy Stewart was third in the high jump.
“Overall our guys had some good performances against some good competition, while also learning what we need to keep working on,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said.
BIG ORANGE
Guerin Catholic won the 10-team meet with a score of 105. Maconaquah was second at 93, Northwestern fourth with 82, Western sixth at 51, Tipton seventh with 49, Cass and Western Boone tied for eighth with 26, and Eastern 10th with 22.
Cass’ best results were two third-place finishes. Braxton Armstrong was third in the 400 and part of the third-placed 4x800 relay team with Enoch Hines, Dominic Gilbert and Felix Palafox.
For Eastern, Jayden Eagle won the long jump with a leap of 20-6.5. He also had the Comets’ next-highest finish with a fourth in the 200.
GIRLS TRACK
BIG ORANGE
Eastern’s best finishes were a pair of fifths in the throws. Elisabeth Bruno was fifth in discus (88-9) and Jacey Richmond was fifth in shot put (30-11).
“Being a small school, it’s a tough meet for us, but it does give the girls the opportunity to see some serious competition,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said.
OAK HILL RELAYS
Peru took ninth out of 11 teams at the meet, where all events consist of relays with two boys and two girls each.
Peru’s high jump team took first place with Matt Ross clearing 5-8, Alex Ross 6-0, Kaylene Kirk 4-6 and Hannah Yoo 4-2. The Bengal long jumpers took second with Matt Ross covering 19-11.75, Alex Ross 18-3, Olivia LaBare 15-4 and Makayla Dominique 13-6.5.
BOYS GOLF
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Twin Lakes won the 18-team invitational at Tippecanoe C.C. with a score of 319.
Western shot 394. Andrew Hartman and Ethan Fisher had 96s and Sam Bowlby and Nolan Kessler had 101s.
“Rough day. Still early, lots of time to improve,” Western coach Blake Conklin said.
DICKEN CLASSIC
Kokomo took seventh place in Warsaw’s Don Dicken Classic at Stonehenge G.C. The Kats shot 373. Westfield’s gold team took first place with 307.
Brandon Hansen led the Kats with an 80, Karson Parrott shot an 88 and Ty Lauderbaugh had an 89.
Lewis Cass shot 387. Jensen Burrous led the Kings with an 89, Rowdy Frey had a 96 and Cooper Frey had a 99.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO AT INVITE
Kokomo split a pair of games Saturday to finish 1-2 in the Leo invitational.
Kokomo beat Fort Wayne Northrop 6-4. Kennedy Huckeby was 2 for 4 and Karley Trine had a triple. Gwen Hand and Carly Patterson split the pitching. After that, Leo beat Kokomo 10-1. Brooke Hughes had a double.
MAC SWEEPS DH
Maconaquah swept Blackford in a doubleheader. The Braves won 2-1 in eight innings in the opener, and 17-3 in five innings in the second game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.