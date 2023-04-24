Kokomo golfer Karson Parrott won the individual title in the 15-team Logansport Invitational on Saturday at Dykeman Park.
Parrott overcame cold, windy and rainy conditions to shoot an 8-over 78 and finish in a tie for first place with Rensselaer’s Harrison Odle. Parrott went on to beat Odle in a playoff. Parrott knocked in a 25-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole for the title.
Rensselaer took the team title with a score of 340. Rochester and Lewis Cass finished two shots back apiece with the Zebras taking second place on the tiebreaker. Western (356) was fifth, Maconaquah (369) was seventh, Peru (387) was 10th and Kokomo (389) was 11th.
Jensen Burrous led Cass and took sixth overall with an 80. The Kings also counted Rylan Stoller’s 84, Michael Myers’ 85 and Nolan Hines’ 93. Playing as an individual, the Kings’ Brody Hillis shot a 91.
Callen Szerdy shot 84 for Western’s best score. Brody Fisher backed him with an 89, Ethan Fisher shot 81 and Jack Chiu shot 92.
Billy Guinan led Maconaquah with a career-best round of 88. Camron Metcalf (90), Ayden Jernagan (95) and Lane Brehmer (96) followed for the Braves.
William Nelson was second low for Kokomo with an 96, breaking the century mark for the first time in a match. Canaan Horner (106) and Camden Horner (109) rounded out the Kats’ score.
SPACEY INVITE
No. 16-ranked Tipton tied for fifth place in the Bob Spacey Invitational at Fox Prairie G.C. The Blue Devils shot 335 in the blustery conditions.
Maverick Conaway led Tipton and placed second overall with a 75. Gavin Hare (82), Preston Lancaster (84) and Calvin Condict (93) followed for the Devils.
GIRLS TENNIS
LOGAN TOURNEY
Northwestern cruised past Delphi, LaVille and Logansport in winning the Berries’ tournament. The Tigers beat each opponent by a 5-0 score.
No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden dropped just one game all day. She took a 6-0, 6-1 win vs. Delphi and 6-0, 6-0 wins in the other two matches.
No. 2 singles player Avery Rooze posted three 6-0, 6-0 wins to cap a 5-0 week in which she did not drop a game. No. 3 singles player Megan Shank won 6-1, 6-1 vs. Delphi, 6-0, 6-2 vs. LaVille and 6-2, 6-0 vs. Logansport.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube had 6-0, 6-0 wins vs. Delphi and LaVille and a 6-1, 6-4 win vs. Logansport. And the No. 2 doubles team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko had wins of 6-1, 6-0 vs. Delphi, 6-0, 6-0 vs. LaVille and 6-2, 6-0 vs. Logansport.
The Tigers improved their season record to 7-0.
YORKTOWN INVITE
Western went 1-2 and finished third in Yorktown’s four-team invitational.
Muncie Burris beat Western 3-2 with Western’s points coming from No. 3 singles player Lili Hess and the No. 2 doubles team of Langley Good and Hannah Cooper. Yorktown beat Western 3-2 with the Panthers’ points coming from the No. 1 doubles team of Chioma Ozogibo and Natalie Nutt and the No. 2 team of Good and Sophia Moreno.
Western beat Hagerstown 4-1 to close the day. Macie Lockwood won at No. 1 singles, Chanelle White won at No. 3 singles for her first varsity win, Ozogibo and Nutt won at No. 1 doubles and Good and Moreno won at No. 2 doubles.
“It definitely was not our best day of tennis, but I thought we got better throughout the day, which was nice,” said Western coach Judson Quinn, whose team has a 9-3 record. “The conditions made it really tough. It’s really easy to not want to be there, but I thought the girls did a good job of staying positive and enjoying the day.”
Quinn noted the four coaches selected Hess for the invitational’s sportsmanship award. The victory over Hagerstown gave Quinn 100 career wins between the Panthers’ girls and boys teams.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 13, LAW. CENTRAL 3, 5 INN.
Evan Stout pitched a complete game, Mitchell Dean and Zach Gilbert combined to drive in seven runs and the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers rolled past visiting Lawrence Central.
Stout allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked three.
“Evan Stout had another quality start and worked around some trouble early but finished with two efficient innings using his curveball,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
The Bears scored two runs in the top of the second inning for a 2-1 lead, but the Panthers responded with seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Western put up another crooked number in the fifth inning when it scored five runs.
Dean went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI and Gilbert was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Also for the Panthers, Christian Pownall was 2 for 4 with a double and Bret Echelbarger had a double.
Western has scored 42 runs over its last three games.
“Our guys worked hard all week to adjust some mechanical issues and it paid off,” Berryman said. “Zach Gilbert’s approach [Saturday] was excellent and the results showed with three hits while down a strike. Also, all nine starters found a way on base and scored so we did a nice job stacking solid at-bats and kept the pressure on the defense.”
NW WINS 2 GAMES
Northwestern went 2-0 in a three-team gathering at Maconaquah. The Tigers beat Eastern 12-1 in five innings, then beat the host Braves 21-11.
In the Tigers’ victory over the Comets, Koen Berry pitched four innings for the win. He allowed four hits and one unearned run, struck out six and walked two. Cole VanNatter pitched the final inning.
The Cardwell brothers provided the offensive punch as Lincoln Cardwell went 2 for 2 with a home run, double and five RBI and Cole Cardwell went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI. Also for the Tigers, A.J. Burkhalter was 2 for 3 with a double and VanNatter was 1 for 2 with a double.
In the Tigers’ victory over the Braves, the Tigers bashed 13 hits, and the Cardwell brothers again led the charge. Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 6 with a grand slam and Cole Cardwell was 3 for 6 with two doubles. VanNatter was 2 for 4 with a double, Jayden Castleberry was 2 for 3 and Burkhalter had a double.
Eastin Whaley, Hayden Cook and Karson Griggs all saw time on the mound.
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward liked how his squad bounced back from a pair of run-rule losses to Western.
“Koen Berry got our win against Eastern after he kind of struggled against Western earlier in the week so for him to get back on the mound and throw well was big,” Ward said. “And Cole Cardwell, who’s in the middle of our lineup but has been struggling a little bit to this point, had a huge day.”
The Tigers improved to 9-3.
“For our team to finish the week with two wins after two losses, and guys being able to bounce back, just showed a lot of resiliency,” Ward added.
MAC GOES 1-1
Maconaquah went 1-1 in the three-team gathering at its place. The Braves beat Eastern 9-4, then fell to Northwestern 21-11.
Against Eastern, Trace Armstrong belted a three-run home run in the second inning to put the Braves in control. Jackson Collins finished with three hits and Armstrong had two hits. Adam Cannon earned the win with relief help from M.J. Ellis.
In the Braves’ 21-11 loss to Northwestern, Brandon Smitley and Bennett Isenburg led the Braves with three hits apiece. Armstrong, Collins and Jacob Isley added two hits each.
BOYS TRACK
MUNCIE RELAYS
Kokomo took fifth place in the Class A portion of the meet at Ball State. Coach Zenova Williams noted the Kats scored points in every event in which the team was entered.
The Kats’ best showing came in high jump where Brandon Bennett and Eric Thomas finished second and third, respectively.
Also for Kokomo, Jamaree McClinton was third in the 300 hurdles, Cooper Cage was third in the 1,600 run, Jediah Beard and Shayne Spear finished third and fourth in shot put, Beard also was third in discus, Derrick Ross and Jeremiah Young finished fifth and seventh in long jump, and Devon Thomas was seventh in the 100 dash.
Kokomo took fourth in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. The 4x1 team had Thomas, Rondell Greene, Tracy Dowling and McClinton. The 4x8 team had Cooper Cage, Gabe Booher, Parker Cage and Kelton Serra.
EASTERN RELAYS
Pioneer (118 points) edged Eastern (101.2) for the title in Eastern’s 10-team meet. Monrovia (77), Peru (45.2) and Shenandoah (42) rounded out the top five.
Jayden Eagle led Eastern with wins in the 100 dash and long jump. In addition, he helped the Comets take second in the sprint medley relay and fourth in the coed 4x200 relay.
Eagle won the meet’s Most Valuable Athlete award after scoring the most points.
The Comets also had winning performances from Andrew Cavazos (shot put) and Ryder DeYoung (pole vault) and runner-up finishes from Jansen Richmond (high jump) and Nathan Rush (discus). In addition, Obi Greene was third in the 1,600, Cavazos was fourth in discus and DeYoung was sixth in high jump.
Sam Duke, Anthony Seagrave and Noah Wright joined Eagle on the sprint medley relay team. The 4x100 relay team of Levi Ramer, Erick Krogstie, Lincoln Mentis and Seagrave finished third and the distance medley team of Reagan Long, Mentis, Jakob Bertoline and Greene also finished third.
“We had a great day with lots of seasonal bests and PRs. I am extremely proud of how well our guys ran and stepped up,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said.
GIRLS TRACK
PENN INVITE
Kokomo took ninth place in the 13-team invite, in which coach John Malone said the Kats faced regional-type competition.
“The Penn Invite is our most challenging meet from year to year and it brings out the best in our ladies,” Malone said.
Reanna Jones rose to the occasion for the Kats. She took fourth in the 100 dash (:13.16) and fifth in long jump (15-10).
Also for the Kats, Abby Hansen was sixth in the 400 dash (1:05.2), Keihera Lang was eighth in the high jump (4-6), the 4×400 relay team of Janae Young, Neveah Andrews, Mia Castillo and Hansen took sixth in 4:46, and the 4×100 relay team of Jones, Castillo, Young and Lange took sixth in :53.04.
EASTERN RELAYS
Monrovia won the 10-team meet with 141 points. Pioneer was second with 97 and Eastern was third with 55. Peru took fifth place with 41.
Makenna Brooks led the Comets with a pair of strong performances as she won the long jump and finished second in the 100 dash.
The Comets also had runner-up finishes from Elisabeth Bruno in discus and from the distance medley relay team of Alesia Rummel, Lily Greene, Lilly Shallenberger and Haven Gunderson.
Eastern’s 4x800 relay team of Rummel, Greene, Gunderson and Claire Hapner took fourth.
Peru had runner-up finishes from Rilei Boggs in the 1,600 run (6:37.98) and from the 100 shuttle hurdles relay team of Lainey Wouster, Boggs, Chloe Holler and Brianna Bennett.
The Bengal Tigers had third-place finishes from the sprint medley and 4x100 relay teams. The sprint medley team of Bennett, Aria Korba, Makayla Dominique and Cadence Korba clocked 2:00.9. The 4x1 team of Aria Korba, Kaelyn Edwards, Dominique and Cadence Korba clocked :55.4.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO GOES 1-1
Kokomo split a pair of games in the final day of its tournament.
The Kats beat South Bend Riley 7-6. In the bottom of the seventh, Alyseea Thompson led off with a single and Kinley Martin and Amirah Marciniak followed with sacrifice bunts. Dani Tate’s walkoff hit up the middle scored Thompson with the winning run.
Gwen Hand went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI, Thompson was 3 for 4 with a double and Tate was 3 for 5.
Westfield beat Kokomo 11-4. Liliana Lamberson was 2 for 3 with a triple, Tate was 2 for 3 and Kami Shoemaker, Reed and Kinley Martin had a double each.
The Kats finished sixth in the tourney with a 1-2 record. They lost to Bellmont 15-4 in Friday’s opening action.
NW DROPS 2
Northwestern dropped both games of a doubleheader at Madison-Grant.
The Argylls beat the Tigers 12-2 in the first game. Bailey Henry and Bailey Marcus had two hits apiece for the Tigers.
The Argylls beat the Tigers 16-7 in the second game. Marcus went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and Henry and Barnett had two hits each.
